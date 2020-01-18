HD has Some Killer Models for 2020

Harley-Davidson is going through a rough patch right now, but the company has its sights set on a new electrified future and some interesting new bikes. However, the Pan America and the Bronx won’t hit in 2020, so the big news this year is the Harley LiveWire, which is a controversial bike and not the smash hit that Harley likely wanted it to be.

Godspeed to Harley on its mission to reach new customers and younger demographic overall. However, we see 2020 being a tough year for the company despite the fact that they have a lot of cool bikes, they just have far too many similar bikes to be very enticing in 2020.

2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire is the company’s first try at an electric motorcycle. It comes with a high price tag and only reasonably commendable performance and range specifications. With that said, it is some out of the box thinking from a company that isn’t known for doing that.

The LiveWire is all-new for the 2020 model year, and it will be interesting to see how it is received by customers across the country. The bike features a permanent magnet electric motor that provides instant torque and can launch the bike from 0-60 mph in three seconds. The battery is good for a city range of 146 miles and a highway range of 95 miles.

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Street Rod takes the Revolution X engine from the Street 750 and repurposes it in a bike with drag bars and bar end mirrors. Basically, it’s the Street 750 that’s actually worthy of the Harley name and looks the part.

The motorcycle features a V-twin 753cc engine and adds it to a bike with a 40-degree lean angle and a more sporty and less entry-level demeanor than the standard Street 750 motorcycle. The bike genuinely looks, good, but it makes us wonder. If Harley has this why bother with the bland Street 750 in the first place.

2020 Harley-Davidson Street 750

The Street 750 is Harley’s entry-level motorcycle but it’s really more than that. The nimble chassis makes and strong engine make it a good middleweight cruiser. The bike isn’t wildly exciting, but it offers an entry-level HD machine for a reasonable price.

With that said, give me the Street Rod any day over this. The Street Rod is essentially the same bike but has some style. This is the less attractive sibling with the same 753cc Revolution X engine.

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

At the bottom of the Sportster lineup sits the Iron 883, but just because it’s the least expensive Sportster you can buy doesn’t mean you should discount this model at all. The bike is packed with attitude and handsome and fun to boot.

The motorcycle features an air-cooled 883cc V-twin engine that’s rubber-mounted to keep the bike smooth out there on the road. The motorcycle also features bobbed fenders, 9-spoke machined wheels and a solo seat as standard equipment. It’s a killer bike worth considering.

Company Website

See specs, photos, & more

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Wide tires on a skinny bike with the Harley-Davidson iconic peanut tank that’s been around since the 1940s. Yep, the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is a good looking motorcycle. It’s as much a style statement as it is fun to ride. The motorcycle is no joke.

The bike features the company’s air-cooled 1,200cc V-twin engine that burst out gobs of torque like nobody’s business. This bike is all about looking good, sounding good, and cruising around. I wouldn’t want to ride one for hours on end, but Harley has other bikes for that.

Company Website

See specs, photos, & more

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 1200

If you’re looking for something that has a little throwback style, then you want the Harley-Davidson Iron 1200 Sportster. It takes the Sportster aesthetic back to the 1970s with the tank graphics and the handlebars. Pair that with the small cafe-esque seat, and you have a killer bike.

The Iron 1200 as you might expect features the 1,202cc Evolution HD engine. This simple air-cooled V-twin punches out plenty of torque to get you around town in comfort and style. This is a bike people notice.

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster

The Harley-Davidson Roadster gives you that custom-built style straight from the factory. It looks like a badass custom Harley that people spend hour and hours building. If you just want that look but want a new bike then this is the one for you.

The Roadster features the 1,202cc air-cooled Evolution engine just like the Sportster models above. As with the other bikes this engine is featured in, it punches out gobs of torque making cruising and shooting around a cinch.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

With the Low Rider S we step into the Softail territory. The Low Rider is what Harley calls a performance cruiser. Harley says the motorcycle has a style that’s as aggressive as its ride. One thing is for sure, this bike is a style statement.

The Low Rider S is just one of the bikes that features the venerable Milwaukee-Eight 114 Engine. This engine is known for its low-end torque and iconic sound. For you guys out there who don’t know cubic inches, this engine sits at 1,868cc. It’s a big engine and the Low Rider S comes with plenty of power and hearty exhaust note.

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe

The Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe has a truly classic style that is all chrome and polished paint. Pair that with the smooth-riding and easy-handling chassis and you have a fantastic cruiser for just about any ride on the street.

The V-twin engine packed in this frame is the well-loved Milwaukee-Eight 107. It’s a torque heavy machine that gives you all the power you need to go where you want. For the cubic-inch-challenged that engine measures 1,746cc, so while it’s a smaller engine than the one in the Low Rider S, it’s not by much.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

The Harley Fat Bob 114 takes the soft tail design to all new heights in terms of bad-ass style. The bike combines Sportster-esque styling with the soft tail package. This bike is all attitude. One thing that stands out is just how different the different paint colors make the motorcycle look.

The bike hit the scene in 2018 and its a carryover model for Harley. The bike has the big, torque-producing Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine. This 1,868cc engine gives you plenty of power no matter where you cruise.

2020 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide

The Harley-Davidson Sport Glide is a motorcycle that many people swear by. The bike is a seriously special machine that’s at home touring the countryside or cruising through town. It’s a bike that has a huge and dedicated fanbase.

The bike looks awesome, but what’s important is the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine at the heart of the machine. This 1,746cc V-twin engine packs tons of torque and it’s a proven engine, so you should know what to expect each and every time you twist that throttle.

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim

The Harley Softail Slim harkens back to the post-WWII-era bobber style motorcycles that were stripped down and souped-up. This bike features a style unlike any other Softail in the HD lineup. It is still a Softail, though, and that means you get everything that venerable design offers.

The engine in the Softail Slim is the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin engine. It sits at the heart of this bike and looks bigger than ever thanks to the motorcycle’s stripped-down aesthetic. Pair that with some chrome accents and you have a beautiful bike unlike any other.

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider

If you liked the Harley Low rider S but it just wasn’t quite for you, then this is the motorcycle you should have. The Low Rider brings 1970s styling to the Softail design while still providing you with a modern riding experience.

The bike features the Milwaukee-Eight 107 air-cooled V-twin engine. This mill churns out low-end torque and moves the Low Rider with authority. The chrome on the engine works nicely with the rest of the chrome accents on the bike.

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Bob

The Harley Street Bob brings some ape hanger-style handlebars, blacked-out surfaces, spoked wheels, and a single seat to the Softail platform. The motorcycle provides riders with a two-fists-in-the-wind experience that is otherwise missing from the Softail line of motorcycles.

The Harley Street Bob comes with a 107 cubic-inch Milwaukee Eight air-cooled V-Twin engine as is in many of the other Softail motorcycles. It’s an engine that matches the in-your-face styling that the Street Bob has.

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

The Harley Heritage Classic is a throwback to the Harley bikes of old. The retro design is one that now comes in two distinct finishes. You can get a chrome aesthetic or you can get a blacked-out version of the bike. It all depends on what you want.

The Heritage Classic can be had with either the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine or the 114 engine. The chrome finishes get the 107 and the blacked-out, more sinister finishes get the 114. So, which mill do you want propelling you down the road?

2020 Harley-Davidson Breakout 114

If you’re looking for a motorcycle that’s the two-wheeled equivalent of a lean mixed-martial-arts fighter, then the Breakout 114 is the bike for you. It’s long, lean, thin, somehow still muscular-looking, and totally bad-ass. The bike is an eye-catching machine.

The Breakout 114 features the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine with gobs of torque to shoot this bike around town, down the highway or anywhere you happen to be. It’s a modern and sleek take on the Softail design.

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

There are few bikes with a reputation like the Harley Fat Boy 114. The bike is one of Harley’s most iconic models on sale today. The bike features satin chrome finishes and signature LED lighting. It’s unlike any other two-wheeled machine in the HD lineup and honestly on the road.

The Fat Boy 114 isn’t for everyone, but for those who love bold styling, the torque-laden Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, and some of the most beautiful wheels in the industry, the Fat Boy 114 delivers.

2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114

Unlike any other motorcycle in the Softail line by a long shot is the FXDR 114. I even hesitate to say it’s a Softail, but that’s where Harley places it. It’s a bike that defies classification. It’s part muscle cruiser, part streetfighter, park rocket ship.

The bike has the venerable Milwaukee-eight 114 V-twin engine as its twin-piston heart. Pair that with a racing-style front fork and a rear mono-shock and you have a bike that’s ready for all-out speed on the straights and agile handling in the corners.

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited

The Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited is a touring machine that goes all the way. The bike has a frame-mounted shark-nose fairing with a 13.5-inch windscreen and two big-ol LED headlamps. The bike is a stylish model with attitude that’s built for comfort.

The Road Glide Limited is a new bike for 2020 and it replaces the Road Glide Ultra. The motorcycle features HD’s Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine. This engine gives the bike all it needs for those long hauls.

2020 Harley-Davidson Road King Special

The Harley Road King has been an important bike for The Motor Company, and the Road King Special is one of its best iterations. The motorcycle is a stunning example of bagger design and will catch the eye of everyone out there.

The bike features the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that’s been blacked-out. The bike is a true heritage machine with the lack of a fairing and classic looks and sound. The Road King Special is the best of Harley.

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

The standard Harley Road Glide has an aggressive hot rod look that’s become an iconic design for Harley. Like the other Road Glide model discussed above the bike features a shark-nose fairing and a classic style all around.

The bike has a menacing look. The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine completes the aesthetic with its deep rumble and plenty of torque and power. Pari that with suspension tuned for touring and you have a consummate cruising machine.

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

I see more Harley Street Glide Specials than I think I see anything else near my house. People love these bikes and the huge fairing is something I’ve almost come to expect to see on any Harley. This is a hot rod bagger if there ever was one.

The bike features the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, so you’ll not be wanting for torque on the low end or power on the highway, where I hope you’ll be spending a lot of your time gobbling up those interstate miles.

2020 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

The Harley Ultra Limited is not limited in any way whatsoever. The bike comes with all of the touring features and creature comforts you could ever want to have. This bike is ready for anything from the ride down to a restaurant with some friends to a cross-country tour to the coast.

The Ultra Limited features the massive batwing fairing, plenty of luggage for storing what you need to take with you, the venerable Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine and so much more. This is the touring machine you should get for serious long hauls with friends.

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

The Harley Road Glide Special is just that, a special machine. The bike takes the Road Glide to new levels with a shark-nose fairing, blacked-out accents, and better technology than much of the competition. You have access to H-D Connect Service as well as other technological advancements.

The bike comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin engine, so you have all the power you’re going to need. The bike brings some things to the table that the standard Road Glide doesn’t have and does so with blacked-out and bad-ass styling.

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley says the Street Glide is where the highway meets the street. In other words, it’s a bagger that’s designed for everyday riding, too. As I said above, this is a bike that I see all over the place. Many of them are the Street Glide Specials, but a lot of guys ride the standard Street Glide, too.

The bike might be pretty stripped down when compared to some of the other bikes that Harley makes, but it’s really not. You get plenty of features and creature comforts as well as modern technology and the Milwaukee-eight 107 engine.

2020 Harley-Davidson Road King

I discussed the Road King Special above, The standard Road King is the bike that the Special started with. In other words, this is the OG, the real-deal real king of the road. Big windshield, big bagger style, big V-twin power.

The Road King features the Milwaukee-eight 107 engine and classic styling that harkens back all the way to the 1960s, when Harley-Davidson was the unchallenged king of the road on two wheels in America.

2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

To me, the Harley Electra Glide Standard is the company’s most compelling motorcycle. Harley did a wonderful thing when they made the Electra Glide Standard. They got rid of all the bullshit. They built a truly basic bagger without all of the extra junk.

Yes, this bike has a batwing fairing. Yes it has large saddlebags. Yes, it comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. But it lacks all the niceties that make the other Electra Glide models feel fancy. This is bagger riding it its most pure, and I love it.

2020 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler

Can’t handle life on two wheels anymore but still want to feel the sun on your face and the wind in your hair? That’s where the Freewheeler comes into play. This Trike brings the HD spirit to three wheels, and it can keep you riding longer.

The trike features enough cargo space for two full-face helmets, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, ABS, traction control and so much more. This three-wheeler is a touring machine that even trike downers will find interesting.

2020 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

Love the idea of the Freewheeler but don’t love the trike itself? That’s when you can turn to the Tri-Glide Ultra. Generally, I only see old couples on these things, but hey, at least they’re still out there riding. Most of them are folks who have been out there doing it their whole life, so kudos to them for keeping it going.

The Tri-Glide Ultra is like a Road Glide Ultra but with an extra wheel out back. The thing was built to gobble up miles like nobody’s business. It comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine and has all the creature comforts you would want or expect for the long ride.

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Limited

The CVO Limited takes the idea of a full-loaded motorcycle and a limited edition machine to a whole new level. It’s expensive, fancy, and ready for the long tour with your significant other. Load up the bike and go.

The bike comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine that brings best-in-class power. The bike also has more features and amenities than you’d expect to find on anything with two wheels. The CVO Limited is the touring Cadillac of the Harley Lineup.

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Tri Glide

Like the Tri Glide but want to spend more money for more features and amenities? The CVO Tri Glide is what you should buy from Harley then. I find this trike frankly ridiculous, but then I also don’t have the nearly $50k to spend on it.

This limited edition trike features the same engine that’s in the CVO Limited. It’s the big Milwaukee-Eight 117. Pair that with all of the touring features and you have a trike that leads the super-premium CVO models for the company.

2020 Harley Davidson CVO Street Glide

Love the regular Harley Street Glide but find it a little too plebeian? A little too ordinary for your sophisticated tastes? Check out the CVO Street Glide. This thing is all decked out and ready for the rich-man’s bagger lifestyle.

Honestly, though, the bike is no joke and features the same 117-cubic-inch V-twin engine in the other CVO models. It’s arguably the most interesting and bad-ass one, but it’s still wildly expensive and a bit over the top, but if you have the means, go for it.