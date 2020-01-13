2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard is a move back towards simplicity. The bike is a highway-ready machine that is also a pleasure around town. The bike is a stripped-down touring machine and that’s what keeps its price down.

The Electra Glide Standard has the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. It’s an air-cooled V-twin that has a displacement of 1,753cc. The 107 engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and it makes 111 lb-ft of torque.

The Electra Glide Standard is the kind of bike you get if you love the Harley-Davidson brand but you want something that is really stripped down and basic. If you don’t want all of the extra technology and amenities but still want an HD touring bike, the Electra Glide Standard is it. The company has a price tag of $18,999 on it.

The motorcycle is available in only one color and that color is Vivid Black.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 18,999

18,999 Key Features: Solo Touring Seat Milwaukee-Eight® Engine LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type : 1,753cc, Milwaukee-Eight® 107, V-Twin

: 1,753cc, Milwaukee-Eight® 107, V-Twin Engine Torque: 111 lb-ft

111 lb-ft Wet weight: 781 lbs

781 lbs Seat height: 26.1 Key Competitors 2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero

2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 1,753cc, Milwaukee-Eight® 107, V-Twin Engine Torque 111 lb-ft Bore x Stroke 3.937 in x 4.375 in Compression Ratio 10:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Gear, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Suspension Front Impeller Cast Aluminum Suspension Rear Impeller Cast Aluminum Brakes Front 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Brakes Rear 32 mm, 4-piston fixed Tires Front BW 130/80B17 65H Tires Rear BW 180/65B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 22.71 L (6 US gal.) Color Vivid Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 94.5 in (2,000 mm) Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 64 in (1,625 mm) Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm) Seat Height 26.1 in (665 mm) Curb Weight 781 lbs (354 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Features

Milwaukee-Eight® V-Twin Engine A powerful, smooth-running engine with crisp throttle response and a pure, soul-satisfying rumble.

Minimalist Technology Disconnect from screens and gadgets and enjoy the ride with minimal features like electronic cruise control and a glove box in place of an audio system.

Reflex™ Linked Brembo® Brakes with Standard ABS Designed to help prevent the wheels from locking under braking to assist the rider in maintaining control when braking in a straight-line. ABS operates independently on front and rear brakes to keep the wheels rolling and help prevent uncontrolled wheel lock in urgent situations.

Solo Touring Seat Our Solo Touring Seat was designed for the long-haul. It delivers the comfort and support needed for racking up miles in the saddle.

Batwing Fairing & Mid-Height Windshield The iconic Batwing Fairing with splitstream vent does more than just look good. It delivers smooth air flow and reduced head buffeting. The mid-height windshield gives you extra protection from the elements.

Emulsion-Technology Rear Shock Absorbers High-performing rear suspension with easy to use pre-load adjuster puts you in control of a plush ride.

49MM Forks with Dual Bending Valve Suspension The front forks with dual bending valve suspension deliver lineales damping characteristics for a smooth and controlled ride.



2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Photos

2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube