2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Contents
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is one of the lower-level Sportsters. It’s a sportier motorcycle with a strong engine and a unique, stripped-down styling. The bike is a step up from the Iron 883.
The Forty-Eight gets a good looking V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,200cc. The V-twin is air-cooled and sounds like the classic Harley you expect. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine makes 60 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque.
The Forty-Eight offers a lot of what the Iron 883 does but also offers a bigger engine for only a little bit more money. It’s not the most powerful motorcycle out there, but it offers beautiful styling and commendable handling. The bike has a starting price of $11,299.
The motorcycle is available in several colors: Vivid Black, River Rock Gray Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl, Performance Orange, and Stiletto Red.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 11,299
- Key Features:
- Fat Front Wheel
- Foundation Brake System
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1,200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution, V-Twin
- Engine Torque: 73 lb-ft
- Wet weight: 545 lbs
- Seat height: 26.2
Key Competitors
- 2020 Yamaha XSR900
- 2020 Kawasaki Z900RS ABS
- 2020 Triumph Speedmaster
2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution, V-Twin
|Engine Torque
|73 lb-ft
|Bore x Stroke
|3.5 in x 3.8 in
|Compression Ratio
|10:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain, 38/57 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights
|Suspension Rear
|Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights
|Brakes Front
|Dual-piston front
|Brakes Rear
|Dual-piston rear
|Tires Front
|130/90B16 73H
|Tires Rear
|150/80B16 77H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7.94 L (2.1 US gal.)
|Color
|Vivid Black, River Rock Gray Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl, Performance Orange, and Stiletto Red
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|85.2 in (2,165mm)
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|58.9 in (1,495mm)
|Ground Clearance
|4.3 in (110 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.2 in (665 mm)
|Curb Weight
|545 lbs (247 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Features
1200 cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine
An iconic V-Twin engine that is renowned for its massive low-end torque and soul-satisfying sound. Lightweight aluminum heads and cylinders improve air-cooling efficiency.
Fat Front Wheel
Custom rubber reminiscent of the lead-sled culture. You get a beefy front end with a tall, fat MT90 tire that gives the bike a dominating presence up front and provides a smooth ride and solid handling.
49mm Fork with Cartridge Dampening
The brawny 49mm front fork is accentuated by massive triple clamps and fork brace. We’ve also added cartridge damping technology to keep the handling crisp and confident, no matter how rough or winding the road ahead.
Emulsion Rear Shock with Screw Adjuster
Features an Emulsion rear shock with a screw pre-load adjuster that soaks up every bump the street throws your way, and easily adjusts to fit your riding style.
Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels
A set of black hardcore rims with added machined highlights to set off the design. They’re built of lightweight cast aluminium, so even with the plentitude of fat black rubber rolling underneath the ride feels light and nimble.
Foundation Brake System
An innovative, high-performing system that gives riders more confidence on the road and more power and predictability when you squeeze the brakes.
Iconic 2.1 Gallon Fuel Tank
A classic peanut fuel tank design that adds to the machine’s low, powerful bulldog look, showing off the solid mass of the engine and the rawboned style of the lean Sportster® frame.
No Comment