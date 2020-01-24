2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight is one of the lower-level Sportsters. It’s a sportier motorcycle with a strong engine and a unique, stripped-down styling. The bike is a step up from the Iron 883.

The Forty-Eight gets a good looking V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,200cc. The V-twin is air-cooled and sounds like the classic Harley you expect. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine makes 60 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque.

The Forty-Eight offers a lot of what the Iron 883 does but also offers a bigger engine for only a little bit more money. It’s not the most powerful motorcycle out there, but it offers beautiful styling and commendable handling. The bike has a starting price of $11,299.

The motorcycle is available in several colors: Vivid Black, River Rock Gray Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl, Performance Orange, and Stiletto Red.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 11,299

11,299 Key Features: Fat Front Wheel Foundation Brake System LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type : 1,200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution, V-Twin

: 1,200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution, V-Twin Engine Torque: 73 lb-ft

73 lb-ft Wet weight: 545 lbs

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1,200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution, V-Twin Engine Torque 73 lb-ft Bore x Stroke 3.5 in x 3.8 in Compression Ratio 10:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 5-speed Final Drive Chain, 38/57 ratio CHASSIS Suspension Front Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights Suspension Rear Black, Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum w/ Machined Highlights Brakes Front Dual-piston front Brakes Rear Dual-piston rear Tires Front 130/90B16 73H Tires Rear 150/80B16 77H Fuel Tank Capacity 7.94 L (2.1 US gal.) Color Vivid Black, River Rock Gray Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl, Performance Orange, and Stiletto Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 85.2 in (2,165mm) Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 58.9 in (1,495mm) Ground Clearance 4.3 in (110 mm) Seat Height 26.2 in (665 mm) Curb Weight 545 lbs (247 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Features

1200 cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine An iconic V-Twin engine that is renowned for its massive low-end torque and soul-satisfying sound. Lightweight aluminum heads and cylinders improve air-cooling efficiency.

Fat Front Wheel Custom rubber reminiscent of the lead-sled culture. You get a beefy front end with a tall, fat MT90 tire that gives the bike a dominating presence up front and provides a smooth ride and solid handling.

49mm Fork with Cartridge Dampening The brawny 49mm front fork is accentuated by massive triple clamps and fork brace. We’ve also added cartridge damping technology to keep the handling crisp and confident, no matter how rough or winding the road ahead.

Emulsion Rear Shock with Screw Adjuster Features an Emulsion rear shock with a screw pre-load adjuster that soaks up every bump the street throws your way, and easily adjusts to fit your riding style.

Split 9-Spoke Cast Aluminum Wheels A set of black hardcore rims with added machined highlights to set off the design. They’re built of lightweight cast aluminium, so even with the plentitude of fat black rubber rolling underneath the ride feels light and nimble.

Foundation Brake System An innovative, high-performing system that gives riders more confidence on the road and more power and predictability when you squeeze the brakes.

Iconic 2.1 Gallon Fuel Tank A classic peanut fuel tank design that adds to the machine’s low, powerful bulldog look, showing off the solid mass of the engine and the rawboned style of the lean Sportster® frame.



2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Photos

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Videos

