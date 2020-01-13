2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 is the company’s entry-level Sportster. It’s a sportier motorcycle with a strong engine and some badass styling. It’s a stripped-down and pretty simple machine.

The Iron 883 gets a good looking V-twin engine with a displacement of 883cc. The V-twin is air-cooled and brings along with it the classic Harley sound. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine makes 49 hp and 54 lb-ft of torque.

The Iron 883 opens the door to the Sportster line. It’s not the most powerful, but it offers a lot of style and substance for the money. The bike has a starting price of $8,999.

The motorcycle is available in several colors: Black Denim, Barracuda Silver Denim, River Rock Gray, and Scorced Orange/Silver Flux.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 8,999

8,999 Key Features: Evolution® Engine ABS LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type : 883cc, Air-cooled, Evolution®

: 883cc, Air-cooled, Evolution® Engine Torque: 54 lb-ft

54 lb-ft Wet weight: 545 lbs

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 883cc, Air-cooled, Evolution® Engine Torque 54 lb-ft Bore x Stroke 3 in x 3.811 in. Compression Ratio 9:01 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Gear, 38/57 ratio CHASSIS Suspension Front Black 9 Spoke with Machined Highlights Suspension Rear Black 9 Spoke with Machined Highlights Brakes Front Dual-piston front Brakes Rear Dual-piston rear Tires Front 100/90B19 57H Tires Rear 150/80B16 77H Fuel Tank Capacity 12.4 L (3.3 US gal.) Color Black Denim, Barracuda Silver Denim, River Rock Gray, and Scorced Orange/Silver Flux ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86 in (2,185 mm) Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 59.6 in (1,515 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 25.7 in (652 mm) Curb Weight 545 lbs (247 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Features

Blacked-Out Look It’s the poster bike of the anti-chrome movement. You’ve got a black powder-coated 883cc engine with black rocker covers. Black on the throwback round air cleaner cover. Chopped fenders, to show off a little rubber and black front forks with gaiters to add a little old-school nostalgia.

Street Inspired Paint We created paint jobs with colors that look right against the backdrop of the urban grid, and don’t need a lot of maintenance. These are tough finishes, as mean as the meanest street.

Low Seat & Slammed Suspension The combination of a lowered front and rear suspension together with a low, narrow solo seat—just 25.7-inches high—provides comfort and confidence for riders of all sizes and experience. The ride is responsive and plush, whether you’re dodging urban potholes or out exploring the back roads.

Tuck and Roll Seat A solo seat that combines modern comfort with an authentic “tuck and roll” design inspired by the early days of the bobber.

Machined 9-Spoke Wheels Nine-spoke wheels that are black as night where the rim meets the rubber and set off by a more contemporary mechanical look machined into the spokes.

883cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine Authentic Harley-Davidson style through and through, dripping with power. The rubber-mounted 883cc Evolution® engine runs hard and rides smooth for thousands of miles so you can just worry about taking in the freedom of boulevards and back streets.

Drag-Style Handlebar Born at the drag strip, the low-rise, slammed black drag-style handlebar is an old-school garage feature that puts you in a forward, aggressive riding position.



2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Photos

2020 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Videos

