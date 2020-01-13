2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster takes the Sportster like to its pinnacle. The bike is the sportiest-looking of the lineup. The Roadster is the most badass-looking of the Sportster line, too. There’s not a bike in Harley’s lineup that can compete with the Roadster.

The Roadster gets a good looking V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,200cc. The V-twin is air-cooled and sounds like the classic Harley you expect. It’s Harley’s tried and true Evolution motor but slightly up-tuned. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and it makes 67 hp and 76 lb-ft of torque.

The Roadster offers a lot of what the Forty-Eight and Iron 1200 do but with a more aggressive riding position and style. It’s not the most powerful motorcycle out there, but it is still one you shouldn’t overlook. The bike has a starting price of $11,499.

The motorcycle is available in three colors: Vivid Black, Barracuda Silver, and Billiard Blue.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Harley-Davidson Roadster in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 11,499

11,499 Key Features: Evolution® Engine ABS LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type : 1200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution®

: 1200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution® Engine Torque: 76 lb-ft

76 lb-ft Wet weight: 551 lbs

551 lbs Seat height: 29.5 Key Competitors 2020 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

2020 Indian Scout Bobber

2020 Triumph Bobber

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 1200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution® Engine Torque 76 lb-ft Bore x Stroke 3.5 in x 3.8 in. Compression Ratio 10:01 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 5-speed Final Drive Gear, 38/57 ratio CHASSIS Suspension Front Black Offset, Split 5-Spoke Cast Aluminum Suspension Rear Black Offset, Split 5-Spoke Cast Aluminum Brakes Front Dual-piston front Brakes Rear Dual-piston rear Tires Front 120/70R19 M/C Tires Rear 150/70R18 M/C Fuel Tank Capacity 12.4 L (3.3 US gal.) Color Vivid Black, Barracuda Silver, and Billiard Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86 in (2,185 mm) Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 59.3 in (1,505 mm) Ground Clearance 5.9 in (150 mm) Seat Height 29.5 in (750 mm) Curb Weight 551 lbs (249 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Features

1200 cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine An iconic V-Twin engine that is renowned for its massive low-end torque and soul-satisfying sound. Lightweight aluminium heads and cylinders improve air-cooling efficiency.

Blacked-Out Styling There’s plenty of black to bring a dark edge to the garage-built look of the Roadster™ motorcycle. The mirrors, belt guard and headlamp are black. The oval air cleaner has a black insert. There are slotted black exhaust shields and a blacked-out powertrain.

Lowered bars & Speedo with Tach You get the performance, and the look and feel of slammed handlebars that put you in an aggressive riding position. The gauge includes a speedometer and tach so you can keep track of what’s going on in your power plant.

43mm Front Suspension with Inverted Forks The 43mm front suspension with inverted forks features cartridge damping and the brawny look of massive new triple clamps. They’ll keep your rubber on the road when the pavement gets rough.

Dual Disc Front Brakes with Floating Rotors Dual disc front brakes with floating rotors so you can be more confident in your stopping with all that muscle behind you.

Aggressive and Comfortable Two-Up Seat The optimal combination of comfort and custom style. It’s a low profile, two-up seat with a nice, deep scoop to keep you firmly planted under acceleration, and it puts you just 29.5 inches off the ground for a low center of gravity and confident handling.

Light-Weight Offset Split 5-Spoke Wheels 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels that give the bike a custom look, easy-steering and a better power to weight ratio.



2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Photos

2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube