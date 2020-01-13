2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster takes the Sportster like to its pinnacle. The bike is the sportiest-looking of the lineup. The Roadster is the most badass-looking of the Sportster line, too. There’s not a bike in Harley’s lineup that can compete with the Roadster.
The Roadster gets a good looking V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,200cc. The V-twin is air-cooled and sounds like the classic Harley you expect. It’s Harley’s tried and true Evolution motor but slightly up-tuned. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and it makes 67 hp and 76 lb-ft of torque.
The Roadster offers a lot of what the Forty-Eight and Iron 1200 do but with a more aggressive riding position and style. It’s not the most powerful motorcycle out there, but it is still one you shouldn’t overlook. The bike has a starting price of $11,499.
The motorcycle is available in three colors: Vivid Black, Barracuda Silver, and Billiard Blue.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 11,499
- Key Features:
- Evolution® Engine
- ABS
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution®
- Engine Torque: 76 lb-ft
- Wet weight: 551 lbs
- Seat height: 29.5
Key Competitors
- 2020 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec
- 2020 Indian Scout Bobber
- 2020 Triumph Bobber
2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1200cc, Air-cooled, Evolution®
|Engine Torque
|76 lb-ft
|Bore x Stroke
|3.5 in x 3.8 in.
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed
|Final Drive
|Gear, 38/57 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Black Offset, Split 5-Spoke Cast Aluminum
|Suspension Rear
|Black Offset, Split 5-Spoke Cast Aluminum
|Brakes Front
|Dual-piston front
|Brakes Rear
|Dual-piston rear
|Tires Front
|120/70R19 M/C
|Tires Rear
|150/70R18 M/C
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12.4 L (3.3 US gal.)
|Color
|Vivid Black, Barracuda Silver, and Billiard Blue
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86 in (2,185 mm)
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|59.3 in (1,505 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.9 in (150 mm)
|Seat Height
|29.5 in (750 mm)
|Curb Weight
|551 lbs (249 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Features
1200 cc Air-Cooled Evolution® Engine
An iconic V-Twin engine that is renowned for its massive low-end torque and soul-satisfying sound. Lightweight aluminium heads and cylinders improve air-cooling efficiency.
Blacked-Out Styling
There’s plenty of black to bring a dark edge to the garage-built look of the Roadster™ motorcycle. The mirrors, belt guard and headlamp are black. The oval air cleaner has a black insert. There are slotted black exhaust shields and a blacked-out powertrain.
Lowered bars & Speedo with Tach
You get the performance, and the look and feel of slammed handlebars that put you in an aggressive riding position. The gauge includes a speedometer and tach so you can keep track of what’s going on in your power plant.
43mm Front Suspension with Inverted Forks
The 43mm front suspension with inverted forks features cartridge damping and the brawny look of massive new triple clamps. They’ll keep your rubber on the road when the pavement gets rough.
Dual Disc Front Brakes with Floating Rotors
Dual disc front brakes with floating rotors so you can be more confident in your stopping with all that muscle behind you.
Aggressive and Comfortable Two-Up Seat
The optimal combination of comfort and custom style. It’s a low profile, two-up seat with a nice, deep scoop to keep you firmly planted under acceleration, and it puts you just 29.5 inches off the ground for a low center of gravity and confident handling.
Light-Weight Offset Split 5-Spoke Wheels
19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels that give the bike a custom look, easy-steering and a better power to weight ratio.
2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Photos
2020 Harley-Davidson Roadster Videos
