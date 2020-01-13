2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

The 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S utilizes the Softail design to make a performance cruiser that looks blacked out and fantastic. The Low Rider S features a small fly screen, slightly taller handlebars than some of the other Softail models, and the venerable Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

The Low Rider S’s engine is an air-cooled V-twin that has a displacement of 1,868cc. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and it makes 100 hp and 119 lb-ft of torque.

The Low Rider S is one of the most unique Softail designs in Harley’s lineup. The Softail design is complex but the Low Rider S brings something that only the Dyna Low Rider S, which is no longer in the lineup can bring. It’s a unique bike that should satisfy the folks who miss the Dyna line. The bike has a starting price of $17,999.

The motorcycle is available in two colors: Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 17,999

17,999 Key Features: Classic Chrome Milwaukee-Eight® Engine LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type : 1,868cc, Milwaukee-Eight® 114, V-Twin

: 1,868cc, Milwaukee-Eight® 114, V-Twin Engine Torque: 119 lb-ft

119 lb-ft Wet weight: 650 lbs

650 lbs Seat height: 26.5 Key Competitors 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS

2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Specifications

From Harley-Davidson

ENGINE Engine 1,868, Milwaukee-Eight® 114, V-Twin Engine Torque 119 lb-ft Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 4.5 in. Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Gear, 34/46 ratio CHASSIS Suspension Front Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminium wheel Suspension Rear Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminium wheel Brakes Front 4-piston fixed front Brakes Rear 2-piston floating rear Tires Front 110/90B19,62H,BW Tires Rear 180/70B16,77H,BW Fuel Tank Capacity 18.9 L (5 US gal.) Color Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 92.7 in (2,355 mm) Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 63.6 in (1,615 mm) Ground Clearance 4.7 in (120 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (675 mm) Curb Weight 650 lbs (294 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Features

Milwaukee-Eight 114 Engine Loads of torque for blasting off from stoplights, hitting entrance ramps, and rolling on the passing power. Pure sound with a soul-satisfying rumble.

Reduced Rake The Low Rider® S model frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30 degree rake of the standard Low Rider® model, resulting in more responsive handling.

Inverted Front Fork Inverted design stiffens the front end for improved response to steering input, and the single-cartridge internal technology responds quickly to inputs and keeps the front wheel planted for improved braking and handling performance.

Softail® Frame The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.

Mono-shock rear suspension Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering capability, quicker acceleration, and braking while preserving the hardtail look.

Raw Dark Look Blacked-out finishes, moto-style bars with 4-inch risers, and mini speed screen let everyone know that this machine wasn’t built for those who want to take the conventional route.

Raised Controls The defining element of the tall-bike style. The 1-inch diameter motocross-style handlebar is mounted on 4-inch risers to put you in an aggressive riding position.

Cast-Aluminum Wheels Radiate Cast-Aluminum Wheels are finished in a matte dark bronze to complete its raw dark look.

Dual Front Disc Brakes Stronger braking performance with less lever effort than the single front disc brake on the standard Low Rider® model, and standard ABS (anti-lock braking system) for confident braking performance when conditions are less than ideal.



2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Photos

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Videos

Harley-Davidson Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube