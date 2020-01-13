2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Contents
The 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S utilizes the Softail design to make a performance cruiser that looks blacked out and fantastic. The Low Rider S features a small fly screen, slightly taller handlebars than some of the other Softail models, and the venerable Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.
The Low Rider S’s engine is an air-cooled V-twin that has a displacement of 1,868cc. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and it makes 100 hp and 119 lb-ft of torque.
The Low Rider S is one of the most unique Softail designs in Harley’s lineup. The Softail design is complex but the Low Rider S brings something that only the Dyna Low Rider S, which is no longer in the lineup can bring. It’s a unique bike that should satisfy the folks who miss the Dyna line. The bike has a starting price of $17,999.
The motorcycle is available in two colors: Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Harley-Davidson Low Rider S in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 17,999
- Key Features:
- Classic Chrome
- Milwaukee-Eight® Engine
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1,868cc, Milwaukee-Eight® 114, V-Twin
- Engine Torque: 119 lb-ft
- Wet weight: 650 lbs
- Seat height: 26.5
Key Competitors
- 2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS
- 2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse
- 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,868, Milwaukee-Eight® 114, V-Twin
|Engine Torque
|119 lb-ft
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 4.5 in.
|Compression Ratio
|10.5:1
|Fuel System
|Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI)
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Gear, 34/46 ratio
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminium wheel
|Suspension Rear
|Dark bronze, Radiate cast aluminium wheel
|Brakes Front
|4-piston fixed front
|Brakes Rear
|2-piston floating rear
|Tires Front
|110/90B19,62H,BW
|Tires Rear
|180/70B16,77H,BW
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|18.9 L (5 US gal.)
|Color
|Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|92.7 in (2,355 mm)
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|63.6 in (1,615 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|4.7 in (120 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (675 mm)
|Curb Weight
|650 lbs (294 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Features
Milwaukee-Eight 114 Engine
Loads of torque for blasting off from stoplights, hitting entrance ramps, and rolling on the passing power. Pure sound with a soul-satisfying rumble.
Reduced Rake
The Low Rider® S model frame rake is reduced to 28 degrees from the 30 degree rake of the standard Low Rider® model, resulting in more responsive handling.
Inverted Front Fork
Inverted design stiffens the front end for improved response to steering input, and the single-cartridge internal technology responds quickly to inputs and keeps the front wheel planted for improved braking and handling performance.
Softail® Frame
The frame retains the classic Softail® lines, but its lightweight design and stiffness translate to a responsive ride unlike anything you’ve felt before.
Mono-shock rear suspension
Easily adjustable mono-shock rear suspension allows for dynamic cornering capability, quicker acceleration, and braking while preserving the hardtail look.
Raw Dark Look
Blacked-out finishes, moto-style bars with 4-inch risers, and mini speed screen let everyone know that this machine wasn’t built for those who want to take the conventional route.
Raised Controls
The defining element of the tall-bike style. The 1-inch diameter motocross-style handlebar is mounted on 4-inch risers to put you in an aggressive riding position.
Cast-Aluminum Wheels
Radiate Cast-Aluminum Wheels are finished in a matte dark bronze to complete its raw dark look.
Dual Front Disc Brakes
Stronger braking performance with less lever effort than the single front disc brake on the standard Low Rider® model, and standard ABS (anti-lock braking system) for confident braking performance when conditions are less than ideal.
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Photos
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Videos
Links
No Comment