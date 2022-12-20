The 2023 Yamaha Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

Yamaha has announced its entire lineup for 2023. Apart from a revised YZ lineup, the Japanese marque has also made notable changes to its road-going offerings. These come in the form of an updated MT-07 and heavily redesigned Yamaha XMAX scooter. Most of the models from the 2022 Yamaha portfolio have been carried forward as is, but many of them have received new color schemes going into the new calendar year.

Lastly, Yamaha has mentioned that a Tracer 9 GT model has not been announced for 2023 at the moment. However, international markets have seen the introduction of a Tracer 9 GT+ with various new electronic updates. This version of the motorcycle may be announced for the North American market later next year.

For now, here’s all you need to know about the 2023 Yamaha motorcycle lineup.

Supersport

2023 Yamaha YZF-R1M

Yamaha’s flagship supersport, the YZF-R1M remains unchanged for 2023. The R1M is priced much higher than the standard R1, but it justifies that with high-end track-ready hardware. It features electronic suspension from Öhlins, carbon fiber bodywork, a GPS-enabled data logging system, and more. Other highlights that deserve special mention are the lightweight magnesium wheels and wider 200-section rear tire.

Available Colors: Carbon Fiber

MSRP: $26,999 USD / $31,699 CAD

2023 Yamaha YZF-R1

The Yamaha YZF-R1 will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2023. Thanks to frequent updates, the motorcycle has remained competitive throughout the years in the 1000cc supersport segment. That said, the current version has been around since 2015 and is due for an update. The KYB suspension on the YZF-R1 is fully-adjustable but not electronically like the pricier R1M.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Performance Black

MSRP: $17,999 USD / $22,799 CAD

2023 Yamaha YZF-R7

The Yamaha YZF-R7 is an exciting middleweight supersport based on the company’s MT-07 platform. The 689cc, twin-cylinder engine-powered motorcycle only just went on sale, which means it’ll be a few years before it gets a big update. For 2023, Yamaha has added the Intensity White color scheme. Everything else, including the KYB suspension and Brembo brake, remains the same.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Performance Black, Intensity White

MSRP: $9,199 USD / $11,299 CAD

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3

While other global markets get smaller YZF models like the R125 and R15, the entry-level supersport for North America is the YZF-R3. Despite being the most affordable bike in the supersport lineup, it’s still well-equipped with a twin-cylinder engine and a 6-speed gearbox. That’s not all; the YZF-R3 also boasts a 50/50 weight distribution and a fully-fueled weight of only 375 pounds. For 2023, the bike gets a new ‘Phantom Purple’ color scheme.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Midnight Black, Phantom Purple

MSRP: $5,499 USD / $6,999 CAD

Hyper Naked

2023 Yamaha MT-10 SP

Yamaha’s top-of-the-line ‘Hyper Naked,’ the MT-10 SP, remains the same for 2023. Aside from a little price hike that’s seen across the range, there are no other changes. With features like Öhlins semi-active suspension and a six-axis IMU, it’s still amongst the most advanced bikes in its segment. The MT-10 SP features loads of rider aids, including lean-sensitive traction control, slide control system, front wheel lift control system, engine brake management, and more.

Available Colors: Liquid Metal/Raven

MSRP: $17,199 USD / $21,599 CAD

2023 Yamaha MT-10

There’s not a lot that separates the Yamaha MT-10 and MT-10 SP. While the MT-10 misses out on the trick of semi-active suspension and a few other goodies, the rest is essentially the same. Powering the MT-10 is a 998cc liquid-cooled CP4 cross-plane engine derived from the sporty YZF-R1. The MT-10 also gets the same electronics as the SP. As for suspension, the MT-10 makes do with a fully-adjustable KYB setup. Lastly, the MT-10 gets an impressive full-color 4.2-inch TFT display.

Available Colors: Cyan Storm, Matte Raven Black

MSRP: $14,199 USD / $17,799 CAD

2023 Yamaha MT-09 SP

The Yamaha MT-09 SP is the company’s inline-three cylinder naked. It sits in between the four-cylinder MT-10 and the twin-cylinder MT-07. Opting for the SP version of the MT-09 gets you more premium suspension, among other changes. The suspension comprises an adjustable KYB fork and an adjustable Öhlins mono shock. While the MT-09 SP uses special colors, graphics, and other visual tweaks, it remains the same as the previous model year.

Available Colors: Liquid Metal/Raven

MSRP: $11,499 USD / $14,699 CAD

2023 Yamaha MT-09

Besides a $300 USD increase in price, the 2023 Yamaha MT-09 remains unchanged from the previous year. However, like many of Yamaha’s bikes, it received a massive overhaul recently. In 2021, the Yamaha MT-09 got a brand new 890cc CP3 engine, a heavily updated and stiffer chassis, modern electronics, and revised styling. Yamaha also claims that the MT-09 is one of the lightest bikes in its segment at just 417 pounds.

Available Colors: Cyan Storm, Matte Raven Black, Team Yamaha Blue

MSRP: $9,799 USD / $11,899 CAD

2023 Yamaha MT-07

For 2023, the Yamaha MT-07 gets a 5-inch full-color TFT screen with two display modes – Street and Touring. The former has a modern layout, while Touring has a conventional theme. Yamaha has also added its Y-Connect feature to this motorcycle. As its name suggests, it’s a feature that enables smartphone connectivity to display various information. With this feature, the rider can see information like incoming calls, messages, phone battery level, and motorcycle data like distance covered, acceleration times, and more. Another change comes in the form of the color schemes, where Matte Stealth Black replaces Matte Raven Black.

Available Colors: Cyan Storm, Matte Stealth Black, Team Yamaha Blue

MSRP: $8,199 USD / $9,999 CAD

2023 Yamaha MT-03

The entry-level ‘Hyper Naked’ for the North American market is the MT-03. This bike shares its twin-cylinder engine with the YZF-R3. What beginners will appreciate about the MT-03 the most is its approachable seat height of 30.7 inches and weight of 373 pounds. The 2023 Yamaha MT-03 doesn’t get electronic rider aids like traction control, but it does feature ABS. MT-03 buyers will like that it’s styled to look similar to the higher-capacity MT offerings.

Available Colors: Cyan Storm, Matte Stealth Black, Team Yamaha Blue

MSRP: $4,999 USD / $6,599 CAD

Sport Heritage

2023 Yamaha XSR900

Set to go on sale from February 2023, the latest XSR900 misses out on the Raven color scheme from last year’s model. Yamaha has decided to bring forward the retro Legend Blue color scheme to 2023. Like many of the company’s other bikes, this classic-looking motorcycle was recently updated. Similar to the MT-09 it’s based on, the latest XSR900 features the 890cc CP3 engine, a heavily updated and stiffer chassis, modern electronics, and revised styling. Other contemporary features come in the form of full LED lighting and a full-color 3.5-inch TFT display.

Available Colors: Legend Blue

MSRP: $10,199 USD / $12,799 CAD

2023 Yamaha XSR700

While we saw Yamaha add a full-color TFT screen to the MT-07, that hasn’t happened with the XSR700. The 2023 Yamaha XSR700 is based on the MT-07 but only gets an LCD for this year. The latest XSR700 remains mechanically and cosmetically identical to the 2022 model year. This means it gets the same 689cc inline twin-cylinder, 41mm fork, and LED lighting. The 2023 Yamaha XSR700 is available in only one color scheme like last year – Raven. As its name implies, it’s primarily black but features gold highlights.

Available Colors: Raven

MSRP: $8,899 USD / $10,999 CAD

2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec

The Yamaha Bolt R-Spec is a middleweight cruiser from the Japanese manufacturer. This motorcycle features a 942cc air-cooled, SOHC, v-twin engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Yamaha has made no changes to this motorcycle for 2023. Like last year’s model, the 2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec is only available in the Storm Gray color scheme.

Available Colors: Storm Gray

MSRP: $8,899 USD / $10,599 CAD

2023 Yamaha V Star 250

The V Star 250 is Yamaha’s beginner-friendly cruiser. Looking at this motorcycle’s specifications will reveal that it’s pretty basic. The 2023 Yamaha V Star 250 gets its power from a 15 cubic inch (249cc) air-cooled, SOHC, v-twin engine. The cruiser still uses a carburetor which is quite hard to come by in 2023. That said, it has a lot of positives, like its low seat height (27 inches), overall weight, and impressive claimed fuel efficiency figure of 78 MPG.

Available Colors: Raven

MSRP: $4,699 USD / $5,999 CAD

Adventure Touring

2023 Yamaha Super Ténéré ES

For 2023, Yamaha has added a new color called Granite Gray. This replaces the Matte Raven Black color scheme that was offered in 2022. While last year’s black bodywork was paired with contrasting neon decals, the gray features subtle bronze highlights. Everything else remains unchanged. The 2023 Yamaha Super Ténéré ES continues to feature electronic suspension with four preload settings, three damping presets, and an additional seven fine-tuning damping adjustments.

Available Colors: Granite Gray

MSRP: $16,299 USD / $19,399 CAD

2023 Yamaha Ténéré 700

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 was introduced relatively recently and doesn’t really warrant an update. What Yamaha has decided to do for 2023 is introduce two new color schemes. While the Team Yamaha Blue color option is similar to last year’s Ténéré 700, it has subtle changes. That aside, the motorcycle remains the very same as before. It still uses the 689cc inline twin-cylinder and rides on 21-inch and 18-inch wheels.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Shadow Gray

MSRP: $10,499 USD / $13,499 CAD

Sport Touring

2023 Yamaha FJR1300ES

The FJR1300ES strides into 2023 with no changes over its predecessor. With the departure of the Yamaha Tracer 9 GT, it becomes the only Sport Touring model that Yamaha currently offers in the North American market. The FJR1300ES is a true sport-touring motorcycle in every sense of the word. While it’s powered by a potent 1,298cc inline-four engine, it also offers several features that will keep the rider and pillion as comfortable and safe as possible.

Available Colors: Cobalt Blue

MSRP: $18,299 USD / $20,999 CAD

Dual Sport

2023 Yamaha XT250

No changes for 2023. The humble Yamaha XT250 is light, reliable, and nimble, making it the perfect partner to go wherever you want on or off-road. It comes with an electric start, a low seat height, long-travel suspension, and disc brakes at both ends.

Available Colors: Radical Grey

MSRP: $5,299 USD / $6,199 CAD

2023 Yamaha TW200

The Yamaha TW200 is a motorcycle anyone would be happy to add to their garage. With a unique wheel and tire setup — 130 section tire on an 18-inch wheel and a 180-section tire on a 14-inch rear wheel — the TW200 is a quirky-looking thing that’s bound to get you some attention. Yamaha has made no changes to it for 2023.

Available Colors: Radical Grey

MSRP: $4,899 USD / $5,799 CAD

Scooters

2023 Yamaha XMAX

Of all the offerings in the 2023 Yamaha lineup, the XMAX receives the most updates going into next year. Changes include updated styling and the introduction of the Y-Connect smartphone connectivity system. The feature enables users to use a 4.2-inch full TFT display to access features, including Garmin-powered turn-by-turn navigation, music, and receive call, text, and email notifications.

With the Y-Connect app, you can access data like vehicle running information and ride logs. The rest of the scooter, from the engine to the chassis, remains the same.

Available Colors: Granite Gray

MSRP: $6,099 USD / $7,599 CAD

2023 Yamaha Zuma 125

The Zuma 125, dubbed the BWS 125 in Canada, is a rugged, fuel-efficient scooter with extensive features in a compact package. It’s powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine that sends power to the rear wheels via a V-belt transmission. The scooter offers storage compartments in the front and rear, with a comfortable seat that’s roomy enough for a rider and pillion.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Black