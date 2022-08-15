Introducing Yamaha’s 2023 YZ Lineup

Yamaha’s just given us their refreshed off-road range for 2023 – and the Team Blue effort includes two new flagship models for our dear dirt hooner community.

Below are details on the refreshed models, with a press release from Yamaha stating that the following all return unchanged for 2023:

2023 Yamaha YZ65

2023 Yamaha YZ85

2023 Yamaha YZ85LW

2023 Yamaha YZ125

2023 Yamaha YZ125 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition

2023 Yamaha YZ250

2023 Yamaha YZ250 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition

2023 Yamaha YZ250F

2023 Yamaha YZ250F Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition

2023 Yamaha YZ250FX

2023 Yamaha YZ450FX

2023 Yamaha WR250F

2023 Yamaha WR450F

2023 Yamaha YZ450F & Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F

Yamaha’s newest gift to the motocross industry, the YZ450F comes with a race-spec Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition.

The standard model touts ‘more power, less weight, a slimmer design and improved handling.’ This includes a completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame, alongside a redesigned engine, new pipe, a switch from wet sump to dry sump, and more, guaranteeing a jump in mid-rang to hi-end power.

Pricing is logged at an MSRP of $9,899 USD.

Big fan of Yamaha’s Monster Energy® team? The Edition of the same name boasts the same improvements as the standard model, with iconic team-inspired graphics, and can be had for an MSRP of $10,099 USD.

2023 Yamaha YZ125X

This baby has been blessed with a more powerful 125cc two-stroke engine, as well as re-imagined suspension damping, better brakes, enhanced ergonomics and a new look.

Expect to chuck an MSRP of $7,099 USD at your local dealer for the privilege of swinging a leg over this unit.

2023 Yamaha YZ250X

Updated adn ready to rumble, the 2023 YZ250X features better brakes, suspension, a narrower, race-inspired seating ergonomic and a new style guaranteed to keep that grinful of teeth pearly white.

The YZ250X can be had for an MSRP of $7,999 USD.

“What really stands out about the new YZ450F is just how light and balanced it feels when riding hard,” says Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager in Yamaha’s press release.

“This new platform builds on the legendary YZ suspension and handling with an even more powerful, yet controllable engine character …[and] at the same time its revised ergonomics and tuneability with the free engine mapping Power Tuner make it easier to ride fast for all rider skill levels.”

“I’m pumped to see it hit the tracks soon!”

