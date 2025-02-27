KTM Approved to Pay Off $840 Million of Total Debt, Triumph Logs Best Year Ever

Once again, we’ve been given a rather detailed update from the House of Mattighofen, and it comes alongside some additional to-do’s in our industry:

KTM’s approved to pay off 70% of their total debt, equating to roughly $840 million being paid by May 23rd. Triumph has logged their best-ever year for sales, selling a stunning 134,635 Bikes in 2024 Polaris has revealed a limited edition machine to celebrate ten years with the Slingshot! Yamaha’s joining the hybrid foray with a recent reveal of their XMAX SPHEV hybrid prototype. Honda’s ready to celebrate 50 years with their iconic Gold Wing at Daytona Bike Week!

Let’s start with the orange corner, shall we?

The Legalities: KTM Needs to Pay 30% of their Debt by End of May

A view of a KTM motorcycle. Media sourced from KTM.

Meeting Ajourns in Favour of 70% Debt Write-Off

Thanks to new movement for Team Orange, the North American motorcycle landscape is about to get a whole lot more interesting.

As we all knew, KTM’s period of uncertainty and restructuring is slowly moving in favour of resolution. Last week, the company was aiming to fire up its production lines again by mid-March with a catch: it all hinged on creditor approval, with a major meeting to discuss the particulars on February 25th (per MCNews).

Now, we know the results of that meeting. I’m going to quote the incomparable Ben Purvis (CycleWorld) for the particulars:

“The final deadline was February 25, and that’s when creditors met at the regional court of Ried im Innkreis to vote on the proposed plan. Under the proposals, creditors will receive a cash quota of 30% of the money owed to them, with the money to be deposited with the restructuring administrator by May 23. That might sound rough but it’s substantially more than they’d get if KTM was broken up and sold. In that situation, the insolvency administrator, Peter Vogl, warned they could only expect 14.9%. Austrian newspaper Der Standard reports that the financing banks that had lent around 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in largely unsecured loans to KTM had been pushing for a higher quota than the minimum 30% required under the self-administration rules. Meeting that 30% quota will cost 548 million euros ($575 million) as a one-off payment, and KTM says it needs a total of around 800 million euros ($840 million) in fresh capital to meet that requirement and to get back on its feet.” – Ben Purvis, “KTM Restructuring Plan Approved.” CycleWorld , February 25, 2025.

that KTM’s restructuring vote has been approved. This means that KTM’s debt has been discounted by 70%, leaving the remaining 30% to be paid by May 23rd (CycleWorld).

In short:

KTM’s restructuring vote has been approved. KTM needs to cough up a cool $575 million to their creditors by May 23rd. KTM needs an additional ~$265 million to keep the wheels turning after the May 23rd date.

Could any of this positively affect the North American community?

There are three items on the docket that could be in favour of riders country-wide, one of which has already been confirmed.

There is a very strong chance that Katoomers will see severely discounted bikes for the rest of 2025. This does NOT mean that the brand has decided to liquidate, as some other articles have suggested; rather, KTM is expected to survive through this period, though the period itself will likely render the brand getting as much money as possible between now and the May 23rd deadline. KTM has already let go of MV Agusta, suggesting that other connected motorcycle brands are in danger of similar movement. Many are setting sights on Husqvarna, to see if KTM’s restructuring plan includes putting the subsidiary on the market. If that happens, it could be a prime opportunity for another manufacturer to swoop in and snatch up a well-established name with a loyal following. Perhaps this, too, will mean discounts for fellow riders. KTM is attempting to alleviate the separation fears of bleedin’ orange riders across the country with the creation of a completely free PREMIUM MANUFACTURER’S WARRANTY . This worldwide policy covers “certain KTM street and travel motorcycles,” offering peace of mind to those who are considering adding a KTM to their garage. The warranty applies to all new, unregistered 2023, 2024, and 2025 street and travel bikes built on the LC8 or LC8c platforms, including KTM’s 790 DUKE all the way to the 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R and even the yank-happy KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO.

In short, keep an eye out for potential deals on KTM motorcycles in the coming months. As the company works to reduce excess inventory and generate cash flow, we might see some attractive discounts… and if you’re in the market for a new KTM, that free warranty is a pretty sweet bonus.

As for the future of KTM, we won’t know the exact particulars until after May 23rd.

You can read more about the particulars connected to KTM’s financial situation here on CycleWorld:

For the Record: Triumph Motorcycles Logs Best Year Ever

A view of a Triumph bobber. Media sourced from Triumph Motorcycles.

134,635 Bikes Sold in 2024!

While Team Orange grapples with financial headwinds, we turn to Triumph Motorcycles, sitting pretty on a record-breaking year for motorcycle sales.

According to Triumph’s own press release, our good House of Hinckley has logged a staggering 134,635 motorcycles in 2024. To put this in perspective, that’s a +64% uptick in bike sales, thanks in part to a strong product lineup that caters to a wide spectrum of riding styles and the perks of a 46% growth in dealers since 2019.

Naturally, Triumph’s CEO – Nick Bloor – is more than a little happy at the brand’s continued triumphs (no pun intended):

“This level of global growth is a tremendous achievement that has required a great effort from everyone at Triumph, and our business partners across the world. Everyone involved should be very proud of the part that they have played in helping Triumph thrive across the world and achieve this record sales performance.” – Nick Bloor, CEO, Triumph Motorcycles ( Triumph )

CCO Paul Stroud follows up with his own two cents:

“We’re very pleased with the growth that we achieved last year, which follows an incredible run of continuous growth since 2019, despite a very challenging global economic climate. I would like to thank all our valued customers for their continued support for Triumph and welcome our new customers to the Triumph family. … Whilst the international economic conditions continue to look challenging as we look ahead, we have lots of reasons to remain optimistic. We have a strong new model pipeline which will see our range develop further to appeal to an even greater range of riders, we have a globally admired brand, and a superb network of professional dealer partners across the world. That’s why we continue to make ambitious plans, forecasting continued progressive growth, which will see us welcome even more customers to the Triumph Brand over the coming years.” – Paul Stroud, CCO, Triumph Motorcycles ( Triumph )

With Triumph’s bike sales now up 123% since 2019, this is the fifth year in a row that the Brit-based brand has been able to beat year-over-year sales percentiles. Recent movement into new territories have helped too; Triumph celebrated their forway into the off-road segment with the TF 250-X, which came on the heels of the debutantes, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

We look forward to seeing what the brand gets up to in coming years!

You can read more about Triumph’s annual successes here among Triumph’s Media Kits:

New Stuff: Polaris Reveals Anniversary Edition Slingshot 10

A view of the new Slingshot 10 from Polaris. Media sourced from Polaris.

Celebrating a Decade of Three-Wheeled Thrills

Polaris is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its head-turning, three-wheeled Slingshot; as with most brands, this means debuting a special edition model that’s packed with new stuff to enjoy on the open road.

According to the information under today’s lifted embargo, the Slingshot 10 arrives based on the top-of-the-line R model with the promise to take things to the next level. Polaris’s VP, Josh Hermes, puts it this way:

“We wanted to create a true showpiece to honor 10 years of Slingshot, a decade that has been redefined by groundbreaking innovations and the creation of a whole new category. With [the] Slingshot 10, we’re excited to deliver our most premium limited edition with exclusive 10th anniversary styling, features and accessories to celebrate this important milestone and community we’ve built.” – Josh Hermes, vice president, Polaris

According to Polaris, this new Slingshot 10 shows off ramped power, tech and even a few upgrades in the paint scheme / componentry department.

For Polaris’s Slingshot 10, R-level power means a modest bump in horsepower and a broader torque curve; this includes a ramp up to 203 hp and 144 lb-ft of torque blasting out of a ProStar 2.0L 4-cylinder engine.

We’re also told that the machine is available with manual or AutoDrive transmission, and is mated to improved handling and upgraded suspension, all of the above being joined by industry-leading stopping power courtesy of four-piston Brembo® brakes with larger front rotors.

Tech is top-tier, too, with the following features included in Polaris’s new Slingshot 10, almost all of which are a first for the Slingshot model:

Slingshot 10 Tech Perks

Heated and Cooled Seats – limited-edition units, complete custom color and anniversary stitching.

Stage 3 Max Rockford Fosgate® Audio System – Headrest speakers and eight-inch side panel speakers blasting “ the loudest volume and deepest bass yet.” Featuring automatic volume control and an expandable amplifier.

XKGlow® Interior Lighting – Customizable ambient lighting that syncs to your music choices.

RIDE COMMAND with 7” Display – Including GPS navigation, vehicle diagnostics, Apple CarPlay® integration, live weather updates and more.

RIDE COMMAND+ Connected Services – Apple CarPlay® integration

All of the above is wrapped in a scheme christened Radiant Red Pearl, contrasted with bold Black Metallic paint and eye-catching white and teal accents. It’s a nod to the original Slingshot Red – the first to grace the scene back in 2015, making it all the more sentimental to her company. The colorway is joined by 10th-anniversary badging on the hood, rear fin, and hubcaps, the latter of which dresses brand new, five-spoke honeycomb wheels in gloss black. An exclusive color-matched steering wheel matches the instrument cluster, glove box, and custom-stitched seats for the penultimate exclusivity vibe. .

For more information on Polaris’s new Slingshot 10, be sure to check out Polaris’s website:

Yamaha Shows Off Hybrid XMAX SPHEV

A view of Yamaha’s new XMAX SPHEV hybrid prototype. Media sourced from CycleWorld.

Meet Yamaha’s Newest hybrid Scooter

It’s not been along since Kawasaki revealed their hybrid models, the Ninja HEV and the Kawasaki Z HEV; now, it looks like their efforts have inspired another Japanese giant of the motorcycling industry to cut on petrol for the foreseeable future.

Meet Yamaha’s new prototype, the XMAX SPHEV hybrid prototype. Ben Purvis’s coverage over at CycleWorld tells us that this neat machine serves as Yammie’s new foray into the idea of “sustainable fuel options,” debuting in a demonstration video that showed off what appears to be a similar ICE/EV engine concept as that of Kawasaki’s hybrid duo.

Here are some basic features of this new hybrid bike that are shared with Kawi’s HEV efforts:

Hybrid Powertrain:

Series-Parallel Hybrid System: Combines a combustion engine and electric motor for multiple operating modes.

Single-Cylinder Engine: Compact and lightweight design

Electric Motor: Integrated into the rear swingarm, providing direct drive and regenerative braking.

Electric-Only Mode: Zero-emission riding for urban environments and zero-emission zones.

Hybrid Mode: Combines engine and motor power for enhanced performance.

Combustion Engine Mode: Traditional scooter operation with direct power to the rear wheel.

Regenerative Braking: Electric motor acts as a generator during deceleration, recharging the battery.

The above power specs accompany a clutch and belt drive, connecting the engine to the rear wheel for conventional scooter operation, with the bike’s battery stored under the rider’s feet to save on space. Like Kawasaki’s machines, the XMAX SPHEV hybrid prototype features multiple operating modes for different riding needs and styles.

For more information on Yamaha’s XMAX SPHEV hybrid prototype, check out Cycleworld’s contributions here:

Happy Anniversary to Honda! 50 Years with the Gold Wing

A view of Honda’s flagship tourer, the Gold Wing. Media sourced from Honda.

Big Red to Present Semicentennial Celebration at Daytona Bike Week

Get ready to raise a glass to the undisputed king of touring motorcycles as it celebrates its 50th anniversary!

Over the past half a century, the Gold Wing has evolved from a big, bare-bones touring bike to Big Red’s official tech-packed flagship model. This was the model that Honda introduced reverse gear long before they became commonplace on other motorcycles – and now, the Golld Wing is getting its own spot in the limelight.

According to Honda’s press release, Honda is marking 50 years with the Gold Wing at Daytona Bike Week. The event will mark the Gold Wing’s remarkable journey from 1975 debut to present-day machine, so be sure to check out Honda’s Gold Wing display for a look at the bike’s evolution and its impact on our good moto community’s touring segment.

Here’s a list of the particulars included in Honda’s press release for this momentous event:

Honda Gold Wing Event at Daytona Bike Week

Location and Duration

The celebration will take place outside Daytona Speedway, running from February 28th to March 9th.

Honda will have a substantial 32,000-square-foot display area.

Pop-Up Museum

Models will be featured from each generation, including historical images and memorabilia.

Attendees can explore the museum independently or join guided walkthroughs.

Interactive Activities

“Story-time” and Q&A sessions with Lee Edmunds and Matthew Miles, authors of a commemorative Gold Wing coffee-table book.

Limited autographed editions of the book will be available for purchase.

Appearances by Japanese artist Makoto Endo, who will create Gold Wing art using chopsticks.

Displays of a 1:12 scale tabletop model of the 1975 GL1000 Gold Wing.

Demo Rides

Honda will offer demo rides on the 2025 50th Anniversary Gold Wing (both standard and Tour versions).

Other Honda models will also be available for test rides, including: Rebel 1100 and 500 cruisers Africa Twin, Transalp NC750, and NX500 adventure bikes CBR650R and CBR1000RR sport bikes



See you there!

You can read more about Honda’s Gold Wing event at Daytona here at Powersports Business: