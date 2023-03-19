2023 Yamaha MT-10 / MT-10 SP: Yamaha’s Top-Of-The-Line Hyper Naked
Contents
The Yamaha MT-10 has been the Japanese marquee’s range-topping ‘Hyper Naked’ for a while now. Its most recent update, a few years ago, saw the introduction of a heavily redesigned engine and fresh styling. The Yamaha MT-10 stands out in Yamaha’s 2023 line-up thanks to its radical design and high-performance engine and features.
One of the most exciting aspects of the MT-10 and MT-10 SP is the fact that its 998cc inline-four engine has been derived from the unit on the manic Yamaha YZF-R1, allowing the MT-10 to produce an impressive 160 hp and 82 lb-ft of torque. The MT 10 is a highly technologically advanced motorcycle featuring a tuned intake system, a high-capacity cooling system, lightweight forged pistons, and carburized fracture-split connecting rods.
The engineers at Yamaha also seem to have utilized every resource at their disposal in putting together the electronics package of the MT-10. You get access to a six-axis IMU-assisted suite of rider aids, including a slide control system, front wheel lift system, engine brake management, and ABS. Other features include four ride modes, cruise control, a quick shifter, and a 4.2-inch TFT display.
The Yamaha MT-10 SP is largely similar to the base variant but gets Ohlins’ semi-active suspension in place of the KYB hardware on the standard MT-10.
The 2023 Yamaha MT-10 starts at $14,199 USD / $17,799 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Yamaha MT-10 / MT-10 SP in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $14,199 USD / $17,799 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Yamaha YZF-R1 derived inline-four engine
- Six-axis IMU with multiple rider aids
- Lightweight aluminum chassis with fully adjustable suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 998cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four
- Power: 160hp
- Torque: 82.6 lb-ft
- Weight: 467 lbs (211.8 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.9 inches (835 mm)
Competitors
- BMW S 1000 R
- KTM 1290 SuperDuke R
- Aprilia V4 Tuono 1100
2023 Yamaha MT-10 / MT-10 SP Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|998cc, liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder; 16 valves
|Power
|160 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|79.0mm x 50.9mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.0:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection with YCC-T
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multiplate assist and slipper clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm KYB® inverted fork, fully adjustable; 4.7-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|KYB® piggyback shock, fully adjustable; 4.7-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 320mm hydraulic disc; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|220mm hydraulic disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70ZR17 Bridgestone® Battlax Hypersport S22
|Tires Rear
|190/55ZR17 Bridgestone® Battlax Hypersport S22
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.5 gal
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.7 in
|Overall Width
|31.5 in
|Overall Height
|45.9 in
|Wheelbase
|55.3 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.3 in
|Seat Height
|32.9 in
|Wet Weight
|467 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
2023 Yamaha MT-10 / MT-10 SP Features
TOP FEATURES
To further enhance the crossplane CP4 engine’s distinctive soundtrack, the air box is designed with three differing-length intake ducts tuned to resonate harmoniously at varying engine speeds to create a unique intake roar that enhances the overall riding experience. Sound is heightened further by Acoustic Amplifier Grilles positioned on the front left and right of the fuel tank, transmitting this tuned induction soundtrack directly to the rider, adding to the thrill when opening the throttle.
Advanced Quick Shift System (QSS)
An advanced up and down Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard on the MT-10. By enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box, this system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption while changing gears.
Advanced Ride-By-Wire Throttle with APSG
Advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system instantly calculates ideal throttle valve opening based on movement detected at the throttle grip. The MT-10 also features an Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG) which employs a spring, slider and gear mechanism to produce a natural throttle feel. The rider can also pre-select throttle response characteristics by using the PWR (Power delivery mode) switch to choose between four different power modes.
Compact, Aggressive MT Styling
A stripped-down look is achieved by removing unnecessary bodywork elements and refocusing attention on the pure mechanical beauty of the muscular engine and compact frame. Twin-eye mono-focus LED headlights and LED position lights situated above the headlights combine with a compact nose assembly to minimize overhang and lend a refined, dominant style. Enlarged, functional intake ducts mounted on either side of the fuel tank cover increase efficiency while further enhancing the bike’s aggressiveness.
Cutting-Edge Chassis
Like the YZF-R1 superbike, the MT-10 uses an aluminum Deltabox frame to create a lightweight and responsive chassis that is built for agility with its ultra-compact 55.3-inch wheelbase. The MT-10 mounts fully adjustable KYB® suspension—front and rear—for excellent road holding and an adjustment range ready for a variety of street or track conditions.
Full-Color 4.2-Inch TFT Display
The MT-10 comes equipped with a premium full-color 4.2-inch TFT display, featuring a clear, easy to read screen and intuitive function navigation controlled by a scrolling menu switch on the right handlebar and a quick-select mode switch on the left handlebar.
Six-Axis IMU with Rider Aids
The MT-10 takes a significant step forward in technological advancement with the addition of Yamaha’s state-of-the-art six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit. Originally developed for the YZF-R1, the IMU on the MT-10 has now evolved into a smaller and lighter unit, featuring two sensors that measure three-axis angular velocity and three-axis acceleration, enabling a suite of rider aids including lean sensitive traction control, a Slide Control System (SCS), a front wheel Lift Control System (LIF), Engine Brake Management (EBM) and a Brake Control (BC) System with lean sensitive ABS.
Updated ‘High-Torque’ 998cc CP4 Engine
The next evolution of the MT-10 is equipped with a refined version of the 998cc liquid-cooled CP4 crossplane engine derived from the race-ready YZF-R1 powerplant. Providing a linear, torque-rich delivery, this is the most potent and technologically advanced engine ever seen on a Yamaha Hyper Naked motorcycle. Fuel injection settings have been optimized, and design of the intake and exhaust systems modified to lend the MT-10 a torquier, more street-focused engine character.
ENGINE
Yamaha’s assist and slipper clutch is used to give the rider smoother, more confident downshifts when entering corners aggressively as well as a lighter pull effort at the lever, all while easily handling the torque of the MT-10’s high-output, inline-four motor.
Compact Stacked Transmission
The six-speed transmission “stacks” the crankshaft, input and output shafts in a triangular layout to centralize mass and keep the engine shorter front-to-back, with optimal engine placement in the frame for outstanding handling.
High-Capacity Cooling System
A large curved radiator keeps engine heat in check while a compact air-cooled oil cooler ensures stable oil temperatures in any condition. Simplified pipe and hose routing minimizes the need for additional parts and saves weight.
R1-Derived Crossplane Crankshaft Engine
The potent 998cc inline four-cylinder engine features the same Crossplane Crankshaft technology developed in Yamaha’s renowned YZF-R1 superbike. The crossplane design nearly eliminates inertial engine torque to provide a direct connection between the throttle and rear wheel for maximum traction and linear torque feeling. Tuned specifically for the needs of the high-performance street rider, the MT- 10 engine develops awesome low- and mid-rpm torque with arm-stretching top-end power.
Tuned Intake System
To both enhance sound and increase efficiency, the air box is designed with three differing-length intake ducts tuned to resonate harmoniously at varying engine speeds to create a unique intake roar that enhances the overall riding experience. Enlarged ducts on either side of the fuel tank increase intake efficiency while adding to the purposeful, aggressive look.
Ultra-Modern Engine Design
The MT-10’s engine design creates the ultimate high-performing street sportbike. Engine reliability is ensured with strong, lightweight forged pistons and carburized fracture-split connecting rods that move through an extremely rigid, closed-deck cylinder block. The engine’s cylinders are slightly offset to reduce friction losses, with plated bores for excellent heat dissipation and cylinder sealing. The rocker-arm valve actuation utilizes the lever ratio of each rocker arm to allow for larger valve lifts while using lower camshaft lobes and reduced spring pressure, further boosting power and efficiency.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
The MT-10 uses an aluminum Deltabox frame derived from the YZF-R1 superbike to create a lightweight and responsive chassis that is built for agility with its ultra-compact 55.3-inch wheelbase. The frame uses a strength-rigidity balance that was developed specifically for the MT-10 and uses the engine as a stressed member of the frame for optimal cornering performance.
Fully Adjustable KYB® Fork
The MT-10 features an inverted 43mm KYB® front fork which offers full adjustability and 4.7 inches of travel, for excellent front-end feel and road holding along with an adjustment range ready for a variety of street or track conditions.
Lightweight Wheels & High-Performance Tires
The MT-10 rolls on lightweight five-spoke aluminum wheels for nimble steering and suspension feel. Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires—a 120/70ZR17 front and a huge 190/55ZR17 at the rear—are engineered specifically for the MT-10, providing chassis-matched handling and grip.
Linkage-Type KYB® Shock
The four-way-adjustable KYB® piggyback-style shock uses a rear bottom link pivot position that is strategically placed for optimal handling and excellent transmission of engine torque to the asphalt. Like the front fork, the MT-10’s rear suspension offers a wide range of adjustment and a smooth, well-controlled 4.7 inches of wheel travel.
Powerful, Controllable Brakes with Advanced ABS
Developed on racetracks around the world, Yamaha’s advanced Brake Control (BC) System works with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to minimize brake slip under aggressive braking or on less than ideal surfaces. Mated to high-specification braking components including radial-mount, four-piston front calipers, sintered brake pads, large 320mm front discs and 220mm rear disc provide exceptional braking power and control.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
The undeniable king of the MT series, the MT-10 displays raw aggression from every angle with a stripped-down look achieved by removing unnecessary bodywork elements, sharpening the nose assembly and refocusing attention on the pure mechanical beauty of the muscular engine and compact frame.
High-Performance Full LED Lighting
Twin-eye mono-focus LED headlights and LED position lights situated above the headlights combine with a compact nose assembly to minimize overhang and lend a refined, dominant style. Separate high and low beam units provide excellent illumination and project a powerful, even beam with softer light at the edges. There is also a redesigned LED tail light and LED turn signals.
Ready to Accessorize
The MT-10 arrives ready for personalization. The exposed hardware makes it ideal for mounting a range of Genuine Yamaha accessories, including windscreens, chassis protection and other items. A standard 12V DC power outlet is ready to recharge your personal mobile devices or various electronic accessories.
Rider-focused Ergonomics
Ergonomics on the MT-10 focus on greater comfort and control. Protruding areas around the fuel tank are reduced offering more freedom of movement and better feel when the rider grips the tank with their knees under hard braking or cornering. The ‘rider triangle’—the bar/footrest/seat relationship—is optimized for a feeling of sitting more within the bike. Additionally, seat firmness is enhance comfort.
ELECTRONICS
Advanced up and down Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard on the MT-10. By enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box, this system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption while changing gears.
Advanced Ride-By-Wire Throttle Now with APSG
Advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system instantly calculates ideal throttle valve opening based on movement detected at the throttle grip. The MT-10 also features an Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG) which employs a spring, slider and gear mechanism to produce a natural throttle feel. The rider can also pre-select throttle response characteristics by using the PWR (Power delivery mode) switch to choose between four different power modes.
Cruise Control System
The MT-10 includes a cruise control system powered by the YCC-T. Using the left handlebar switchgear, the rider can easily select or adjust a set speed to ease long-distance touring on the highway, improving rider comfort.
Four-Mode Yamaha Ride Control (YRC)
While all electronic rider aids on the MT-10 can be adjusted independently, Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) simplifies the process for owners by offering four different selectable riding modes, each with pre-set traction control, SCS, QSS, LIF, EBM and BC system settings to match ride preference.
Full-Color 4.2-Inch TFT Display
The MT-10 comes equipped with a premium full-color 4.2-inch TFT display, featuring a clear, easy to read screen and intuitive function navigation controlled by a scrolling menu switch on the right handlebar and a quick-select mode switch on the left handlebar.
Six-Axis IMU with Rider Aids
The MT-10 takes a significant step forward in technological advancement with the addition of Yamaha’s state-of-the-art six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit. Originally developed for the YZF-R1, the IMU on the MT-10 has now evolved into a smaller and lighter unit, featuring two sensors that measure three-axis angular velocity and three-axis acceleration, enabling a suite of rider aids including lean sensitive traction control, a Slide Control System (SCS), a front wheel Lift Control System (LIF), Engine Brake Management (EBM) and a Brake Control (BC) System with lean sensitive ABS.
Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL)
An additional key technological feature offered on the MT-10 is the Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL) which gives the rider the ability to set a top-speed limit for the motorcycle to ensure a rider-selected speed is not unintentionally exceeded.
2023 Yamaha MT-10 / MT-10 SP Photos
2023 Yamaha MT-10 / MT-10 SP Videos
2023 Yamaha MT-10 SP Review by 650ib:
2023 Yamaha MT-10 Review by Cycle News:
Links
Yamaha Motorcycles Official Websites