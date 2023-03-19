TOP FEATURES

Acoustic Amplifier Grilles

To further enhance the crossplane CP4 engine’s distinctive soundtrack, the air box is designed with three differing-length intake ducts tuned to resonate harmoniously at varying engine speeds to create a unique intake roar that enhances the overall riding experience. Sound is heightened further by Acoustic Amplifier Grilles positioned on the front left and right of the fuel tank, transmitting this tuned induction soundtrack directly to the rider, adding to the thrill when opening the throttle.

Advanced Quick Shift System (QSS)

An advanced up and down Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard on the MT-10. By enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box, this system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption while changing gears.

Advanced Ride-By-Wire Throttle with APSG

Advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) system instantly calculates ideal throttle valve opening based on movement detected at the throttle grip. The MT-10 also features an Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG) which employs a spring, slider and gear mechanism to produce a natural throttle feel. The rider can also pre-select throttle response characteristics by using the PWR (Power delivery mode) switch to choose between four different power modes.

Compact, Aggressive MT Styling

A stripped-down look is achieved by removing unnecessary bodywork elements and refocusing attention on the pure mechanical beauty of the muscular engine and compact frame. Twin-eye mono-focus LED headlights and LED position lights situated above the headlights combine with a compact nose assembly to minimize overhang and lend a refined, dominant style. Enlarged, functional intake ducts mounted on either side of the fuel tank cover increase efficiency while further enhancing the bike’s aggressiveness.

Cutting-Edge Chassis

Like the YZF-R1 superbike, the MT-10 uses an aluminum Deltabox frame to create a lightweight and responsive chassis that is built for agility with its ultra-compact 55.3-inch wheelbase. The MT-10 mounts fully adjustable KYB® suspension—front and rear—for excellent road holding and an adjustment range ready for a variety of street or track conditions.

Full-Color 4.2-Inch TFT Display

The MT-10 comes equipped with a premium full-color 4.2-inch TFT display, featuring a clear, easy to read screen and intuitive function navigation controlled by a scrolling menu switch on the right handlebar and a quick-select mode switch on the left handlebar.

Six-Axis IMU with Rider Aids

The MT-10 takes a significant step forward in technological advancement with the addition of Yamaha’s state-of-the-art six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit. Originally developed for the YZF-R1, the IMU on the MT-10 has now evolved into a smaller and lighter unit, featuring two sensors that measure three-axis angular velocity and three-axis acceleration, enabling a suite of rider aids including lean sensitive traction control, a Slide Control System (SCS), a front wheel Lift Control System (LIF), Engine Brake Management (EBM) and a Brake Control (BC) System with lean sensitive ABS.

Updated ‘High-Torque’ 998cc CP4 Engine

The next evolution of the MT-10 is equipped with a refined version of the 998cc liquid-cooled CP4 crossplane engine derived from the race-ready YZF-R1 powerplant. Providing a linear, torque-rich delivery, this is the most potent and technologically advanced engine ever seen on a Yamaha Hyper Naked motorcycle. Fuel injection settings have been optimized, and design of the intake and exhaust systems modified to lend the MT-10 a torquier, more street-focused engine character.

