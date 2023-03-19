2023 Yamaha XSR700: The Younger XSR Sibling

Just like the two MT siblings — the MT-09 and MT-07 — in Yamaha’s 2023 line-up, the XSR900 and XSR700 are two similar models in the ‘Sports Heritage’ range. The XSR700 is available at a lower price point but also misses out on some of the goodies of its higher-capacity sibling. While the overall styling of the XSR900 and XSR700 are essentially the same, one can quickly tell the two apart with their unique tail sections.

The 2023 XSR700 remains identical to the 2022 model year. That shouldn’t be much cause for concern, as the bike received some notable changes just last year. While the updates weren’t as noteworthy as those to the XSR900, they are still worth discussing. The iconic 689cc, twin-cylinder engine remains identical but features slightly revised tuning.

The updated styling and all-LED lighting certainly freshened the design. The revised instrumentation was also noteworthy — the Japanese company repositioned the LCD instrumentation cluster to improve its viewing angle and overall visibility. Yamaha also equipped the bike with updated switchgear, slightly larger disc brakes, and Michelin Road 5 tires.

The 2023 Yamaha XSR700 starts at $8,899 USD / $10,999 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,899 USD / $10,999 CAD

$8,899 USD / $10,999 CAD Key Features: Retro styling with modern features and rider aids Dual-channel ABS Compact, sporty chassis

Key Specs Engine: 689cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin

689cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin Power: 74 hp

74 hp Torque: 50 lb-ft

50 lb-ft Weight: 410 lbs (186 kg)

410 lbs (186 kg) Seat Height: 32.9 inches (835 mm) Key Competitors Ducati Scrambler Icon

Suzuki SV650

Triumph Street Twin

2023 Yamaha XSR700 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 689cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline twin cylinder; 8 valves Power 74 HP Bore x Stroke 80.0mm x 68.6mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission Constant mesh 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload; 5.1-in travel Brakes Front Dual hydraulic disc, 282mm; ABS Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 245mm; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Michelin® Road 5 Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Michelin® Road 5 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlight Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 81.7 in Overall Width 32.3 in Overall Height 44.5 in Wheelbase 55.3 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 32.9 in Wet Weight 410 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2023 Yamaha XSR700 Features

Advanced Crossplane Crankshaft Concept Engine The compact two-cylinder engine provides a unique power character with its outstanding torque and throttle response, complemented with strong high-rpm pulling power. It also features Yamaha's "Crossplane Concept" 270-degree crank that provides linear torque development in response to the rider's throttle input. Compact, Sporty Chassis The narrow frame design features sport-oriented geometry to achieve light and nimble handling and is aided by the minimalist 410-pound wet weight and refined ergonomics. Modern LED Headlight, Classic Style Heritage-inspired round LED headlight provides modern lighting performance with classic style, while integrated headlight stays connect into the fork shrouds for a compact front expression and a sleek 'snub-nose' look. Powerful Braking with ABS The XSR700 provides exceptional and confident braking power thanks to its modern brake components and 298mm front disks backed up by the security of ABS. Powerful Braking with ABS The XSR700 provides exceptional and confident braking power thanks to its modern brake components and 298mm front disks backed up by the security of ABS. Standout Style The XSR700 blends Yamaha’s world-class engineering with timeless style, creating a new type of machine for riders looking for an authentic and honest motorcycle that doesn’t sacrifice performance. Drawing influence from Yamaha’s classic “XS” series of motorcycles, the XSR oozes class with its exposed aluminum details, retro-influenced bodywork, stepped seat and custom lighting and instrumentation. ENGINE Advanced Twin Cylinder Engine The XSR700 features a compact 689cc liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder, DOHC engine with fuel injection. This engine provides a unique power character with its outstanding low- to mid-range torque and very linear throttle response and complemented with strong high-rpm pulling power. This motor develops 50 foot-pounds of torque and is designed to maximize riding excitement in the real world. Compact Six-Speed Transmission The XSR700’s six-speed transmission takes full advantage of the low-to- mid-range torque and excellent response of the twin-cylinder motor while further enhancing the compact engine design thanks to triangulated input and outputs shafts. Crossplane Crankshaft Concept The two-cylinder engine features Yamaha’s “Crossplane Concept” 270 degree crank that provides linear torque development in response to the rider’s throttle input. The CP2 engine is also light, slim and compact and offers an excellent level of rider-to-machine communication. Offset Cylinder Block The paired cylinders of the XSR engine are shifted slightly forward compared to the center of the crankshaft. This reduces drag during each combustion stroke of the pistons and improves efficiency. Refined, Efficient Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection settings deliver a smooth throttle response to enhance riding enjoyment from the open roads to the urban sprawl. The system delivers outstanding torque in the low- and mid-rpm range along with exciting acceleration in the upper rpm range. Combined with the efficient overall engine design, the XSR700 delivers an exceptional 58 mpg. Vibration-Reducing Counterbalancer To reduce vibration and provide a smooth, modern engine character, the motor uses a geared counterbalancer that is mounted low and forward on the engine. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Compact, Sporty Chassis A lightweight diamond-type high tensile steel frame provides an optimized rigidity balance for light, agile handling and stability. The engine is a stressed member of the chassis which allows for a lighter, more compact main frame design. Lightweight Wheels & Michelin Road 5 Tires Lightweight 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels are now fitted with Michelin Road 5 tires, 120/70ZR17 front and 180/55ZR17 rear, for confident handling and excellent grip in a variety of conditions. Powerful Braking with ABS The XSR700 provides strong, controllable braking thanks to its modern braking components. Powerful four-piston calipers are paired with large 298mm front brake discs for enhanced performance. ABS comes standard to prevent wheel lock under hard deceleration. Street-Focused Suspension The 41mm front fork and link-type Monocross rear shock each provide 5.1 inches of suspension travel and are tuned to provide a balance of comfort and control, making it ideal for the street. The shock uses an almost horizontal alignment which helps make the chassis much more compact while rear spring preload adjustment allows the rider to tailor the suspension to match rider weight or load. Street-Focused Suspension The 41mm front fork and link-type Monocross rear shock each provide 5.1 inches of suspension travel and are tuned to provide a balance of comfort and control, making it ideal for the street. The shock uses an almost horizontal alignment which helps make the chassis much more compact while rear spring preload adjustment allows the rider to tailor the suspension to match rider weight or load. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Advanced Instrumentation The round LCD panel features a ton of information: digital tachometer, speedometer, gear position, eco mode indicator, ambient and coolant temperature, a fuel gauge and range of trip computer functions including a clock, instant and average fuel consumption, fuel reserve trip meter and the usual trip meters. Casual but Sporty Ergonomics A tall, wide handlebar, stitched two-level seat and perfectly placed foot controls provide a comfortable upright riding position that is ideal for either urban traffic or hustling down a twisty road. Classically-styled Modern LED Lighting A heritage-inspired round LED headlight provides both classic style and modern performance in equal measure. A round all-LED tail and brake light mounted above the rear fender and turn signals are also compact, stylish LEDs. Stylish & Ergonomic Fuel Tank A compact 3.7 gallon fuel tank is shrouded by beautifully shaped, hand-finished aluminum side covers for a timeless design. Unique XSR700 Detailing Every aspect of the XSR700 shows Yamaha’s attention to detail: the single-piece stitched saddle, the classic teardrop mirrors with excellent rearward visibility, the compact radiator which is flanked by exposed aluminum covers, a removable subframe that simplifies customization, and the naked aluminum accents and fender mount. The XSR700 demands a second look, every time.

2023 Yamaha XSR700 Photos

2023 Yamaha XSR700 Videos

2022 Yamaha XSR700 | Is It Better Than The MT-07? By RedAng Revival:

2022 Yamaha XSR900 vs XSR700: Which Should You Buy? By MOTOBOB: