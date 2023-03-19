The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Is the Company’s Entry Level Supersport in Most Markets

The Yamaha YZF-R3 is the perfect choice for beginner riders looking to venture into the supersport world. While some markets get access to the smaller Yamaha YZF-R125 and YZF-R15, the R3 is the entry-level supersport in the 2023 Yamaha portfolio in the North American market. For 2023, the bike gets no updates except a new ‘Phantom Purple’ colorway in addition to the existing ‘Team Yamaha Blue’ and ‘Midnight Black’ options.

With its lightweight and agile design, the R3 is an exhilarating package for beginner and intermediate riders. Even with a full tank of gas, the bike weighs in at just 375 lbs. Suspension is handled by a USD fork and monoshock, while braking duties are carried out with the help of disc brakes at either end.

Powering the Yamaha R3 is a 321cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin with an integrated counterbalancer and forged aluminum pistons. Peak output figures are 41.4 hp and 21.8 lb-ft of torque, which is ideal for someone just getting started on two wheels or a more experienced rider looking to extract every bit of performance at the bike’s disposal.

The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 finds itself in a highly competitive space that includes other Japanese motorcycles like the Honda CBR300R and Kawasaki Ninja 400.

The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 starts at $5,499 USD / $6,999 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,499 USD / $6,999 CAD

$5,499 USD / $6,999 CAD Key Features:

High-revving parallel-twin engine Advanced suspension optimized for sporty riding Dual-channel ABS as standard

Main Specs Engine: 321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin

321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin Power: 41.4hp

41.4hp Torque: 21.8 lb-ft

21.8 lb-ft Weight: 375 lbs (170 kg)

375 lbs (170 kg) Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm) Competitors Honda CBR300R

KTM RC 390

Kawasaki Ninja 400

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 21cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 4-valves per cylinder Power 41.4 HP Bore x Stroke 68.0mm x 44.1mm Compression Ratio 11.2:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Inverted telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Monocross single shock, adjustable preload; 4.9- in travel Brakes Front 298mm hydraulic disc with ABS Brakes Rear 220mm hydraulic disc with ABS Tires Front 110/70-17 Dunlop® Sportmax GPR-300F Tires Rear 140/70-17 Dunlop® Sportmax GPR-300R Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.3 in Overall Width 28.7 in Overall Height 44.9 in Wheelbase 54.3 in Ground Clearance 6.3 in Seat Height 30.7 in Wet Weight 375 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Features

TOP FEATURES Advanced Suspension The R3’s inverted fork works with a Monocross rear shock to provide exceptional handling, with balanced chassis rigidity, a near 50/50 weight balance, and damping and spring settings designed for a wide range of road conditions. Compact Chassis With a fully-fueled weight of only 375 pounds and a seat height of only 30.7 inches, the YZF-R3 is ultra-light, nimble and confidence-inspiring on everything from tight city streets to wide-open racetracks. High-Revving Supersport Engine Yamaha’s championship-winning technology gives the YZF-R3 a broad spread of power with exciting high-rpm performance. Practical Performance A range of exclusive technologies ensures the YZF-R3 combines Yamaha’s legendary refinement and reliability with thrilling performance, all while sipping fuel at an efficient 56 mpg. Sleek R-Series Styling Featuring flowing bodywork and ergonomics inspired by the MotoGP® YZR-M1, complemented by new colors and graphics, the YZF-R3 is sleek, aerodynamic and refined.

ENGINE Advanced Cylinder Construction Yamaha’s unique DiASil—a high-silicon aluminum alloy—engine block is used to ensure excellent heat dissipation, with an innovative offset cylinder design that reduces horsepower loss and improves both power and fuel efficiency. Compact Exhaust System The short muffler design features modern styling and helps to centralize mass, improving agility for ultra-responsive handling. High-Revving Engine Architecture With a compression ratio of 11.2:1, double overhead cams (DOHC) and four-valve cylinder heads, the YZF-R3 motor is designed for quick-revving performance and high-rpm efficiency to deliver an exciting ride with a broad spread of power. Modern Fuel Injection Downdraft induction fuel injection system provides easy starting, excellent fuel economy and responsive performance in all conditions. Potent Twin-Cylinder Powerplant Yamaha’s 321cc liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rpm range. With a 180-degree crank design and integrated counterbalancer, the layout minimizes vibrations for a smooth, refined engine character. Six-Speed Transmission A smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox ensures the rider always has the right ratio, whether riding through tight canyon corners or racetrack straightaways. Strong, Lightweight Pistons Forged aluminum pistons—the same technology used for the YZF- R1—mean lighter weight and excellent strength at extreme temperatures, ensuring reliability at higher rpm. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Inverted Front Fork The YZF-R3 features an inverted fork with optimized spring and damping settings, significantly improving fork rigidity, front-end feedback and control. The design also includes a YZR-M1-inspired top clamp for improved supersport style. Monocross Rear Shock The single-shock design further centralizes mass and is tuned to strike a balance between ride comfort and sporty performance, for capability across a wide range of uses, from urban commuting to track days. It’s also adjustable for spring preload which accounts for passengers or cargo. Perfectly Balanced Thanks to the engine placement and overall machine dimensions, the YZF-R3 features a near 50/50 front/rear weight distribution for enhanced performance, especially in dynamic canyon-carving or racetrack riding environments. Potent Braking with ABS The 298mm floating-mount front disc brake ensures excellent stopping power, supported by a 220mm rear disc, and an anti-lock braking system boosts rider confidence and prevents wheel lock-ups in reduced-traction conditions. Sportbike-Spec Wheels & Tires Stylish 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels minimize unsprung weight for improved suspension responsiveness and refined handling. Grippy Dunlop® radial tires offer enhanced traction and feedback for sporty riding too. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Digital Instrumentation The compact multi-function meter informs the rider of gear position, fuel capacity, real time and average fuel economy, water temp, clock, and an oil change trip meter—all presented in a clean, modern layout. LED Lighting Light Emitted Diode (LED) elements are used for both the taillight unit and headlights. Not only do LEDs offer long life with minimal power draw, they provide brilliant illumination for confidence and visibility day or night. Refined Sportbike Ergonomics Thanks to the low-profile fuel tank design and relatively compact handlebar position, the rider is able to naturally grip the machine for confidence, especially when tucking aggressively behind the windscreen on the racetrack. Sleek R-Series Styling The R3’s aggressive design continues the legendary styling born from the YZR-M1 MotoGP® machine and improves overall aerodynamics at high speeds too. The glaring face of the R3 features compact LED headlights with a central air duct that maximizes cooling airflow for the engine.

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Photos

2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Videos

2023 Yamaha R3 Review by Ronnie G:

Yamaha R3 vs R7 for Beginner Riders (Which One is Best?) by Yammie Noob: