The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Is the Company’s Entry Level Supersport in Most Markets
The Yamaha YZF-R3 is the perfect choice for beginner riders looking to venture into the supersport world. While some markets get access to the smaller Yamaha YZF-R125 and YZF-R15, the R3 is the entry-level supersport in the 2023 Yamaha portfolio in the North American market. For 2023, the bike gets no updates except a new ‘Phantom Purple’ colorway in addition to the existing ‘Team Yamaha Blue’ and ‘Midnight Black’ options.
With its lightweight and agile design, the R3 is an exhilarating package for beginner and intermediate riders. Even with a full tank of gas, the bike weighs in at just 375 lbs. Suspension is handled by a USD fork and monoshock, while braking duties are carried out with the help of disc brakes at either end.
Powering the Yamaha R3 is a 321cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin with an integrated counterbalancer and forged aluminum pistons. Peak output figures are 41.4 hp and 21.8 lb-ft of torque, which is ideal for someone just getting started on two wheels or a more experienced rider looking to extract every bit of performance at the bike’s disposal.
The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 finds itself in a highly competitive space that includes other Japanese motorcycles like the Honda CBR300R and Kawasaki Ninja 400.
The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 starts at $5,499 USD / $6,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,499 USD / $6,999 CAD
- High-revving parallel-twin engine
- Advanced suspension optimized for sporty riding
- Dual-channel ABS as standard
Main Specs
- Engine: 321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin
- Power: 41.4hp
- Torque: 21.8 lb-ft
- Weight: 375 lbs (170 kg)
- Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CBR300R
- KTM RC 390
- Kawasaki Ninja 400
2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|21cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 4-valves per cylinder
|Power
|41.4 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|68.0mm x 44.1mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.2:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate wet clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Inverted telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|Monocross single shock, adjustable preload; 4.9- in travel
|Brakes Front
|298mm hydraulic disc with ABS
|Brakes Rear
|220mm hydraulic disc with ABS
|Tires Front
|110/70-17 Dunlop® Sportmax GPR-300F
|Tires Rear
|140/70-17 Dunlop® Sportmax GPR-300R
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.7 gal
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Headlight
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.3 in
|Overall Width
|28.7 in
|Overall Height
|44.9 in
|Wheelbase
|54.3 in
|Ground Clearance
|6.3 in
|Seat Height
|30.7 in
|Wet Weight
|375 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Features
TOP FEATURES
The R3’s inverted fork works with a Monocross rear shock to provide exceptional handling, with balanced chassis rigidity, a near 50/50 weight balance, and damping and spring settings designed for a wide range of road conditions.
Compact Chassis
With a fully-fueled weight of only 375 pounds and a seat height of only 30.7 inches, the YZF-R3 is ultra-light, nimble and confidence-inspiring on everything from tight city streets to wide-open racetracks.
High-Revving Supersport Engine
Yamaha’s championship-winning technology gives the YZF-R3 a broad spread of power with exciting high-rpm performance.
Practical Performance
A range of exclusive technologies ensures the YZF-R3 combines Yamaha’s legendary refinement and reliability with thrilling performance, all while sipping fuel at an efficient 56 mpg.
Sleek R-Series Styling
Featuring flowing bodywork and ergonomics inspired by the MotoGP® YZR-M1, complemented by new colors and graphics, the YZF-R3 is sleek, aerodynamic and refined.
ENGINE
Yamaha’s unique DiASil—a high-silicon aluminum alloy—engine block is used to ensure excellent heat dissipation, with an innovative offset cylinder design that reduces horsepower loss and improves both power and fuel efficiency.
Compact Exhaust System
The short muffler design features modern styling and helps to centralize mass, improving agility for ultra-responsive handling.
High-Revving Engine Architecture
With a compression ratio of 11.2:1, double overhead cams (DOHC) and four-valve cylinder heads, the YZF-R3 motor is designed for quick-revving performance and high-rpm efficiency to deliver an exciting ride with a broad spread of power.
Modern Fuel Injection
Downdraft induction fuel injection system provides easy starting, excellent fuel economy and responsive performance in all conditions.
Potent Twin-Cylinder Powerplant
Yamaha’s 321cc liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rpm range. With a 180-degree crank design and integrated counterbalancer, the layout minimizes vibrations for a smooth, refined engine character.
Six-Speed Transmission
A smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox ensures the rider always has the right ratio, whether riding through tight canyon corners or racetrack straightaways.
Strong, Lightweight Pistons
Forged aluminum pistons—the same technology used for the YZF- R1—mean lighter weight and excellent strength at extreme temperatures, ensuring reliability at higher rpm.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
The YZF-R3 features an inverted fork with optimized spring and damping settings, significantly improving fork rigidity, front-end feedback and control. The design also includes a YZR-M1-inspired top clamp for improved supersport style.
Monocross Rear Shock
The single-shock design further centralizes mass and is tuned to strike a balance between ride comfort and sporty performance, for capability across a wide range of uses, from urban commuting to track days. It’s also adjustable for spring preload which accounts for passengers or cargo.
Perfectly Balanced
Thanks to the engine placement and overall machine dimensions, the YZF-R3 features a near 50/50 front/rear weight distribution for enhanced performance, especially in dynamic canyon-carving or racetrack riding environments.
Potent Braking with ABS
The 298mm floating-mount front disc brake ensures excellent stopping power, supported by a 220mm rear disc, and an anti-lock braking system boosts rider confidence and prevents wheel lock-ups in reduced-traction conditions.
Sportbike-Spec Wheels & Tires
Stylish 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels minimize unsprung weight for improved suspension responsiveness and refined handling. Grippy Dunlop® radial tires offer enhanced traction and feedback for sporty riding too.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
Digital Instrumentation
The compact multi-function meter informs the rider of gear position, fuel capacity, real time and average fuel economy, water temp, clock, and an oil change trip meter—all presented in a clean, modern layout.
LED Lighting
Light Emitted Diode (LED) elements are used for both the taillight unit and headlights. Not only do LEDs offer long life with minimal power draw, they provide brilliant illumination for confidence and visibility day or night.
Refined Sportbike Ergonomics
Thanks to the low-profile fuel tank design and relatively compact handlebar position, the rider is able to naturally grip the machine for confidence, especially when tucking aggressively behind the windscreen on the racetrack.
Sleek R-Series Styling
The R3’s aggressive design continues the legendary styling born from the YZR-M1 MotoGP® machine and improves overall aerodynamics at high speeds too. The glaring face of the R3 features compact LED headlights with a central air duct that maximizes cooling airflow for the engine.
2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Photos
2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 Videos
2023 Yamaha R3 Review by Ronnie G:
Yamaha R3 vs R7 for Beginner Riders (Which One is Best?) by Yammie Noob:
