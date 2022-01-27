Alas, the wait is over. For fans of the naked bikes, Yamaha has finally released a new MT-10. But that is far from the only big news, say hello to the brand new for 2022 YZF-R7 and XCR900. Across the Supersport range, Yamaha is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of their joining World GP with some commemorative graphics. To complete the all-new additions is the awesome little Zuma 125 Scooter in all its rugged awesomeness.

A notable absence for 2022 is the Yamaha Star Venture TC, as of this writing I have not found any updates on its future.

Check out the 2022 Yamaha Lineup!

Supersport

2022 Yamaha YZF-R1 | R1M

Unchanged from the 2021 model, the R1 and the Carbon Fibre wrapped R1M lead the Yamaha Super Sport offerings.

Key differences between R1M and R1

Premium Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS)

Communication Control Unit (CCU) – Datalogger & vehicle info via Wi-Fi (standard equipment)

Wider 200 series rear tire (200/55ZR17)

Carbon fiber bodywork

Available Colors:

R1: Team Yamaha Blue, Performance Black, WGP 60th EDT

R1M: Carbon Fiber

MSRP R1: $17,599 USD / $22,199 CAD

MSRP R1 WGP EDT: $18,099 USD / $22,699 CAD

MSRP R1M: $26,299 USD / $29,999 CAD

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 – ALL NEW

All-new for this year is the YZF-R7 packing Yamaha’s 689cc, inline twin, CP2 engine. The torquey new engine makes 47 ft/lb, and new hardware includes fully-adjustable 41mm KYB inverted forks, a Brembo braking system, forged aluminum parts, and a slipper clutch.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Performance Black, WGP 60th EDT

MSRP R7: $8,999 USD / $10,799 CAD

MSRP R7 WGP EDT: $9,299 USD / $11,099 CAD

2022 Yamaha YZF-R3

Little has changed for 2022 mechanically, but to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Yamaha in World GP there is a new Heritage Red/White Edition. The R-3 continues to be a dominant choice among the small-displacement sportbikes.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Midnight Black, WGP 60th EDT

MSRP R3: $5,299 USD / $6,299 CAD

MSRP R3 WGP EDT: $5,499 USD / $6,499 CAD

Hypernaked

2022 Yamaha MT-10 | MT-10SP – ALL NEW

Well done Yamaha, finally the new MT10 and MT-10SP are here. Both bikes have the new R1-derived inline-four that’s boosted to 164 hp. The key upgrade with the SP edition is the new six-axis semi-active Öhlins SMART EC 2.0 electronic suspension. I will give a quick breakdown of the highlights of each version.

2022 MT-10

More powerful EU5 998cc engine

Fully adjustable KYB suspension

Brembo radial master cylinder

Yamaha Variable Speed Limiter (YVSL)

Quick Shift System (QSS)

A&S clutch

New 4.2” full-colour TFT display

2022 MT-10 SP

More powerful EU5 998cc engine

Tuned intake sound

Gen-2 Öhlins Electronic Suspension

Lightweight 3-piece belly cowl for aggressive styling and directing air at the oil cooler for consistent operating temperatures.

Braided brake hoses

Dedicated R1M-inspired colors

Available Colors: Cyan Storm, Matte Raven Black, Liquid Metal/Raven (SP)

MSRP MT-10: $13,999 USD / $17,299 CAD

MSRP MT-10 SP: $16,899 USD / $21,099 CAD

2022 Yamaha MT-09 | MT-09SP

Coming in last year as a new model, the MT09 stays as-is for 2022.

The SP edition arrives with R1M-inspired colors along with a premium KYB and Öhlins suspension, and electronic cruise control. The SP looks to still be an excellent value.

Available Colors: Cyan Storm, Matte Raven Black, Team Yamaha Blue, Liquid Metal/ Raven (SP)

MSRP MT-09: $9,499 USD / $11,399 CAD

MSRP MT-09SP: $11,099 USD / $14,199 CAD

2022 Yamaha MT-07

Updated for 2021, the popular MT-07 remains unchanged for 2022.

The LED headlight assembly keeps the family resemblance in check. Overall the 2022 MT-07 and its 49 ft-lbs of torque make for an excellent package.

Available Colors: Cyan Storm, Matte Raven Black, Team Yamaha Blue

MSRP MT-07: $7,899 USD / $9,399 CAD

2022 Yamaha MT-03

No significant changes were made for the 2022 model. The 321cc MT-03 is an excellent small-displacement naked bike, fully living up to the MT family style.

Available Colors: Cyan Storm, Matte Stealth Black, Team Yamaha Blue

MSRP MT-03: $4,799 USD / $5,899 CAD

Sport Heritage

2022 Yamaha XSR900 – ALL NEW

The 2022 Yamaha XSR900 gets the updated 890cc inline-Triple that powers the latest MT-09 and Tracer 9 GT, as well as an all-new chassis, a more advanced electronics package, and a refreshed look drawn from Yamaha’s classic 1980s-era Grand Prix racing machines.

Available Colors: Legend Blue, Raven

MSRP XSR900: $9,999 USD / $12,299 CAD

2022 Yamaha XSR700

The XSR700 gets a few tweaks this year. New for 2022, the cockpit layout is revised with the inverted LCD meter repositioned for improved visibility, and lighting is improved with an all-new heritage-inspired round LED headlight. The retro-influenced bodywork hides a fantastic compact two-cylinder “Crossplane Concept” engine, and to help stop the XSR700 larger 298mm front disks are fitted this year.

Available Colors: Raven

MSRP XSR700: $8,799 USD / $10,399 CAD

2022 Yamaha V-Star 250

Yamaha’s small Cruiser is back for 2022 with only a small price bump. Long live the classic!

Available Colors: Raven

MSRP V-Star 250: $4,599 USD / $5,499 CAD

More @ Yamaha

2022 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Unchanged for 2022. The Bolt R Spec is stripped down with minimal chrome, epitomizing the “Urban Performance Bobber” look. The compact chassis proudly showcases the 58 cubic inch (942cc), air-cooled, 60° V-twin sitting at the heart of the bike. Available Colors: Storm Grey MSRP Bolt R-Spec: $8,599 USD / $9,999 CAD

More @ Yamaha

Adventure Touring

2022 Yamaha Super Tenere ES

No apparent changes for the highly capable Super Tenere ES for 2022, just a new black? Is it a blacker black? It has changed from Tech Black to Matte Raven Black, but still looks great.

Available Colors: Matte Raven Black

MSRP Super Tenere ES: $16,299 USD / $19,299 CAD

2022 Yamaha Tenere 700

The Ténéré 700 was all new last year,™ featuring a fuel-injected, 689cc liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine derived from Yamaha’s award-winning MT-07®. This compact powerplant features an ideal power delivery for adventure riding, for tractable and controllable power in every riding condition. No changes for the 2022 model except colors.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Raven

MSRP Tenere 700: $10,299 USD / $12,799 CAD

Sport Touring

2022 Yamaha FJR1300ES

Around for another year, the FJR1300ES gets no notable updates. Hard to change what keeps working so well.

Available Colors: Cobalt Blue

MSRP FJR1300ES: $18,199 USD / $20,899 CAD

2022 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

No changes were needed after coming in all new for 2021, the 2022 Tracer 9 GT will just carry on being awesome.

Featuring an 890cc Liquid-Cooled 3-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine, Lightweight Aluminum Frame, KYB Electronically Controlled Suspension, and a newly developed 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). The Tracer GT has all the goods needed to stay a top-level sport-touring machine.

Available Colors: Liquid Metal, Redline

MSRP Tracer 9 GT: $14,999 USD / $18,099 CAD

Dual Sport

2022 Yamaha XT250

No notable changes for 2022.

With an electric start and a low seat height, the light, nimble and reliable XT250 is built to go wherever you go. On‑ or off‑road.

Available Colors: Radical Grey

MSRP XT250: $5,199 USD / $5,699 CAD

2022 Yamaha TW200

No notable changes for 2022.

Adaptable and comfortable with fat tires, a low seat and a smooth ride make it a practical do‑it‑all, dual purpose machine.

Available Colors: Metallic Black

MSRP TW200: $4,799 USD / $5,499 CAD

Scooters

2022 Yamaha XMAX

Yamaha’s XMAX sport scooter is unchanged for 2022. The engine is a 292 cc liquid-cooled single that makes 27.6 horsepower, connected to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Other top-notch features include traction control, ABS, LED lighting, a charging port, keyless ignition, and more. It might be easy to simply dismiss the XMAX as another scooter but it really does offer a comfortable and practical ride experience, that’s both fuel-efficient and performance-focused.

Available Colors: Storm Grey

MSRP: $5,799USD

2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 – ALL NEW

All-new for 2022 is the reimagined Zuma 125 that clearly has had a run past the “get rugged” department.

Powering the Zuma 125 is a compact Yamaha Blue Core, VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) 125cc 4-stroke engine with 4 valves, a 11.2:1 compression ratio, DiASil cylinder, and aluminum alloy forged piston, giving this scooter modern reliability and economical performance. With an amazing 101 mpg* and a 1.6 gallon fuel tank, you get plenty of range, too.

With the rugged tires, excellent storage the new Zuma looks ready to fill the role of reliable go anywhere transport. The new adjustable headlights and modern LCD display make the little Zuma a nice looking package.

Available Colors: Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Black

MSRP: $3,699USD