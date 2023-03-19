2022 Yamaha MT-09 / MT-09SP: Wheelies On A Budget
Yamaha has an alternative for those who think the MT-10 is too much of a stretch – both in terms of price and performance. It’s called the MT-09, and it’s known for its aggressive and lightweight nature. In 2017, Yamaha USA joined the rest of the world in rebranding the FZ-09 as the MT-09, and the bike has remained a staple in the Japanese manufacturer’s portfolio since.
While the motorcycle didn’t feature any changes at the time of introduction, the Yamaha MT-09 witnessed a massive overhaul for the 2021 model year. This update brought revisions to the engine, chassis, design, and electronics. The highly-praised CP3 engine went from 847cc to 889cc, largely thanks to a longer stroke. Other changes came in the form of new pistons, connecting rods, and camshafts.
Yamaha bumped the power and torque to 117 hp and 67 lb-ft from 113 hp and 64 lb-ft, respectively. The new frame and swingarm also brought about a minor weight reduction along with a claimed 50 percent increase in lateral rigidity.
The MT-09 also features a six-axis IMU that works with traction, wheelie, and slide control. The bike also has cornering ABS and a quick shifter as standard. The Yamaha MT-09 continues into the 2023 Yamaha lineup, essentially unchanged compared to the motorcycle we first experienced a couple of years ago.
The MT-09 SP costs a little more but features a higher-spec KYB fork, an Öhlins rear shock, and cruise control.
The 2023 Yamaha MT-09 starts at $9,799 USD / $11,899 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,799 USD / $11,899 CAD
- Key Features:
- Powerful 890cc inline-triple engine
- Six-axis IMU with multiple rider aids
- Full-color 3.5-inch TFT console
Main Specs
- Engine: 890cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple
- Power: 117hp
- Torque: 69 lb-ft
- Weight: 417 lbs (189 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.5 inches (825.5 mm)
Competitors
- BMW F 900 R
- Kawasaki Z900
- KTM 890 Duke
2023 Yamaha MT-09 / MT-09 SP Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|890cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder; 4 valves per cylinder
|Power
|117 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|78.0mm x 62.1mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.5:1
|Fuel System
|Fuel injection with YCC-T
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|multiplate assist and slipper clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm KYB® inverted fork, adjustable preload, high/low speed compression and rebound; 5.1-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|Öhlins® single shock, adjustable preload, compression and rebound damping; 4.8-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 298mm hydraulic disc; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|245mm hydraulic disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70ZR17M/C
|Tires Rear
|180/55ZR17M/C
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.7 gal
|Color
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|82.3 in
|Overall Width
|31.3 in
|Overall Height
|46.9 in
|Wheelbase
|56.3 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in
|Seat Height
|32.5 in
|Wet Weight
|419 lb
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
2023 Yamaha MT-09 / MT-09 SP Features
TOP FEATURES
The MT-09 SP features an advanced six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that retains the base performance of proven IMU in the YZF-R1 but is 50% smaller and 40% lighter due to a thorough review of the sensor layout. The engine control unit (ECU) that receives and reflects the data from the IMU is equipped with three rider aids: a Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) and front-wheel LIFt control system (LIF). All three systems work together to help the rider concentrate on riding to better extract the machine’s potential. Each of the systems can also be turned on or off and have their levels of intervention adjusted to preference. With this best-in-class electronic control technology, the MT-09 SP gives you the ultimate control in varying weather and surface conditions.
Cruise Control
The MT-09 SP features a cruise control system for easy, relaxed riding. Cruise control can be set when going at least 31 mph (or 50 kph) and in 4th gear or higher. After the cruise speed is set, the speed can be increased or decreased in increments of 1 mph (or 2 kph) with single pushes of the switch or by continuously holding down the switch. Cancel the cruise control by braking or by using the clutch or the throttle. The “Resume” function reengages the system and returns the bike to its previous set speed.
Full-Color 3.5-inch TFT Instrument Display
The MT-09 SP’s 3.5-inch full-color TFT display features a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, a clock and displays for remaining fuel, average mileage, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator (color reversed for gear in use). Easily switch between displays and information with the handlebar switches.
Lightweight Aluminum Frame
The MT-09 SP’s lightweight aluminum frame showcases the MT’s signature “agility.” To ensure both straight-line stability and handling performance, the balance of longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity have been improved. Most notably, the lateral rigidity has been increased by approximately 50% for even more straight-line stability. The frame is manufactured using the latest in Yamaha’s controlled filling (CF) die casting technology which contributes to the MT-09 SP’s light weight
Powerful 890cc Liquid-Cooled Three-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine
The MT-09 SP features the renowned 890cc liquid-cooled CP3 engine providing outstanding torque with thrilling power delivery characteristics, all while achieving an impressive fuel efficiency of 49 MPG.
Premium KYB® & Öhlins® Suspension
The MT-09 SP’s KYB® front suspension can be individually adjusted on each side for compression and rebound damping. Adjustments for high and low speed compression damping can also be made, giving riders more detailed settings to choose from. The 41mm inner tubes’ DLC coating provides excellent sliding characteristics and also adds to the exterior’s quality appearance. The MT-09 SP’s rear shock features a premium Öhlins® shock absorber with a remote preload adjuster, completing this class-leading suspension package.
Unique SP Styling
The MT-09 SP features special colors and graphics, a distinguished seat cover with its stylish, contrasting stitching, a clear-coated silver swingarm and clear-smoked front and rear brake fluid reservoirs that bring out the bike’s pure mechanical beauty. Together, these features showcase the MT-09 SP’s high quality, exclusive look among the MT lineup while linking the bike to the colorway found only on the exclusive MT-10 SP and the YZF-R1M. In addition, the levers, handlebars and drive sprocket are a sleek black to further complement the MT-09 SP’s design to give the rider the feeling of being one with the machine.
ENGINE
The MT-09 SP features an Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch for a lighter clutch lever pull and smoother chassis behavior during downshifts.
Efficient Fuel Delivery System
The fuel delivery system features fuel injectors attached to the throttle valve side of the throttle bodies. The injectors spray at the back of the intake valve heads to promote atomization of the fuel and reduce adhesion of fuel particles to the port walls, producing outstanding combustion efficiency. The throttle valve is operated using the Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronic system which has been widely proven on YZF series models as well as the earlier MT-09 models.
Fracture-Split Connecting Rods
The forged connecting rods are made using the fracture-split method—where the big-end ring of the connecting rod is purposefully fractured and then reassembled—to ensure an unparalleled degree of manufacturing accuracy. This creates a pair of perfectly matching halves that produce a much more precise mating surface when the rods are bolted together again around the crankshaft.
Intake System Tuned for Sound & Performance
The intake system provides linear response when the rider opens and closes the throttle. The three intake ducts also contribute to the excellent engine sound at midrange and high rpm. These ducts are designed with different cross sections and lengths so that the intake sounds they produce individually resonate harmoniously at varying wavelength ranges. At the same time, the sound pressure has also been tuned to create a pleasing sound in the mid- and high-rpm range. The result is an air cleaner box that achieves both good intake efficiency and a pleasing sound that enhances the feeling of acceleration.
Lightweight Forged Pistons
The lightweight forged pistons allow for smooth, high-revving power.
Offset & Direct-Plated Cylinders
The CP3 engine mounts its three cylinder bores forward, towards the exhaust side. This offset reduces the piston to cylinder wall friction, creating more power and improved fuel economy while the direct-plated ceramic-composite cylinder bores provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced friction.
Optimized Transmission Ratios
The transmission ratios have been optimized, with the gear ratios for 1st and 2nd gear slightly higher than on previous generation MT-09s (1st gear: from 2.666 to 2.571; 2nd gear: from 2.000 to 1.947). Working in combination with the increased momentum of inertia of the crankshaft and the fuel injection settings, the transmission provides the right balance of a powerful torque feeling and ease of use, from acceleration to stopping.
Powerful 890cc Liquid-Cooled Three-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine
The MT-09 SP features the renowned 890cc liquid-cooled CP3 engine. Bore and stroke of 78 mm × 62.1 mm and an 11.5:1 compression ratio provide outstanding torque with thrilling power delivery characteristics. The combination of exceptional combustion efficiency and light weight results in an impressive 49 MPG.
Symmetrical Muffler with Dual Outlets
The muffler on the MT-09 SP contributes to a lower overall weight and mass centralization, but also produces a low-frequency exhaust note at low speeds. The exhaust tailpipes are left-right symmetrical which directs sound pressure to both sides of the machine, creating an exhaust note that delivers a sense of torque to the rider. The stainless steel header pipes are each given a different curvature and length for an excellent pulse effect.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
The riding position was designed to accommodate riders of varying physiques. The handlebars and footpegs can be adjusted to two different positions, allowing riders to set a position that gives them a secure feeling the moment they get on the bike. The handlebar clamps can be rotated 10mm forward, and the footpeg mounts can be raised 14mm higher as well as 4mm rearward.
Aluminum Die Cast Subframe
The MT-09 SP employs a controlled filling aluminum die-cast subframe that reduces weight, contributing to the model’s signature feeling of agility.
Braking for Sporty Riding
To support more spirited, sporty riding, the MT-09’s state-of-the-art brake features a radial Nissin master cylinder for the front brake. The piston in the master cylinder moves in a direction parallel to brake lever travel, contributing to a more linear supply of hydraulic pressure for excellent controllability.
Lightweight Aluminum Frame
The MT-09 SP’s lightweight aluminum frame showcases the MT’s signature “agility.” To ensure both straight-line stability and handling performance, the balance of longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity have been improved. Most notably, the lateral rigidity has been increased by approximately 50% for even more straight-line stability. The frame is manufactured using the latest in Yamaha’s controlled filling (CF) die casting technology which contributes to the MT-09 SP’s light weight
Lightweight Spin Forged Aluminum Wheels
The MT-09 SP employs lightweight wheels. Manufactured using Yamaha-exclusive spinforging technology, these wheels contribute to outstanding handling. With a notable 11% decrease in the momentum of inertia at the rear, these wheels make for a big contribution to the MT-09 SP’s agile handling character.
Lightweight, High-Rigidity Swingarm
The swingarm uses a welded box shape of aluminum plate to achieve both high rigidity and light weight. The MT-09 SP’s swingarm pivot structure connects to the frame from the outside. The exceptional chassis and thorough engineering of the shapes of parts and components around the seat, provide the MT-09 SP’s slim feel while still delivering outstanding straight-line stability at high speeds with greater cornering stability.
Premium KYB® & Öhlins® Suspension
The MT-09 SP’s KYB® front suspension can be individually adjusted on each side for compression and rebound damping. Adjustments for high and low speed compression damping can also be made, giving riders more detailed settings to choose from. The 41mm inner tubes’ DLC coating provides excellent sliding characteristics and also adds to the exterior’s quality appearance. The MT-09 SP’s rear shock features a premium Öhlins® shock absorber with a remote preload adjuster, completing this class-leading suspension package.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
A compact designed bifunctional (low and high beam in one) LED headlight with excellent beam spread is featured on the MT-09 SP. The edges of the beam have a softer contrast to be easy on the eyes while emitting a soft and even spread of illumination. Instead of the conventional “mono-focus” type headlight, this bike utilizes a projector design with a built-in internal lens in addition to the thick outer lens. Since the MT-09 SP uses not one but multiple LEDs to produce light, it can project a complex distribution of illumination across a broad field. The position lights use LEDs and light-guides to create an impressive, distinctive front face design for the MT-09 SP while the turn signals and taillight are LED as well.
Next-Generation Design
With the MT-09 SP designers sought to better express the major advances made with the machine’s performance by visually accentuating the pure power of the bike. The minimalist design concept delivers an exterior with everything but the essentials stripped away to highlight lightness and agility while simulating the rider’s senses.
Ready to Accessorize
A rear fender eliminator, fly screen, comfort seat, engine guards and more can all be added to the MT-09 SP to support and enhance the look of the bike.
Unique SP Styling
The MT-09 SP features special colors and graphics, a distinguished seat cover with its stylish, contrasting stitching, a clear-coated silver swingarm and clear-smoked front and rear brake fluid reservoirs that bring out the bike’s pure mechanical beauty. Together, these features showcase the MT-09 SP’s high quality while linking the bike to the colorway found only on the exclusive MT-10 SP and YZF-R1M. In addition, the levers, handlebars and drive sprocket are a sleek black to further complement the MT-09 SP’s design to give the rider the feeling of being one with the machine.
ELECTRONICS
Advanced Six-Axis IMU
The MT-09 SP features an advanced six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that retains the base performance of proven IMU in the YZF-R1 but is 50% smaller and 40% lighter due to a thorough review of the sensor layout. The engine control unit (ECU) that receives and reflects the data from the IMU is equipped with three rider aids: a Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) and front-wheel LIFt control system (LIF). All three systems work together to help the rider concentrate on riding to better extract the machine’s potential. Each of the systems can also be turned on or off and have their levels of intervention adjusted to preference. With this best-in-class electronic control technology, the MT-09 gives you the ultimate control in varying weather and surface conditions.
Brake Control System with ABS
With the Brake Control (BC) system, data for the front and rear wheel speed as well as data from the IMU is compiled and calculated in real-time in the hydraulic unit assembly (including the ABS control unit) to independently control and modulate the front and rear brake pressure. The rider can select between two intervention modes: BC1 and BC2. BC1 is a standard ABS-active mode that accommodates hard emergency braking in upright, straight-line braking conditions while BC2 controls the brake pressure in addition to ABS and operates in situations where machine behavior is likely to become unsettled, such as unavoidable panic braking mid-corner.
Cruise Control
The MT-09 SP features a cruise control system for easy riding. Cruise control can be set when going at least 31 mph (or 50 kph) and in 4th gear or higher. After the cruise speed is set, the speed can be increased or decreased in increments of 1 mph (or 2 kph) with single pushes of the switch or by continuously holding down the switch. Cancel the cruise control by braking or by using the clutch or the throttle. The “Resume” function reengages the system and returns the bike to its previous set speed.
Full-Color 3.5-inch TFT Instrument Display
The MT-09 SP’s 3.5-inch full-color TFT display features a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, a clock and displays for remaining fuel, average mileage, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator (color reversed for gear in use). Easily switch between displays and information with the handlebar switches.
Lean Angle-Sensitive Traction Control System
The Traction Control System (TCS) detects the difference in speed between the front and rear wheels and helps to efficiently extract drive force from the rear tire during acceleration. The TCS on the MT-09 SP uses this data for the lean angle, estimated by the IMU to adjust the degree of intervention by the TCS. As the lean angle increases, so does the amount of TCS intervention (1 = little intervention; 2 = moderate intervention; 3 = strong intervention).
Lift Control System (LIF)
The LIFt Control System (LIF) smooths the machine’s behavior during starts and acceleration. When the IMU predicts front-wheel lift, the system adjusts the engine’s output to compensate and assist the rider. On the MT-09 SP, the system settings are focused on providing smooth behavior once the intervention ceases. The LIFt system’s intervention is set up to work together with the other rider aids, and with Mode M, the level of intervention can be chosen manually by the rider.
MotoGP®-Developed Slide Control System (SCS)
The MT-09 SP features the Slide Control System (SCS), just like the one on the acclaimed YZF-R1. When the IMU predicts that a sideward slide is occurring at the rear tire, the SCS responds by adjusting the power output to help the rider focus on riding. The degree of intervention is pre-set for the TCS with Mode 1 and Mode 2, but Mode M allows for the level of intervention to be selected or for the system to be turned off.
Quick Shift System for Clutchless Upshifts & Downshifts
The QSS on the MT-09 SP enhances the sport riding experience by enabling super-fast upshifts for outstanding acceleration. The downshift allows for smoother shifting that stabilizes the chassis – even when cornering – and gives a more controlled feeling when decelerating. When the sensor on the shift rod detects movement in the gearshift pedal, adjustments are made in the engine output according to ECU calculations to instantly cancel out the drive torque of the engaged gear to promote swifter shifting of gears.
Ride-by-Wire YCC-T Throttle System with APSG
The MT-09 SP’s Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronically governs the throttle valves and features the new Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (ASPG) ride-by-wire unit that reduces weight while providing excellent throttle feel at the same time. With the APSG, the degree of throttle opening is detected by a sensor and magnet and reflected with signals to the throttle valve motor. For good operational feel, the APSG is comprised of a spring, slider and gear and produces varying degrees of friction (resistance) to recreate a natural throttle feel during use. The construction of the APSG for the MT-09 SP is the same as the one on the YZF-R1/R1M but has model-specific settings for the degree of friction and throttle opening.
Rider-Supporting Traction Control System
The Traction Control System (TCS) has three modes: Mode 1, Mode 2 and Mode M for manual settings. Each mode integrates the three rider support systems by changing the degree of intervention for the TCS, SCS and LIF all at once. With Mode M, the user can select his/her preferred levels of intervention for the TCS, SCS and LIF individually.
2023 Yamaha MT-09 / MT-09 SP Photos
2023 Yamaha MT-09 / MT-09 SP Videos
Yamaha MT-09 vs Kawasaki Z900! Which Naked Bike Is KING? By TFLbike:
Yamaha MT-09 SP Review by Spite’s Corner:
