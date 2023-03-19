ELECTRONICS

Advanced Six-Axis IMU

The MT-09 SP features an advanced six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that retains the base performance of proven IMU in the YZF-R1 but is 50% smaller and 40% lighter due to a thorough review of the sensor layout. The engine control unit (ECU) that receives and reflects the data from the IMU is equipped with three rider aids: a Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) and front-wheel LIFt control system (LIF). All three systems work together to help the rider concentrate on riding to better extract the machine’s potential. Each of the systems can also be turned on or off and have their levels of intervention adjusted to preference. With this best-in-class electronic control technology, the MT-09 gives you the ultimate control in varying weather and surface conditions.

Brake Control System with ABS

With the Brake Control (BC) system, data for the front and rear wheel speed as well as data from the IMU is compiled and calculated in real-time in the hydraulic unit assembly (including the ABS control unit) to independently control and modulate the front and rear brake pressure. The rider can select between two intervention modes: BC1 and BC2. BC1 is a standard ABS-active mode that accommodates hard emergency braking in upright, straight-line braking conditions while BC2 controls the brake pressure in addition to ABS and operates in situations where machine behavior is likely to become unsettled, such as unavoidable panic braking mid-corner.

Cruise Control

The MT-09 SP features a cruise control system for easy riding. Cruise control can be set when going at least 31 mph (or 50 kph) and in 4th gear or higher. After the cruise speed is set, the speed can be increased or decreased in increments of 1 mph (or 2 kph) with single pushes of the switch or by continuously holding down the switch. Cancel the cruise control by braking or by using the clutch or the throttle. The “Resume” function reengages the system and returns the bike to its previous set speed.

Full-Color 3.5-inch TFT Instrument Display

The MT-09 SP’s 3.5-inch full-color TFT display features a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, a clock and displays for remaining fuel, average mileage, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator (color reversed for gear in use). Easily switch between displays and information with the handlebar switches.

Lean Angle-Sensitive Traction Control System

The Traction Control System (TCS) detects the difference in speed between the front and rear wheels and helps to efficiently extract drive force from the rear tire during acceleration. The TCS on the MT-09 SP uses this data for the lean angle, estimated by the IMU to adjust the degree of intervention by the TCS. As the lean angle increases, so does the amount of TCS intervention (1 = little intervention; 2 = moderate intervention; 3 = strong intervention).

Lift Control System (LIF)

The LIFt Control System (LIF) smooths the machine’s behavior during starts and acceleration. When the IMU predicts front-wheel lift, the system adjusts the engine’s output to compensate and assist the rider. On the MT-09 SP, the system settings are focused on providing smooth behavior once the intervention ceases. The LIFt system’s intervention is set up to work together with the other rider aids, and with Mode M, the level of intervention can be chosen manually by the rider.

MotoGP®-Developed Slide Control System (SCS)

The MT-09 SP features the Slide Control System (SCS), just like the one on the acclaimed YZF-R1. When the IMU predicts that a sideward slide is occurring at the rear tire, the SCS responds by adjusting the power output to help the rider focus on riding. The degree of intervention is pre-set for the TCS with Mode 1 and Mode 2, but Mode M allows for the level of intervention to be selected or for the system to be turned off.

Quick Shift System for Clutchless Upshifts & Downshifts

The QSS on the MT-09 SP enhances the sport riding experience by enabling super-fast upshifts for outstanding acceleration. The downshift allows for smoother shifting that stabilizes the chassis – even when cornering – and gives a more controlled feeling when decelerating. When the sensor on the shift rod detects movement in the gearshift pedal, adjustments are made in the engine output according to ECU calculations to instantly cancel out the drive torque of the engaged gear to promote swifter shifting of gears.

Ride-by-Wire YCC-T Throttle System with APSG

The MT-09 SP’s Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronically governs the throttle valves and features the new Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (ASPG) ride-by-wire unit that reduces weight while providing excellent throttle feel at the same time. With the APSG, the degree of throttle opening is detected by a sensor and magnet and reflected with signals to the throttle valve motor. For good operational feel, the APSG is comprised of a spring, slider and gear and produces varying degrees of friction (resistance) to recreate a natural throttle feel during use. The construction of the APSG for the MT-09 SP is the same as the one on the YZF-R1/R1M but has model-specific settings for the degree of friction and throttle opening.

Rider-Supporting Traction Control System

The Traction Control System (TCS) has three modes: Mode 1, Mode 2 and Mode M for manual settings. Each mode integrates the three rider support systems by changing the degree of intervention for the TCS, SCS and LIF all at once. With Mode M, the user can select his/her preferred levels of intervention for the TCS, SCS and LIF individually.