2023 Yamaha YZF-R1 / R1M: A Japanese Supersport Icon

The Yamaha YZF-R1 needs no introduction. Considered one of the most influential supersports ever made, the iconic Japanese motorcycle has been around for 25 years now. Its most recent update was in 2020, when a complete overhaul brought a new engine, top-of-the-line electronics and hardware, and several other features derived from Yamaha’s successful MotoGP endeavors. The Yamaha YZF-R1 and the higher-spec R1M continue into the 2023 Yamaha Motorcycle lineup, essentially unchanged over last year’s models.

The 2023 Yamaha R1 and R1M are powered by a 998cc, inline-four engine that produces 198 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque. The engine features the manufacturer’s famed crossplane crankshaft technology, titanium connecting rods and intake valves, and forged pistons. While both iterations come with several features like engine brake management, power modes, traction control, slide control, lift control, launch control, and a bidirectional quick-shifter, the R1M takes things a step further, offering GPS data logging and fully-adjustable Öhlins dynamic suspension in place of the KYB units on the standard bike.

The base 2023 Yamaha R1 is available in two color schemes — Team Yamaha Blue and Performance Black — while the R1M comes in just one finish — Carbon Fibre.

The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R1 / R1M starts at $17,999 USD / $22,799 CAD.

Model Overview

MotoGP-derived engine technology Track-ready brakes and tires YZF-R1M gets Öhlins dynamic suspension

448 lbs (203.2 kg) Seat Height: 33.7 inches (855 mm) Competitors Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Ducati Panigale V4

2023 Yamaha YZF-R1 / R1M Specifications

ENGINE Engine 998cc, liquid-cooled inline 4-cylinder DOHC; 4-valves per cylinder Power 198 HP Bore x Stroke 79.0mm x 50.9mm Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with YCC-T and YCC-I Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multiplate assist and slipper clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm Öhlins® Electronic Racing Suspension NPX fork, fully adjustable; 4.7-in travel Suspension Rear Öhlins® Electronic Racing Suspension single shock, fully adjustable; 4.7-in travel Brakes Front Dual 320mm hydraulic disc; Brake Control System and ABS Brakes Rear 220mm hydraulic disc; Brake Control System and ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Bridgestone® BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11F Tires Rear 200/55ZR17 Bridgestone® BATTLAX RACING STREET RS11R Fuel Tank Capacity 4.5 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Projector Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Length 80.9 in Width 27.2 in Height 45.9 in Wheelbase 55.3 in Trail 4.0 in Seat Height 33.9 in Curb Weight 450 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2023 Yamaha YZF-R1 / R1M Features

TOP FEATURES Digital Superbike Technology The YZF-R1M features a cableless ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) system that transforms the rider’s inputs into motion, with a full suite of IMU-powered electronic rider aids that bring new meaning to the term “rider confidence.” Dynamic Öhlins® Electronic Racing Suspension The YZF-R1M utilizes the advanced Öhlins® ERS system, featuring the NPX gas-charged front fork. A dedicated suspension control unit rapidly adjusts the front and rear damping in real time for optimum suspension performance whether braking, cornering or accelerating. Factory Level GPS Data Logging The YZF-R1M comes standard with an integrated Communications Control Unit (CCU) data-logging and GPS system that puts factory superbike technology in the palm of your hand, complete with GPS-powered course mapping, automatic lap timing and Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) mobile device adjustability. MotoGP®-Derived Crossplane Crankshaft Engine The 998cc inline-four-cylinder engine features Yamaha’s exclusive crossplane crankshaft technology derived from Yamaha’s YZR-M1 MotoGP® race bike. Every aspect of this unique engine is built to thrill. Next Level R-Series Evolution In developing theR1M, Yamaha engineers combined feedback gleaned from top-level riders and the world’s most challenging race circuits. Advanced electronic systems boost rider confidence and control while the engine, suspension, brakes and aerodynamics complete the package. Sharp Styling with Unique R1M Features The YZF-R1M features beautifully integrated bodywork and sleek, stylish lines which create an unmistakably aggressive, aerodynamic profile. R1M riders are treated to even higher levels of fit and finish thanks to full carbon-fiber bodywork, including a carbon windscreen fairing, side fairings, front fender and tail section, matched to a polished aluminum swingarm and topped with a unique serial-numbered YZF-R1M badge on top of the airbox cover. A new-for-2022 styling update further accentuates the premium carbon fiber bodywork and stunning aluminum fuel tank. Superbike Brakes & Tires The YZF-R1M utilizes track-focused braking hardware, featuring potent 4-piston radial-mounted front calipers, stainless steel front brake lines, big 320mm front rotors with high-friction pads and a compact ABS unit. The Bridgestone® RS11 tires ensure true racetrack-ready traction with balanced road feel and handling.

ENGINE Advanced Clutch Yamaha’s assist and slipper clutch is used to give the rider more confident downshifts when entering corners aggressively, while still smoothly handling the torque of the R1M’s high-output motor. Compact Stacked Transmission A 6-speed transmission features close-ratio gearing to best match the high-revving engine. The transmission also “stacks” the input/output shafts to centralize mass and to keep the overall engine size shorter front-to-back, which optimizes engine placement in the frame for outstanding weight balance. Cutting-Edge CP4® Engine The R1M’s 998cc inline-four-cylinder engine features Yamaha’s exclusive crossplane crankshaft technology derived from Yamaha’s YZR-M1 MotoGP® race bike. By equalizing inertial forces at the crankshaft, the CP4 motor delivers a direct feeling of linear torque, giving the rider the ultimate connection between throttle grip and the rear wheel. High-Output Engine Technology Titanium connecting rods use Yamaha’s precision fracture-split method to ensure maximum reliability with minimal weight. Combined with titanium intake valves and forged pistons, these lightweight parts help achieve the CP4’s high redline and over-rev capability. The cylinder block is also offset from the crankshaft, reducing friction loads on the pistons and bores. High-Performance Intake System The cylinder head, intake system, fuel injectors and airbox work together to enhance part-throttle performance. And by creating a smaller and shorter intake tract, new injectors are able to spray fuel directly against the intake valves for improved fuel atomization. Lightweight Engine Components Titanium engine internals, magnesium outer covers and aluminum fasteners are used across the engine to reduce weight. Refined Rocker-Arm Valvetrain Compact rocker-arm valve actuation uses optimized geometry to allow for larger valve lift than conventional cam-driven systems, while using lower cam lobes and reduced spring pressure to reduce friction losses. Titanium Exhaust System The R1M is equipped with a muffler and heat shields manufactured primarily from lightweight titanium. The compact midship muffler also centralizes mass low in the frame and as close to the center of the machine as possible for optimal handling. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Brake Control (BC) System with ABS Developed on racetracks around the world, Yamaha’s Brake Control (BC) System works with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to minimize brake slip under aggressive braking or on less than ideal surfaces. The adjustable BC System uses the IMU to provide progressive brake force intervention as lean angle increases which boosts rider confidence when braking mid-corner. Bridgestone® RS11 Tires The R1M mounts the latest Bridgestone® RS11 tires which are designed to offer true racetrack-ready traction with balanced road feel and handling. Compact Deltabox Frame The slim aluminum Deltabox frame, magnesium subframe and polished aluminum swingarm contribute to a compact chassis design with outstanding track-focused handling. The motor mounts use the engine as a stressed member of the frame for optimal rigidity balance and fantastic cornering performance on the race track. Dynamic Öhlins® Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS) The YZF-R1M features the advanced Öhlins® ERS system. The motorcycle’s IMU sends vehicle data—such as vehicle speed, lean angle, acceleration and brake pressure—to a dedicated Suspension Control Unit (SCU) which rapidly adjusts the front and rear damping in real time for optimum suspension performance whether braking, cornering or accelerating. The ERS provides streamlined dynamic tuning modes for both street and track, as well as manual modes for conventional suspension tuning with fixed damping. Öhlins® Gas-Charged NPX Fork The YZF-R1M features Öhlins® gas-charged NPX fork system. By utilizing a pressurized nitrogen chamber similar to a rear shock, oil cavitation is essentially eliminated to deliver consistent damping under the toughest conditions with unmatched ride quality and feel. Race-Ready Magnesium Wheels The 10-spoke cast magnesium wheels significantly lower rotational mass compared to conventional aluminum cast alloy rims, reducing unsprung weight for quicker direction changes and responsive handling. Supersport Braking Components The YZF-R1M features 4-piston radial-mounted front calipers riding on big 320mm rotors for excellent stopping power, with a high-friction pad compound, and supported by a 220mm rear disc with compact floating caliper. The ABS hydraulic unit is light and compact, and the high-quality braided stainless steel front lines provide firm yet responsive control and feel. ADDITIONAL FEATURES All-LED Lighting LED headlights are both lightweight and compact, allowing for a more streamlined design of the front cowling with excellent visibility. The lights deliver a broader spread of illumination. LED front turn signals are integrated into the mirrors for improved aerodynamics while the LED tail light is stylish and highly visible. Full-Color Instruments The R1M features a brilliant full-color, thin-film transistor (TFT) meter, including front brake pressure and fore/aft G-force readouts which gives the rider feedback from the machine. It features both street mode and a track mode that focuses on performance information, such as YRC settings (including EBM and BC systems), a zoomed-in view of the tachometer in the upper rpm range, a lap timer, gear position indicator and speed. Sleek Styling With Unique R1M Features The YZF-R1M features beautifully integrated bodywork and sleek, stylish lines which create an unmistakably aggressive, aerodynamic profile. R1M riders are treated to even higher levels of fit and finish thanks to full carbon-fiber bodywork, including a carbon windscreen fairing, side fairings, front fender and tail section, matched to a polished aluminum swingarm and topped with a unique serial-numbered YZF-R1M badge on top of the airbox cover. A new-for-2022 styling update further accentuates the premium carbon fiber bodywork and stunning aluminum fuel tank. ELECTRONICS Engine Brake Management (EBM) The YZF-R1M features an Engine Brake Management (EBM) system that allows the rider to adjust engine braking to suit personal preferences and track conditions. The EBM system offers three levels of engine brake force to allow smoother corner entry. Factory Level GPS Data Logging Yamaha’s unique Communication Control Unit is an integrated data-logging and GPS system that puts factory superbike technology in the palm of your hand. Vehicle data can be recorded with course mapping and automatic lap timing managed by GPS, then wirelessly downloaded to an Android® or Apple® iOS® app where it can be analyzed. The rider is then able to adjust system settings and upload these changes back to the R1M for the next track session. Launch Control System (LCS) Built to deliver an optimum racetrack start every time, the R1M’s Launch Control System (LCS) limits maximum engine rpm and throttle plate opening with input from the TCS and LIF systems to maximize acceleration from a standing start. The LCS offers three setting levels to adjust engine control and output. Lean Angle-Sensitive Traction Control System (TCS) The R1’s Traction Control System (TCS) calculates the differences in front and rear wheel speeds to monitor and reduce unwanted wheel spin during hard acceleration. Unlike many simplified TC systems, the R1M also uses the IMU to calculate lean angle, then adjusts the amount of TCS intervention to best suit the rider’s demands. The TCS offers ten separate settings enabling the rider to dial in the exact level of control needed. Lift Control System (LIF) The Lift Control System (LIF) utilizes the IMU to detect when the motorcycle’s nose pitches upwards higher or faster than desired, then progressively regulates engine power to maintain chassis attitude with minimal loss of forward drive. LIF offers four settings of adjustment for fine tuning MotoGP®-Developed Slide Control System (SCS) Yamaha’s Slide Control System (SCS) comes directly from the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP® race bike. By using the IMU to detect lateral slides under hard cornering acceleration, the ECU intervenes to regulate power delivery and seamlessly control the motorcycle’s cornering attitude. The SCS features four settings to suit rider preferences and track conditions. MotoGP®-Level Controllability Yamaha’s Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) combines a gyro sensor and G-sensor accelerometer that measures all six axes of movement in 3-D space at a rate of 125 calculations per second. This information is fed into the Engine Control Unit (ECU) to create a detailed picture of the motorcycle’s position, which then powers the R1’s rider-assisting technology package, Yamaha Ride Control (YRC). Power Delivery Mode (PWR) Power Delivery Mode (PWR) lets the rider adjust engine response to best match their preferences and riding conditions, adjusting throttle feel, responsiveness and overall power. The PWR system offers four settings of progressive power delivery. Ride-by-Wire Throttle System The R1M features a ride-by-wire Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T®) system built around the Accelerator Position Sensor with Grip (APSG), which eliminates the throttle cables. As before, YCC-T precisely senses throttle input by the rider and actuates the throttle valves to actively control intake volume, allowing for cutting-edge computerized engine management but in a lighter package. Up & Down Quick Shift System (QSS) The Up & Down Quick Shift System (QSS) uses a sensor on the shift linkage to modulate power during shifting, allowing for split-second clutchless shifts up and down through the gearbox. Full-throttle upshifts maximize forward drive under power, while the ECU precisely matches engine speed while downshifting for nearly instantaneous gear changes with minimal chassis disruption. The QSS can be adjusted between three settings with independent downshift function control. Variable Intake System The YZF-R1M features Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Intake (YCC-I®), a variable intake system that broadens the spread of power across the entire rpm range. By actively adjusting the length of the intake based on engine speed, the CP4 engine is able to provide a broad spread of power across the rpm range.

2023 Yamaha YZF-R1 / R1M Photos

2023 Yamaha YZF-R1 / R1M Videos

2023 Yamaha R1 Walkaround by NightFall:

2023 Yamaha R1 Review by imKay: