The Yamaha YZF-R7 Aims to Fill the Big Shoes Left behind by the Iconic YZF-R6

Not too long ago, Yamaha was forced to put an end to one of its most iconic motorcycles — the Yamaha YZF-R6. The middleweight supersport failed to comply with Euro-5 regulations, so the Japanese manufacturer had no other choice. Cue the introduction of the Yamaha YZF-R7. Last year, the R7 was an all-new addition to the Yamaha portfolio and it remains mechanically unchanged as part of the 2023 Yamaha lineup.

Unlike the inline-four powered R6, the Yamaha YZF-R7 features the parallel-twin unit also seen on the MT-07. Peak output figures are rated at 74hp and 50 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty enough for the middleweight supersport to continue acting as a stepping stone for riders looking to graduate to R1 levels of performance. There’s also enough performance on offer for the R7 to hold its own against the rest of the (steadily growing in displacement) middleweight class.

The Yamaha R7 features a fully adjustable KYB USD fork, preload and rebound adjustable mono-shock, Brembo braking hardware, and an optional bidirectional quick-shifter. Yamaha also claims that the R7 features the slimmest proportions of the R-series family, aiding its agility and cornering ability on the racetrack.

While there are no mechanical changes, the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R7 is available in a new ‘Intensity White’ color scheme this year.

The 2023 Yamaha YZF-R7 starts at $9,199 USD / $11,299 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,199 USD / $11,299 CAD

$9,199 USD / $11,299 CAD Key Features:

Torque-rich parallel-twin CP2 engine Assist and slipper clutch Fully-adjustable KYB front fork

Main Specs Engine: 698cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin

698cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin Power: 74hp

74hp Torque: 50 lb-ft

50 lb-ft Weight: 414 lbs (187.7 kg)

414 lbs (187.7 kg) Seat Height: 32.9 inches (835 mm) Competitors Aprilia RS660

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Honda CBR650R

2023 Yamaha YZF-R7 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 689cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC inline twin-cylinder; 4-valves per cylinder Power 74 Hp Bore x Stroke 80.0mm x 68.6mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate wet clutch; with Assist & Slipper clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel, adjustable for preload, rebound and compression Suspension Rear Linked-type Monocross shock, adjustable preload and rebound; 5.1-in travel Brakes Front Dual 298mm hydraulic disc Brakes Rear 245mm hydraulic disc Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Bridgestone® BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22F Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Bridgestone® BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22R Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 81.5 in Overall Width 27.8 in Overall Height 45.7 in Wheelbase 54.9 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in Seat Height 32.9 in Trail 3.5 in Rake (Caster Angle) 23.7° Wet Weight 414 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2023 Yamaha YZF-R7 Features

TOP FEATURES Adaptive Bi-Functional LED Headlight The iconic R-Series M-shaped intake duct and twin-eye look compliments the all-new YZF-R7 along with an adaptive bi-functional LED headlight. All-New A&S Clutch A first for Yamaha’s CP2 platform, the all-new Assist and Slipper clutch reduces clutch lever force while providing seamless downshifts and a controlled feeling over the bike’s engine braking. This helps make the supersport riding experience more accessible to more riders. For fast and smooth upshifts, an optional Quick Shift System (QSS) is also available on the YZF-R7. Sporty New Suspension The YZF-R7 features an inverted 41mm front fork with optimized spring rate and damping settings for an excellent front-end feel during cornering and braking. An all-new linked-type Monocross single-shock with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping strikes an ideal balance between ride comfort and supersport performance, for capability across a wide range of uses from urban commuting to track days. Thin Proportions for Perfect Control All-new dimensions give the YZF-R7 the slimmest proportions of the entire R-Series family, aiding in confident cornering performance on the track and quick, agile direction changes on twisty roads. The slim design also reduces wind resistance for optimal aerodynamics, while new bodywork incorporates the rider’s body to improve the flow of air around the bike. Torquey CP2 Powerplant Yamaha’s proven 689cc liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder DOHC fuel-injected CP2 engine delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rpm range for an exhilarating ride and a true supersport experience. Its 270-degree crankshaft delivers linear torque for exciting acceleration and limited vibration. ENGINE All-New A&S Clutch A first for Yamaha’s CP2 platform, the all-new Assist and Slipper clutch reduces clutch lever force while providing seamless downshifts and a controlled feeling over the bike’s engine braking. This helps make the supersport riding experience more accessible to more riders. For fast and smooth upshifts, an optional Quick Shift System (QSS) is also available on the YZF-R7. Linear Torque with Smooth Acceleration The all-new YZF-R7 boasts a 270-degree crankshaft that delivers a tactile experience of pulse and acceleration with limited vibration. The CP2 engine provides the rider a linear-feeling, direct connection from the throttle to the rear wheel. Quick Shift System for Smooth Upshifts An optional Quick Shift System (QSS) can be paired with the YZF-R7 to help provide speedy, smooth upshifts. When the sensor on the shift rod detects movement in the gearshift lever, adjustments are made in the engine output according to ECU calculations to instantly cancel out the drive torque of the engaged gear to promote swifter gear changes. Strong, Lightweight Pistons Forged aluminum pistons with direct-plated cylinders integrated with the crank case make for lighter weight and excellent strength at extreme temperatures, ensuring reliability at higher rpm. Torquey CP2 Powerplant Yamaha’s proven 689cc liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder DOHC fuel-injected CP2 engine delivers excellent power and performance throughout the rpm range for an exhilarating ride and a true supersport experience. Its 270-degree crankshaft delivers linear torque for exciting acceleration and limited vibration. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Inverted Front Fork The YZF-R7 features a preload, rebound and compression adjustable inverted KYB 41mm front fork offering optimized spring rates and damping settings for an excellent front-end feel during cornering and braking. Lightweight Frame Tuned for Rigidity Balance A high-strength steel frame with a rigid-mount aluminum center brace provides an optimized balance of rigidity for linear and nimble responsiveness to rider input. Monocross Rear Shock The all-new linked-type Monocross single-shock design reduces weight and further centralizes mass. Its adjustable spring preload and rebound damping are tuned to strike an ideal balance between ride comfort and sporty performance, for capability across a wide range of uses from urban commuting to track days. Potent Braking A newly-designed radial brake master cylinder from Brembo combines with radial-mounted front brake calipers on dual 298mm front brake rotors to optimize braking pressure for linear delivery with excellent performance and controllability. Sporty New Suspension The YZF-R7 features an inverted 41mm front fork with optimized spring rate and damping settings for an excellent front-end feel during cornering and braking. An all-new linked-type Monocross single-shock with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping strikes an ideal balance between ride comfort and supersport performance, for capability across a wide range of uses from urban commuting to track days. Supersport Riding Position The YZF-R7’s carefully developed rider’s triangle and racing-inspired cockpit puts you in a comfortable, confidence-inspiring riding position. A new seat combined with new tank covers featuring deep knee pockets, provide optimal hip and knee positioning. Riders get the freedom to adjust positions while also maintaining a firmly planted feel in corners and sturdy body hold under braking. Separate clip-on handlebars are set in relation to rider hip and footpeg placement for a commanding riding position. Thin Proportions for Perfect Control All-new dimensions give the YZF-R7 the slimmest proportions of the entire R-Series family, aiding in confident cornering performance on the track and quick, agile direction changes on twisty roads. The slim design also reduces wind resistance for optimal aerodynamics, while new bodywork incorporates the rider’s body to improve the flow of air around the bike. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Adaptive Bi-Functional LED Headlight The iconic R-Series M-shaped intake duct and twin-eye look compliments the all-new YZF-R7 along with an adaptive bi-functional LED headlight. LED Lighting Light Emitted Diode (LED) elements are used for the front and rear turn signals, the tail light unit and the headlights. Not only do LEDs offer long life with minimal power draw, they provide brilliant illumination for confidence and visibility day or night. Refined Sportbike Ergonomics Thanks to the low-profile fuel tank design and compact clip-on handlebar position, the rider is able to naturally grip the machine for confidence, especially when tucking aggressively behind the windscreen on the racetrack. Sleek R-Series Styling The YZF-R7’s aggressive new design is next generation R-Series styling, with the slimmest bodywork in the supersport lineup for optimal aerodynamics, handling and agility. The glaring face of the YZF-R7 features a compact LED headlight housed in the iconic M-shaped intake duct, while its sharp tail is reminiscent of the YZF-R1. ELECTRONICS Digital LCD Instrumentation A new full-LCD instrument panel informs the rider of gear position, fuel capacity, real time and average fuel economy, water temp, clock, and more—all presented in a high-contrast display.

2023 Yamaha YZF-R7 Photos

2023 Yamaha YZF-R7 Videos

2023 Yamaha R7 Review by Chaseontwowheels:

2023 Yamaha R7 Review by MOTOBOB:

