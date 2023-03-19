2023 Yamaha MT-07: Japanese Middleweight Reliability

The Yamaha MT-07 arguably has one of the most refined engines in the middleweight street-naked space. While it doesn’t make as much power as some of its rivals, the CP2 engine has developed quite a reputation for its unique character and impressive reliability. The MT-07 is among the few offerings in Yamaha’s 2023 line-up to receive notable changes.

For 2023, the Yamaha MT-07 gets a full-color, 5-inch TFT display. This screen is not only larger than before but also features two layouts. The layouts – Street and Touring – alter the position of the tachometer, speedo, and other information. In addition to this, the new display also gets the Yamaha Y-Connect system which allows smartphone connectivity. The Japanese manufacturer has also pre-wired the bike to add a quick shifter, facilitating an easy and fast installment if you opt for the accessory.

Everything else remains largely the same, carrying forward the revised tune, exhaust layout, and intake design introduced in 2021. Other notable changes included larger discs up front and a revised handlebar.

The 2023 Yamaha MT-07 starts at $8,199 USD / $9,999 CAD.

Model Overview

New 5-inch TFT display Y-Connect feature for smartphone connectivity Pre-wired for Quick Shift accessorization

406 lbs (184 kg) Seat Height: 31.7 inches (805 mm) Competitors Kawasaki Z650

Honda CB650R

Triumph Street Triple R

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 689cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-stroke, 4-valves per cylinder Power 75 Hp Bore x Stroke 80.0mm x 68.6mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch wet multiplate clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload and rebound damping; 5.1-in travel Brakes Front Dual 298mm hydraulic disc; ABS Brakes Rear 245mm hydraulic disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Projector Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.1 in Overall Width 30.7 in Overall Height 43.5 in Wheelbase 55.1 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 31.7 in Wet Weight 406 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Features

TOP FEATURES Accessories Accessorize your new MT-07 with a front cowl, fly screen, fender eliminator and many more options! LED Projector Lighting Full LED lighting for the position lights, headlight and both front and rear turn signals exhibit clear and powerful illumination with a modern design. Next-Generation Design The MT-07’s aggressive look further enhances its distinctive appeal. Bold colors and graphics integrate with the minimalist stripped-back design and structural elements to emphasize pure Hyper Naked character. With a silhouette that is synonymous with the MT Series’ signature statement of torque and power, the MT-07 showcases a tight, compact and powerful appearance. Chassis/Suspension Adjustable KYB® Rear Shock The MT-07 features a link-type KYB® rear shock adjustable for both rebound damping and spring preload. With 5.1 inches of rear travel, the shock is positioned below the seat with an almost horizontal alignment to help make the chassis even more compact. Assertive Riding Position The MT-07 features a wide, tapered handlebar for an improved feeling of control and comfort for a range of rider sizes. Compact Frame Design The MT-07’s high-strength steel frame provides an optimized balance of rigidity for nimble, agile handling. Using the engine as a stressed member of the chassis allows for a lighter, more compact main frame design, contributing to the bike’s low wet weight of only 406 pounds. Exceptional Stopping Power For excellent stopping power, control and feel while braking, the MT-07 features 298mm front brake discs with four-piston calipers and a 245mm rear disc. ABS comes standard to boost rider confidence and prevent wheel lock-ups in reduced traction conditions. KYB® Front Fork The MT-07’s front suspension features a 41mm KYB® fork with 5.1 inches of travel. With carefully selected spring rates and damping settings, the suspension has a refined feel and responsively performs across a wide range of riding styles. Lightweight Wheels Lightweight 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels reduce unsprung weight for great handling and suspension performance. The Michelin Road 5 tires offer excellent grip and agility with 120/70ZR17 front and 180/55ZR17 rear sizes. Sporty Chassis Dimensions Working with the characteristics of the compact twin-cylinder engine, the wheelbase, seat height, fuel tank width, rake and other dimensions achieve a sporty, light and neutral handling character.

New For 2023 New Full-Color 5-inch TFT Display New for the 2023 MT-07 is the installation of a 5-inch full-color TFT display that provides a choice of two different screen modes. The “Street” mode is a more modern layout with a bar-type tachometer, digital speedo and gear selection readouts. The “Touring” mode features a more conventional circular analog-style tachometer on the right of the screen and digital speedometer on the left. New Yamaha Y-Connect Smartphone Connectivity The new MT-07 now features Yamaha Motorcycle Connect (Y-Connect) smartphone connectivity which works in conjunction with the free-of-charge Y-Connect app (available for iOS and Android) to enable a direct connection between motorcycle and smartphone. Y-Connect capability for the MT-07 includes the ability to view incoming call, email and message notifications, along with time, phone battery level, connection status and weather information on the new TFT display. Additional useful functions include monitoring and notifying the rider or other contact of motorcycle technical issues, and also the ability to track and record key motorcycle ride data within the app, including distance covered, fuel consumption, acceleration, top speed, lean angle and much more. Pre-wired for Quick Shift Accessorization To facilitate the fitment of a quickshifter, the new MT-07 is pre-wired with the necessary electronics for installation, making it quick and easy to install Yamaha’s Quick Shift System available through the Yamaha Genuine Accessory catalog.

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Photos

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Videos

Yamaha R7 vs MT-07: Which Should You Buy? By MOTOBOB:

2023 Yamaha MT-07 Official Promo: