2023 Yamaha XSR900: A Timeless Modern Classic

The Yamaha XSR900 is the flagship offering in the company’s Sport Heritage line-up. As its name suggests, it uses the 889cc inline triple engine, also called the CP3 engine. This is the same engine that powers the MT-09.

While the MT-09 got a massive overhaul for the 2021 model year, those changes only made it to the XSR900 for the 2022 model year. They’ve been carried forward as is for the 2023 Yamaha motorcycle line-up. This means the XSR900 gets the updated 889cc CP3 that features a longer stroke and new internals. Yamaha also claims that this engine can deliver 11 percent more fuel efficiency than the one it replaced.

The XSR900 shares much more with the MT-09 as both models from the Japanese manufacturer are based on the platform. It features the same electronics package, including cutting-edge features like a six-axis IMU with traction, wheelie and slide control, and cornering ABS.

While the similarities could raise whether the XSR900 is simply a retro-style MT-09, that certainly isn’t the case, as some unique features set the XSR apart from its street-naked counterpart. These include a different suspension tuning, a longer wheelbase, and Brembo radial master cylinder, to name a few.

The 2023 Yamaha XSR900 starts at $10,199 USD / $12,799 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Yamaha XSR900 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $10,199 USD / $12,799 CAD

$10,199 USD / $12,799 CAD Key Features: Powerful Yamaha CP3 engine Six-Axis IMU with multiple rider-aids Bi-directional quickshifter

Key Specs Engine: 889cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple

889cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple Power: 117 hp

117 hp Torque: 68.5 lb-ft

68.5 lb-ft Weight: 425 lbs (192.7 kg)

425 lbs (192.7 kg) Seat Height: 31.9 inches (810 mm) Key Competitors Triumph Thruxton RS

Kawasaki Z900RS

BMW R nineT

2023 Yamaha XSR900 Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 890cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 3-cylinder 4-stroke; 12 valves Power 117 Hp Bore x Stroke 78.0mm x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Yamaha Fuel Injection with YCC-T Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate assist-and-slipper wet clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm inverted fork, adjustable preload, compression and rebound; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock, adjustable preload and rebound damping; 5.4-in travel Brakes Front 298mm dual hydraulic discs; ABS Brakes Rear 245mm single hydraulic disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Bridgestone® Battlax Hypersport S22 Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Bridgestone® Battlax Hypersport S22 Fuel Tank Capacity 3.7 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 84.8 in Overall Width 33.9 in Overall Height 45.5 in Wheelbase 58.9 in Ground Clearance 5.5 in Seat Height 31.9 in Wet Weight 425 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2023 Yamaha XSR900 Features

TOP FEATURES Advanced Up & Down Quick Shift System The XSR900’s Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard, enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box. This system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption when changing gears. CF Die-Cast Aluminum Frame: Lighter, Stronger, Sharper The compact, lightweight aluminum frame is manufactured using Yamaha’s Controlled Filling (CF) die-cast technology, making it possible to produce complex frame structures lighter and stronger than conventional casting methods. Featuring the thinnest sections ever for a Yamaha die-cast frame at just 1.7 mm, overall weight is reduced while the balance of longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity has been refined, enhancing straight-line stability and transmitting excellent feedback to the rider. Powerful 890cc Yamaha CP3 Engine The XSR900’s renowned 890cc DOHC crossplane crankshaft three-cylinder engine provides thrilling power and broad, linear torque for outstanding acceleration across the rev range. Retro Influence, Modern Style The striking look of the next generation Yamaha XSR900 is apparent from every angle. With the tank design, exposed aluminum frame and side silhouette drawing clear inspiration from iconic Yamaha race bikes of the past, there is also an unmistakably modern design element underscoring the machine’s high-performance capabilities. Full LED lighting, a full-color 3.5-inch TFT display and a host of premium touches including drilled fork caps, machined headlight stays, forged brake pedal, hidden passenger pegs, blacked-out levers, darkened brake reservoirs, bar-end mirrors, embossed aluminum rear underplate and aluminum XSR logo all combine to reflect modernity and a high level of fit and finish. Sophisticated Six-Axis IMU with Rider Aids State-of-the-art six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) features two sensors that measure three-axis angular velocity and three-axis acceleration. Data is transmitted to the ECU which controls an expansive suite of rider aids, including a lean sensitive Traction Control System, Slide Control System (SCS), front Wheel Lift Control System (LIF) and Brake Control (BC) System with lean sensitive ABS. Each can be adjusted for different levels of intervention or turned off completely depending on rider preference. Tuned Triple Soundtrack Enhancing the unique soundtrack of the crossplane triple-cylinder powerplant, Yamaha engineers carefully designed the intake system incorporating differing cross section and length air ducts tuned so induction noises resonate harmoniously at varying wavelengths. Two functional air intake vents located on either side of the fuel tank further boost the mid- and high-rpm induction sound traveling to the rider for a greater sense of acceleration. Yamaha Exclusive Lightweight Spinforged Wheels Through Yamaha’s exclusive spinforging process, sporty 10-spoke aluminum wheels enhance looks while significantly reducing unsprung weight. The result is improved suspension action and decreased moment of inertia for a more responsive feel, especially during cornering and braking.

ENGINE Advanced Assist & Slipper (A&S) Clutch The XSR900 includes an advanced Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch to minimize rear-wheel hop under aggressive deceleration. Modified cam angle reduces load on the clutch springs for a lighter feel at the lever. Compact Six-Speed Transmission The XSR900’s six-speed transmission takes full advantage of the low- to-mid-range torque and excellent response of the inline triple while further enhancing the narrow three-cylinder design. Fracture-Split Connecting Rods The forged connecting rods are made using the fracture-split method—where the big-end ring of the connecting rod is purposefully fractured and then reassembled—to ensure an unparalleled degree of manufacturing accuracy. This creates a pair of perfectly matching halves that produce a much more precise mating surface when the rods are bolted together again around the crankshaft. Offset & Direct-Plated Cylinders The CP3 engine mounts its three cylinder bores forward, towards the exhaust side. This offset reduces the piston to cylinder wall friction, creating more power and improved fuel economy while the direct-plated ceramic-composite cylinder bores provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced friction. Powerful 890cc Crossplane Crankshaft Triple The 890cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder, DOHC fuel-injected (YCC-T) engine features bore × stroke of 78 mm × 62.1 mm and an 11.5:1 compression ratio for outstanding torque and thrilling power delivery. Adding to the fun, lightweight internals lend a responsive, free-revving engine character. Ride-by-Wire Throttle with APSG Featuring the advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), the XSR900 takes the technology one step further with the addition of a YZF-R1-type Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG). This is a full ride-by-wire system with a sensor in the twist grip to replicate varying degrees of resistance for a traditional throttle feel. The end result is a lively, torque-rich powerplant with the thrilling feel of direct connection between the throttle grip and the rear tire. Additionally, Yamaha’s selectable D-MODE allows the riders to adjust engine character on the fly with four different power delivery options. Tuned Intake & Exhaust System The intake and exhaust system design enhances the unique soundtrack of the crossplane Triple powerplant while increasing efficiency. The low-slung exhaust design also centralizes mass and is significantly lighter than the previous generation. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION High Performance Suspension Including Fully Adjustable KYB® Fork The high performance suspension features a fully adjustable 41mm KYB® inverted front fork paired with an adjustable KYB® rear shock, forward inclined and virtually hidden from sight, further enhancing the XSR900’s clean, aggressive side profile. High-Spec Braking Components To support more spirited, sporty riding, the XSR900’s high quality braking components include a Brembo radial front master cylinder for the front brake. The piston in the master cylinder moves in a direction parallel to brake lever travel, contributing to a more linear supply of hydraulic pressure for excellent feel and control. Lightweight Aluminum Frame & Swingarm The compact, lightweight aluminum frame is manufactured using Yamaha’s Controlled Filling (CF) die-cast technology, making it possible to produce complex frame structures lighter and stronger than conventional casting methods. The box-section aluminum swingarm extends the wheelbase to augment straight-line stability. Rider-Focused Ergonomics Ergonomics of the XSR900 situate the rider more within the bike for a greater sense of control and confidence. Lowered head pipe position, unique subframe, lower seat height and the lengthened swingarm improve straight-line performance while maintaining the XSR900’s trademark sharp handling. Yamaha Exclusive Lightweight Spinforged Wheels Through Yamaha’s exclusive spinforging process, sporty 10-spoke aluminum wheels enhance looks while significantly reducing unsprung weight. The result is improved suspension action and decreased moment of inertia for a more responsive feel, especially during cornering and braking. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Advanced Up & Down Quick Shift System The XSR900’s Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard, enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box. This system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption when changing gears. Full-Color 3.5-inch TFT Instrument Display The XSR900 utilizes a full-color 3.5-inch TFT display that features a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, a clock and displays for remaining fuel, average mileage, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator (color reversed for gear in use). Easily switch between displays and information with the handlebar switches. Neo-Retro Full LED Lighting The XSR900’s round LED headlight is not only bright but also projects its beam in a wide horizontal arc for improved coverage when the machine is leaned over. LED turn signals and tail light enhance the stripped back, minimalist styling. Sporty, All-Purpose Ergonomics Ergonomics of the XSR900 situate the rider more within the bike for a greater sense of control and confidence. Lowered head pipe position, unique subframe, lower seat height and the lengthened swingarm improve straight-line performance while maintaining the XSR900’s trademark sharp handling. Standard Cruise Control Another feature fitted as original equipment on the XSR900 is Cruise Control. The easily programmable system reduces rider fatigue, making longer journeys and highway riding more enjoyable. Unique XSR900 Detailing Every aspect of the XSR900 shows Yamaha’s meticulous attention to detail reflected through a host of premium touches, including drilled fork caps, machined headlight stays, forged brake pedal, hidden passenger pegs, blacked-out levers, darkened brake reservoirs, bar-end mirrors, embossed aluminum rear underplate and aluminum XSR logo. An additional nod to the XSR900’s sporting heritage, the colorway is a modern take on the classic French Sonauto Yamaha race colors—the stunning blue, cyan and yellow combination famously campaigned by legendary French Grand Prix champion Christian Sarron, an important page from Yamaha’s rich racing history.

ELECTRONICS Advanced Up & Down Quick Shift System The XSR900’s Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard, enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box. This system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption when changing gears. Brake Control System (BC) The Brake Control (BC) System independently controls and moderates front and rear brake pressure to prevent accidental wheel lock ups. The rider can select one of two ABS braking modes: BC1 Mode is a standard ABS-active mode for straight-line braking conditions which does not incorporate lean angle. BC2 Mode uses IMU data to determine lean angle and changes the ABS sensitivity as lean angle increases. Full-Color 3.5-inch TFT Instrument Display The XSR900 utilizes a full-color 3.5-inch TFT display that features a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, a clock and displays for remaining fuel, average mileage, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator (color reversed for gear in use). Easily switch between displays and information with the handlebar switches. Lean Sensitive Traction Control System Using the six-axis IMU data in conjunction with relative front and rear wheel speed data, the lean sensitive Traction Control System adjusts the degree of intervention to correspond with the bike’s lean angle. A total of three intervention levels are available. LIFT Control System (LIF) To prevent front wheel lift during quick starts or hard acceleration, when IMU sensors detect front wheel lift the ECU adjusts drive power until the motorcycle is stabilized. Ride-by-Wire Throttle with APSG Featuring the advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), the XSR900 takes the technology one step further with the addition of a YZF-R1-type Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG). This is a full ride-by-wire system with a sensor in the twist grip to replicate varying degrees of resistance for a traditional throttle feel. The end result is a lively, torque-rich powerplant with the thrilling feel of direct connection between the throttle grip and the rear tire. Additionally, Yamaha’s selectable D-MODE allows the riders to adjust engine character on the fly with four different power delivery options. Slide Control System (SCS) When IMU sensors detect the rear wheel is beginning to slide sideways, the ECU intervenes by reducing drive to the rear wheel until the chassis is stabilized. A total of three intervention levels are available. Sophisticated Six-Axis IMU with Rider Aids State-of-the-art six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) features two sensors that measure three-axis angular velocity and three-axis acceleration. Data is transmitted to the ECU which controls an expansive suite of rider aids, including a lean sensitive Traction Control System, Slide Control System (SCS), front Wheel Lift Control System (LIF) and Brake Control (BC) System with lean sensitive ABS. Each can be adjusted for different levels of intervention or turned off completely depending on rider preference. Standard Cruise Control Another feature fitted as original equipment on the XSR900 is Cruise Control. The easily programmable system reduces rider fatigue, making longer journeys and highway riding more enjoyable.

2023 Yamaha XSR900 Photos

2023 Yamaha XSR900 Videos

Yamaha XSR900 Review by Motorcyclist Magazine:

Yamaha XSR900 Review by Chaseontwowheels: