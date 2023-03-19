2023 Yamaha XSR900: A Timeless Modern Classic
Contents
The Yamaha XSR900 is the flagship offering in the company’s Sport Heritage line-up. As its name suggests, it uses the 889cc inline triple engine, also called the CP3 engine. This is the same engine that powers the MT-09.
While the MT-09 got a massive overhaul for the 2021 model year, those changes only made it to the XSR900 for the 2022 model year. They’ve been carried forward as is for the 2023 Yamaha motorcycle line-up. This means the XSR900 gets the updated 889cc CP3 that features a longer stroke and new internals. Yamaha also claims that this engine can deliver 11 percent more fuel efficiency than the one it replaced.
The XSR900 shares much more with the MT-09 as both models from the Japanese manufacturer are based on the platform. It features the same electronics package, including cutting-edge features like a six-axis IMU with traction, wheelie and slide control, and cornering ABS.
While the similarities could raise whether the XSR900 is simply a retro-style MT-09, that certainly isn’t the case, as some unique features set the XSR apart from its street-naked counterpart. These include a different suspension tuning, a longer wheelbase, and Brembo radial master cylinder, to name a few.
The 2023 Yamaha XSR900 starts at $10,199 USD / $12,799 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Yamaha XSR900 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $10,199 USD / $12,799 CAD
- Key Features:
- Powerful Yamaha CP3 engine
- Six-Axis IMU with multiple rider-aids
- Bi-directional quickshifter
Key Specs
- Engine: 889cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple
- Power: 117 hp
- Torque: 68.5 lb-ft
- Weight: 425 lbs (192.7 kg)
- Seat Height: 31.9 inches (810 mm)
Key Competitors
- Triumph Thruxton RS
- Kawasaki Z900RS
- BMW R nineT
2023 Yamaha XSR900 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|890cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline 3-cylinder 4-stroke; 12 valves
|Power
|117 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|78.0mm x 62.1mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.5:1
|Fuel System
|Yamaha Fuel Injection with YCC-T
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate assist-and-slipper wet clutch
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm inverted fork, adjustable preload, compression and rebound; 5.1-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|Single shock, adjustable preload and rebound damping; 5.4-in travel
|Brakes Front
|298mm dual hydraulic discs; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|245mm single hydraulic disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70ZR17 Bridgestone® Battlax Hypersport S22
|Tires Rear
|180/55ZR17 Bridgestone® Battlax Hypersport S22
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.7 gal
|Color
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|84.8 in
|Overall Width
|33.9 in
|Overall Height
|45.5 in
|Wheelbase
|58.9 in
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in
|Seat Height
|31.9 in
|Wet Weight
|425 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty)
|Extension
2023 Yamaha XSR900 Features
TOP FEATURES
The XSR900’s Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard, enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box. This system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption when changing gears.
CF Die-Cast Aluminum Frame: Lighter, Stronger, Sharper
The compact, lightweight aluminum frame is manufactured using Yamaha’s Controlled Filling (CF) die-cast technology, making it possible to produce complex frame structures lighter and stronger than conventional casting methods. Featuring the thinnest sections ever for a Yamaha die-cast frame at just 1.7 mm, overall weight is reduced while the balance of longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity has been refined, enhancing straight-line stability and transmitting excellent feedback to the rider.
Powerful 890cc Yamaha CP3 Engine
The XSR900’s renowned 890cc DOHC crossplane crankshaft three-cylinder engine provides thrilling power and broad, linear torque for outstanding acceleration across the rev range.
Retro Influence, Modern Style
The striking look of the next generation Yamaha XSR900 is apparent from every angle. With the tank design, exposed aluminum frame and side silhouette drawing clear inspiration from iconic Yamaha race bikes of the past, there is also an unmistakably modern design element underscoring the machine’s high-performance capabilities. Full LED lighting, a full-color 3.5-inch TFT display and a host of premium touches including drilled fork caps, machined headlight stays, forged brake pedal, hidden passenger pegs, blacked-out levers, darkened brake reservoirs, bar-end mirrors, embossed aluminum rear underplate and aluminum XSR logo all combine to reflect modernity and a high level of fit and finish.
Sophisticated Six-Axis IMU with Rider Aids
State-of-the-art six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) features two sensors that measure three-axis angular velocity and three-axis acceleration. Data is transmitted to the ECU which controls an expansive suite of rider aids, including a lean sensitive Traction Control System, Slide Control System (SCS), front Wheel Lift Control System (LIF) and Brake Control (BC) System with lean sensitive ABS. Each can be adjusted for different levels of intervention or turned off completely depending on rider preference.
Tuned Triple Soundtrack
Enhancing the unique soundtrack of the crossplane triple-cylinder powerplant, Yamaha engineers carefully designed the intake system incorporating differing cross section and length air ducts tuned so induction noises resonate harmoniously at varying wavelengths. Two functional air intake vents located on either side of the fuel tank further boost the mid- and high-rpm induction sound traveling to the rider for a greater sense of acceleration.
Yamaha Exclusive Lightweight Spinforged Wheels
Through Yamaha’s exclusive spinforging process, sporty 10-spoke aluminum wheels enhance looks while significantly reducing unsprung weight. The result is improved suspension action and decreased moment of inertia for a more responsive feel, especially during cornering and braking.
ENGINE
The XSR900 includes an advanced Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch to minimize rear-wheel hop under aggressive deceleration. Modified cam angle reduces load on the clutch springs for a lighter feel at the lever.
Compact Six-Speed Transmission
The XSR900’s six-speed transmission takes full advantage of the low- to-mid-range torque and excellent response of the inline triple while further enhancing the narrow three-cylinder design.
Fracture-Split Connecting Rods
The forged connecting rods are made using the fracture-split method—where the big-end ring of the connecting rod is purposefully fractured and then reassembled—to ensure an unparalleled degree of manufacturing accuracy. This creates a pair of perfectly matching halves that produce a much more precise mating surface when the rods are bolted together again around the crankshaft.
Offset & Direct-Plated Cylinders
The CP3 engine mounts its three cylinder bores forward, towards the exhaust side. This offset reduces the piston to cylinder wall friction, creating more power and improved fuel economy while the direct-plated ceramic-composite cylinder bores provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced friction.
Powerful 890cc Crossplane Crankshaft Triple
The 890cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder, DOHC fuel-injected (YCC-T) engine features bore × stroke of 78 mm × 62.1 mm and an 11.5:1 compression ratio for outstanding torque and thrilling power delivery. Adding to the fun, lightweight internals lend a responsive, free-revving engine character.
Ride-by-Wire Throttle with APSG
Featuring the advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), the XSR900 takes the technology one step further with the addition of a YZF-R1-type Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG). This is a full ride-by-wire system with a sensor in the twist grip to replicate varying degrees of resistance for a traditional throttle feel. The end result is a lively, torque-rich powerplant with the thrilling feel of direct connection between the throttle grip and the rear tire. Additionally, Yamaha’s selectable D-MODE allows the riders to adjust engine character on the fly with four different power delivery options.
Tuned Intake & Exhaust System
The intake and exhaust system design enhances the unique soundtrack of the crossplane Triple powerplant while increasing efficiency. The low-slung exhaust design also centralizes mass and is significantly lighter than the previous generation.
CHASSIS/SUSPENSION
The high performance suspension features a fully adjustable 41mm KYB® inverted front fork paired with an adjustable KYB® rear shock, forward inclined and virtually hidden from sight, further enhancing the XSR900’s clean, aggressive side profile.
High-Spec Braking Components
To support more spirited, sporty riding, the XSR900’s high quality braking components include a Brembo radial front master cylinder for the front brake. The piston in the master cylinder moves in a direction parallel to brake lever travel, contributing to a more linear supply of hydraulic pressure for excellent feel and control.
Lightweight Aluminum Frame & Swingarm
The compact, lightweight aluminum frame is manufactured using Yamaha’s Controlled Filling (CF) die-cast technology, making it possible to produce complex frame structures lighter and stronger than conventional casting methods. The box-section aluminum swingarm extends the wheelbase to augment straight-line stability.
Rider-Focused Ergonomics
Ergonomics of the XSR900 situate the rider more within the bike for a greater sense of control and confidence. Lowered head pipe position, unique subframe, lower seat height and the lengthened swingarm improve straight-line performance while maintaining the XSR900’s trademark sharp handling.
Yamaha Exclusive Lightweight Spinforged Wheels
Through Yamaha’s exclusive spinforging process, sporty 10-spoke aluminum wheels enhance looks while significantly reducing unsprung weight. The result is improved suspension action and decreased moment of inertia for a more responsive feel, especially during cornering and braking.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
The XSR900’s Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard, enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box. This system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption when changing gears.
Full-Color 3.5-inch TFT Instrument Display
The XSR900 utilizes a full-color 3.5-inch TFT display that features a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, a clock and displays for remaining fuel, average mileage, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator (color reversed for gear in use). Easily switch between displays and information with the handlebar switches.
Neo-Retro Full LED Lighting
The XSR900’s round LED headlight is not only bright but also projects its beam in a wide horizontal arc for improved coverage when the machine is leaned over. LED turn signals and tail light enhance the stripped back, minimalist styling.
Sporty, All-Purpose Ergonomics
Ergonomics of the XSR900 situate the rider more within the bike for a greater sense of control and confidence. Lowered head pipe position, unique subframe, lower seat height and the lengthened swingarm improve straight-line performance while maintaining the XSR900’s trademark sharp handling.
Standard Cruise Control
Another feature fitted as original equipment on the XSR900 is Cruise Control. The easily programmable system reduces rider fatigue, making longer journeys and highway riding more enjoyable.
Unique XSR900 Detailing
Every aspect of the XSR900 shows Yamaha’s meticulous attention to detail reflected through a host of premium touches, including drilled fork caps, machined headlight stays, forged brake pedal, hidden passenger pegs, blacked-out levers, darkened brake reservoirs, bar-end mirrors, embossed aluminum rear underplate and aluminum XSR logo. An additional nod to the XSR900’s sporting heritage, the colorway is a modern take on the classic French Sonauto Yamaha race colors—the stunning blue, cyan and yellow combination famously campaigned by legendary French Grand Prix champion Christian Sarron, an important page from Yamaha’s rich racing history.
ELECTRONICS
The XSR900’s Quick Shift System (QSS) comes standard, enabling quick, clutchless shifting both up and down the gear box. This system makes full-on acceleration more exciting, downshifting faster and smoother, with less chassis disruption when changing gears.
Brake Control System (BC)
The Brake Control (BC) System independently controls and moderates front and rear brake pressure to prevent accidental wheel lock ups. The rider can select one of two ABS braking modes: BC1 Mode is a standard ABS-active mode for straight-line braking conditions which does not incorporate lean angle. BC2 Mode uses IMU data to determine lean angle and changes the ABS sensitivity as lean angle increases.
Full-Color 3.5-inch TFT Instrument Display
The XSR900 utilizes a full-color 3.5-inch TFT display that features a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, a clock and displays for remaining fuel, average mileage, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator (color reversed for gear in use). Easily switch between displays and information with the handlebar switches.
Lean Sensitive Traction Control System
Using the six-axis IMU data in conjunction with relative front and rear wheel speed data, the lean sensitive Traction Control System adjusts the degree of intervention to correspond with the bike’s lean angle. A total of three intervention levels are available.
LIFT Control System (LIF)
To prevent front wheel lift during quick starts or hard acceleration, when IMU sensors detect front wheel lift the ECU adjusts drive power until the motorcycle is stabilized.
Ride-by-Wire Throttle with APSG
Featuring the advanced Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), the XSR900 takes the technology one step further with the addition of a YZF-R1-type Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (APSG). This is a full ride-by-wire system with a sensor in the twist grip to replicate varying degrees of resistance for a traditional throttle feel. The end result is a lively, torque-rich powerplant with the thrilling feel of direct connection between the throttle grip and the rear tire. Additionally, Yamaha’s selectable D-MODE allows the riders to adjust engine character on the fly with four different power delivery options.
Slide Control System (SCS)
When IMU sensors detect the rear wheel is beginning to slide sideways, the ECU intervenes by reducing drive to the rear wheel until the chassis is stabilized. A total of three intervention levels are available.
Sophisticated Six-Axis IMU with Rider Aids
State-of-the-art six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) features two sensors that measure three-axis angular velocity and three-axis acceleration. Data is transmitted to the ECU which controls an expansive suite of rider aids, including a lean sensitive Traction Control System, Slide Control System (SCS), front Wheel Lift Control System (LIF) and Brake Control (BC) System with lean sensitive ABS. Each can be adjusted for different levels of intervention or turned off completely depending on rider preference.
Standard Cruise Control
Another feature fitted as original equipment on the XSR900 is Cruise Control. The easily programmable system reduces rider fatigue, making longer journeys and highway riding more enjoyable.
2023 Yamaha XSR900 Photos
2023 Yamaha XSR900 Videos
Yamaha XSR900 Review by Motorcyclist Magazine:
Yamaha XSR900 Review by Chaseontwowheels:
Links
Yamaha Motorcycles Official Websites