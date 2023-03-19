2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec: An Old-School Bobber in a New-Age Guise

The ‘Sport Heritage’ line in the 2023 Yamaha portfolio comprises two V-twin models. This, the 2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec, is the larger-capacity model and is a Japanese cruiser that perfectly captures the company’s humble beginnings.

Like last year’s bike, the 2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec is only available in one color option — Storm Gray — that complements the rest of its blacked-out aesthetic. Yamaha mentions that the bike features an “Urban Performance Bobber” look; we see no reason to dispute that. Design elements like the teardrop fuel tank, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and steel fenders positively contribute to its appeal, a gorgeous addition to the 2023 lineup.

The Bolt R-Spec’s slim body and low seat also improve accessibility and maneuverability. Overall, it looks like an all-American cruiser with the blacked-out components giving it a more contemporary appearance. The 942cc, V-twin engine on the bike produces 65 hp and 59.3 lb-ft of torque. The best part? Peak torque is produced as low as 3,000 rpm.

Staying true to its old-school charm, electronic rider aids are minimal, with just ABS-equipped disc brakes at both ends.

The 2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec starts at $8,899 USD / $10,599 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $8,899 USD / $10,599 CAD Key Features: Peak torque produced at 3,000 rpm Low-maintenance belt drive Low seat height enables easy accessibility

Key Specs Engine: 942cc, air-cooled, V-twin

942cc, air-cooled, V-twin Power: 65 hp

65 hp Torque: 59.3 lb-ft

59.3 lb-ft Weight: 542 lbs (245.8 kg)

542 lbs (245.8 kg) Seat Height: 27.2 inches (691 mm) Key Competitors Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

Kawasaki Vulcan S

Honda Rebel 1100

2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 58-cubic-inch (942cc) air-cooled SOHC V-twin; 4 valves Power 65 Hp Bore x Stroke 85.0mm x 83.0mm Compression Ratio 9.0:1 Fuel System Fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch multiplate wet clutch Transmission 5-speed Final Drive Belt CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic fork, 4.7-in travel Suspension Rear Dual piggyback shocks, 2.8-in travel Brakes Front Hydraulic single disc, 298mm Brakes Rear Hydraulic single disc, 298mm Tires Front 100/90-19 Bridgestone® EXEDRA G721 F Tires Rear 150/80-16 Bridgestone® EXEDRA G722 R Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal Color ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90.2 in Overall Width 37.2 in Overall Height 44.1 in Wheelbase 61.8 in Ground Clearance 5.1 in Seat Height 27.2 in Wet Weight 542 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Features

TOP FEATURES Compact, Stable Chassis The slim body and low seat design combine to give the Bolt R-Spec light maneuverability and a stable handling feel. The upright riding posture helps the rider feel the wind, hear the sounds and experience the pulse of the machine. Ready to Customize For riders who value making a bike their own, the options for the Bolt R-Spec are limited only by the owner’s imagination. As the perfect beginning canvas for personalization, the Bolt R-Spec is the ultimate example of a motorcycle conceived and designed with owner customization in mind. Rider-Focused Engine The Bolt R-Spec uses Yamaha’s advanced technology to create a riding experience superior to other similarly sized machines. Fuel injection and ignition timing maps have been chosen specifically for this bike to deliver class-leading performance with strong low- and mid-range torque that’s sure to bring a smile to every rider’s face. Unique Bolt Persona Components such as the sculpted 3.4 gallon teardrop fuel tank, muscular blacked-out V-twin engine, distinctive 12-spoke front and rear wheels, belt drive, and steel fenders all combine to bring a hotrod Bobber style to Yamaha’s Sport Heritage lineup. Urban Performance Styling The Bolt R-Spec is stripped down with minimal chrome, epitomizing the “Urban Performance Bobber” look. The compact chassis proudly showcases the 58-cubic-inch (942cc) air-cooled 60-degree V-twin powerplant. ENGINE Advanced Cylinder Design The pent-roof combustion chamber shape was precisely engineered to direct the fuel/air charge to the center of the piston for more efficient combustion and maximum power. Ceramic-composite plated cylinders provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced oil consumption. Air-Cooled V-Twin The 58-cubic-inch (942cc) engine is an air-cooled SOHC 60-degree V-twin with four valves per cylinder, a pent-roof shaped combustion chamber and 9.0:1 compression ratio. The engine is designed to provide excellent power and superior low-end torque. Compact Air Cleaner The stainless steel air cleaner cover provides a “raw metal” look that accentuates the Bolt R-Spec’s distinctive styling. In addition, the air cleaner design provides great intake efficiency and enhanced torque characteristics. Fuel Injection A sophisticated twin-bore fuel injection is used on the Bolt R-Spec to deliver strong acceleration for the ultimate in urban riding fun. Precise 3D maps for ignition timing and fuel injection enhance performance in the mid- and low-speed ranges. Lightweight Performance Pistons High-quality forged aluminum pistons have a lightweight, high-strength, compact design that contributes to reduced vibration and increased durability. Low Friction Internals Special roller-type rocker arms with needle bearings are used to keep friction loss to a minimum, increase durability and help the engine achieve the ideal performance characteristics. Unique Bolt Exhaust System A 2-into-1 exhaust pipe layout on the right side of the engine contributes to the lively performance and minimalist styling while delivering a rich, throaty exhaust note. CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Advanced Suspension The beefy front 41mm fork tubes offer excellent suspension performance and the twin rear shocks, which include piggyback style gas chambers, have been tuned to provide great comfort and handling while contributing to the machine’s low, aggressive profile. Agile Wheelbase Bolt R-Spec’s short, 61.8-inch wheelbase contributes to the bike’s great handling, providing precise, tight turns in city riding and solid, stable handling on the open road. Handling-Focused Frame A double-cradle frame provides precise handling and enhances city riding enjoyment thanks to the rigid mount system mounting the engine directly to the frame. Low Maintenance Belt Drive At just 21mm wide, the drive belt contributes to the slim and clean look of the rear end. The belt has a carbon-fiber core which adds strength and durability for longevity. Low Seat Height The low-set seat provides a great riding position while being a mere 27.2 inches off the pavement, so most riders can easily put both feet firmly on the ground at a stop. Modern Wheels & Tires Distinctive 12-spoke cast alloy wheels provide strength and toughness while Bridgestone® tubeless 100/90-19 size front and 150/80-16 size rear tires offer excellent road grip in varying conditions. Powerful Braking The 298mm front disc brake and 298mm rear disc brake both use wave rotors, the style usually found on sport bikes. The front brake uses a floating mount for great heat-distortion resistance, contributing to excellent braking performance. Slim, Stylish Fuel Tank The 3.4 gallon fuel tank is a traditional teardrop style with a slim shape that includes flattened top and side surfaces. Plus the premium flangeless design makes for even cleaner lines, enhancing the Bolt R-Spec’s custom styling without the ugly tank seams found on so many other bikes in the class. ADDITIONAL FEATURES Bobber-Style Seat Solo rider saddle adds to the minimalist bobber look while providing support for longer rides. Modern Lighting LED rear taillight looks cool and adds to the modern bobber appeal. Real Steel Fenders Steel front and rear fenders are ideal for personalization, including paint and customization. Slick Instruments Compact digital LCD meter assembly provides clean styling with excellent visibility.

2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Photos

2023 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec Videos

What is the BEST Metric Cruiser? (Rebel 1100 vs Yamaha Bolt) by Yammie Noob:

Yamaha Bolt Test Ride! By BLOCKHEAD: