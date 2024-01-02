Industry Insider: MV Agusta’s COO Assures Customers of Company Intentions

“When we look back at the beginning of 2023, we are astonished by the number of changes, implementations, and improvements that have been put in place during this first year working together with KTM. Was it all perfect? No. We always strive for perfection, and therefore, we are proud of what has been done, but at the same time, we are fully aware of what can be further improved. We are fully aware that our customers have experienced challenges, such as the delay in parts delivery or the renewed dealer network, which hasn’t had an optimal penetration in the territory. I want to take this opportunity to again let our customers and fans know that we listen to them, and every decision of ours is based on one unique goal: putting our customers at the centre of our attention. When we decided to reboot the entire dealer network, we were aware that this would have created disruption at the beginning of the process, but we are also sure that such a decision has taken MV Agusta on the right path to provide the best customer experience in the future. The dealer network will further expand in 2024, with an improved penetration, our product ambassadors and technicians at each single dealerships are being extensively trained and the selection process for business owners to work with MV Agusta is very strict. Customers are at the center of our approach, and to achieve that, we have a lot to do. Same goes regarding parts availability. The warehouse and system integration with PIERER Mobility AG has taken a considerable amount of time, causing temporary disruptions, but such process will be finalized in early 2024, and such challenges for our customers will end. I personally believe that transparency is the best way to create a healthy relationship with our customers and fans, and therefore, I wanted to take this opportunity to openly address the challenges that our customers have faced in 2023 and to thank them for their passion and love.” – Luca Martin, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. COO / Board Member ( MV Agusta )