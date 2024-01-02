Industry Insider: MV Agusta’s COO Assures Customers of Company Intentions

After a very active year, MV Agusta’s COO sets the proverbial record straight on company directives.
This past year has carried an awful lot of movement for MV Agusta.
MV Agusta: 2023 Hindsight
2022 ended with Agusta stating jubilantly that they were a debt-free brand; this was followed up with PIERER Mobility (KTM AG) buying a 25.1% stake in Agusta, and Agusta, in turn, assuring their fans with a release announcing their intentions to stay separate from Team Orange.
After this, KTM’s parent company was recorded saying they were interested in a bigger percent stake of MV Agusta, and the brand’s Lucky Explorer was soon seen (by an Orange board member) as a less-than-ideal model for MV’s trajectory (spoiler: the 5.5 was taken away on “temporary stop” later in the year).
It was also around this time that NHSTA documents were found showing some rather extensive plans for MV’s ranges – bikes that soon benefitted from some plant renovations and will likely also see the perks of that new production line with a few renamed models.
MV Agusta: Today
Fast forward to today, and we know now that KTM will have a 50% stake in MV Agusta by 2026; some may deem this news to be dour, but there’s no denying that KTM AG’s support has also obviously catapulted MV’s success and capabilities to new heights.
The result?
a promise of even more drool-worthy bikes for us to ogle (the Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata and the radically different “Superveloce Arsham,” among others).
MV Agusta: Looking ahead to the future
So, what does all of this mean for the future of MV Agusta as a brand?
Luca Martin, an MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. Board Member, and the company’s COO has released a statement assuring MV fans that there is a great deal the brand is excited to bring to 2024.
Here is an excerpt of that statement, with the full deal archived at the end of this article:
What do you think the future holds for MV Agusta?
*All media provided by MV Agusta*
Here is Martin’s full statement:
|“When we look back at the beginning of 2023, we are astonished by the number of changes, implementations, and improvements that have been put in place during this first year working together with KTM. Was it all perfect? No. We always strive for perfection, and therefore, we are proud of what has been done, but at the same time, we are fully aware of what can be further improved.
We are fully aware that our customers have experienced challenges, such as the delay in parts delivery or the renewed dealer network, which hasn’t had an optimal penetration in the territory. I want to take this opportunity to again let our customers and fans know that we listen to them, and every decision of ours is based on one unique goal: putting our customers at the centre of our attention.
When we decided to reboot the entire dealer network, we were aware that this would have created disruption at the beginning of the process, but we are also sure that such a decision has taken MV Agusta on the right path to provide the best customer experience in the future. The dealer network will further expand in 2024, with an improved penetration, our product ambassadors and technicians at each single dealerships are being extensively trained and the selection process for business owners to work with MV Agusta is very strict. Customers are at the center of our approach, and to achieve that, we have a lot to do.
Same goes regarding parts availability. The warehouse and system integration with PIERER Mobility AG has taken a considerable amount of time, causing temporary disruptions, but such process will be finalized in early 2024, and such challenges for our customers will end.
I personally believe that transparency is the best way to create a healthy relationship with our customers and fans, and therefore, I wanted to take this opportunity to openly address the challenges that our customers have faced in 2023 and to thank them for their passion and love.”
– Luca Martin, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. COO / Board Member (MV Agusta)