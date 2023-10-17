MV Agusta Reveals the Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata

MV Agusta has just punted out a limited edition bit of lovely in celebration of 80 year of the brand’s history!

If you weren’t already in the know, MV Agusta began as an aviation company (Officine Aeronautiche Giovanni Agusta); with the burdens of WWII came a need to diversify, so the brand turned to motorcycles, creating their very first bike engine – a 98cc single-cylinder platform – in 1943.

A view of the engine in Agusta’s MV 98, debuted after WWII. Media sourced from MV Agusta.

Just a few short weeks later, the factory was seized and all potential for this engine to go into production ground to a halt. With the release of the factory came a desire for some semblance of normalcy, and the engine that was shelved during the last world war was lovingly nestled into the chassis of a model called the “MV 98,” deubted in October of 1945 and released to the public in a 50-piece fleet for 1946 (via BitCars and Wikipedia).

A view of MV Agusta’s Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata next to the company’s very first motorcycle, the MV 98. All media provided by MV Agusta.

The MV 98 carried an unusual livery for the times; today, the company’s choice to paint the MV 98 “Rosso Verghera” (burgundy) is thought to harken back to founder Count Giovani Agusta’s noble, Sicilian bloodlines.

Whatever the reason for the color choice, we’re glad his son went through with the scheme because it looks beautiful on this Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata.

A view of MV Agusta’s Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata. All media provided by MV Agusta.

MV Agusta’s press release tells us that only 300 of this bike will be made, with the burgundy livery being applied by hand in multiple layers.

“The colour comprises a two-component matte base paired with a polished layer for a finish that magnifies the metallic pigments. A tribute to a tale of success, courage, and initiative that could never have been written without the design of the 98 engine, back in 1943,” lauds the release.

A view of MV Agusta’s Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata. All media provided by MV Agusta.

Per the usual MV Agusta specs, this new limited edition machine carries the case of the brand’s Superveloce S – a bike blessed with a triple-cylinder heart capable of 147 hp (108kW) @ 13,000rpm and 64lb-ft (88Nm) of yank @ 10,100rpm.

If you’re keen on a more racing-ready verision of the Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata, MV’s got you covered with the option of a Racing Kit, which further drops the weight from 381lbs (173kg) to 363.763lbs (165kg).

A view of MV Agusta’s Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata. All media provided by MV Agusta.

Here’s what’s included in the Racing Kit, according to coverage from Wes Reyneke at BikeEXIF:

Matching pillion seat cover

Bike cover

Racing ECU

Blacked-out triple Arrow pipe

A view of MV Agusta’s Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata. All media provided by MV Agusta.

Add Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa rubber, twin Brembo Stylema front stoppage and a TFT display with more rider aids than you can shake a stick at, and all that’s left to do is wait fort the MSRP to be announced. Judging from the Superveloce S’s $27,899 USD/$29,899 CAD pricepoint, the 98 Edizione Limitata will likely show off a tag over the $30,000 USD / 41,00 CAD mark.

A view of MV Agusta’s Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata. All media provided by MV Agusta.

What do you think of MV Agusta’s brand new Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata?