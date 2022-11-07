Industry Insider: PIERER Mobility Buys 25.1% of MV Agusta

When KTM became CFMoto’s new Supplier for the UK and Ireland, the symbiotic collaboration was set in place to reinforce connections in the Powersports industry, with extra work on an expansion initiative for all involved; after all, why pay for everything out of pocket when you can keep quality intact and get a better price joining forces with other brands?

Efficient, money-making, money-saving decisions like this are what KTM’s parent group, PIERER Mobility, is all about – which is why, last week, they announced that they would ALSO be buying out over a quarter of MV Agusta.

25.1%, to be exact.

“Right now, MV Agusta is owned partly by KTM, and also partly by Black Ocean Group, a mysterious investment group comprised of rich Russians and Brits,” comments a report from CanadaMotoGuide.

“PIERER Mobility will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over the purchasing. Furthermore, in the course of this cooperation, MV Agusta will partly distribute its product range via PIERER Mobility’s worldwide distribution network.”

The new purchase comes with a willing, voluntary entanglement into the current ownership of both brands; currently, KTM is partially owned by Bajaj Auto, with further partnerships (Husqvarna/GasGas/CFMoto and other names like WP) further clouding the waters on who owns what.

One thing’s for sure, and we agree with MCN on this one; both KTM and CFMoto will likely show off improved dealer network and better parts supply for all involved.

In this market, that’s a win.

For other related news, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter; drop a comment below, and as ever, stay safe on the twisties.