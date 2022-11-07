Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

Industry Insider: PIERER Mobility Buys 25.1% of MV Agusta

Strengthened Ties to KTM Now Include Bajaj, CFMoto, and MV Agusta

A KTM and MV Agusta motorcycle. Media sourced from Total Motorcycle.
When KTM became CFMoto’s new Supplier for the UK and Ireland, the symbiotic collaboration was set in place to reinforce connections in the Powersports industry, with extra work on an expansion initiative for all involved; after all, why pay for everything out of pocket when you can keep quality intact and get a better price joining forces with other brands?

Efficient, money-making, money-saving decisions like this are what KTM’s parent group, PIERER Mobility, is all about – which is why, last week, they announced that they would ALSO be buying out over a quarter of MV Agusta. 

25.1%, to be exact.

A view of the KTM and MV Augusta marques. Media sourced from RevZilla.
“Right now, MV Agusta is owned partly by KTM, and also partly by Black Ocean Group, a mysterious investment group comprised of rich Russians and Brits,” comments a report from CanadaMotoGuide.

“PIERER Mobility will provide MV Agusta with supply chain support and take over the purchasing. Furthermore, in the course of this cooperation, MV Agusta will partly distribute its product range via PIERER Mobility’s worldwide distribution network.”

A KTM and MV Agusta motorcycle. Media sourced from KTM and MV Agusta.
The new purchase comes with a willing, voluntary entanglement into the current ownership of both brands; currently, KTM is partially owned by Bajaj Auto, with further partnerships (Husqvarna/GasGas/CFMoto and other names like WP) further clouding the waters on who owns what. 

One thing’s for sure, and we agree with MCN on this one; both KTM and CFMoto will likely show off improved dealer network and better parts supply for all involved. 

In this market, that’s a win. 

*Media sourced from KTM, MV Agusta, RevZillla, Total Motorcycle and RoadRacing World*