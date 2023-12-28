MV Agusta’s Got a New Production Line 

2023 may be almost finished, but MV Agusta is as busy as ever with its new production line.

According to the brand’s recent press release (published to Roadracing World), our favorite Schrianna-based brand will soon be punting out up to 1,000 more bikes a month!

About MV Agusta’s new production line

Despite continuing to benefit under the usual proficiency of MV’s master craftsmen, this new 28-station line will apparently boast “the most advanced technology in the field;” this means supporting hand hand-built talents alongside machine-led assistance in a bid for better “ergonomics and safety.”

While the press release states that the pine can make up to 1,000 motorcycles a month, we’re told the total capacity of this line is capable of punching out up to 100 bikes a day – a great perk, given the five new models MV Agusta punted out this year alone.

MV Agusta’s New “Superveloce Arsham.” Media provided by an MV Agusta press release.

MV Agusta’s new 2023 machines

All told, 2023 saw the release of the following novel scoots:

Since 2024 is nearly upon us, MV Agusta also reminds of upcoming motorcycles; in this case, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro that was displayed at EICMA 2023, as well as a hint alluding to more “pieces of art on two wheels.”

The latter will have additional information in the coming months, so stay tuned.

MV Agusta’s new production line, touted to be capable of up to 100 motorcycles a day. Media provided by MV Agusta’s press release.

What does MV Agusta have to say about their new production line?

Naturally, nobody is more excited about MV Agusta ramping up production in this economy than the brand’s own Chief Executive, Timur Sardarov:

I am so excited about this new line launching right here, in our historic plant in Italy, while many other industries are delocalising or even stepping down production.” “All the efforts we’ve been putting in over the past couple of years are coming together and we are now seeing some very concrete results, with growing numbers and the increasing success of our latest models.” “This is not only an investment in our own operations, but also in this community and in our people.” – Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. (“MV Agusta Celebrates New Production Line,” MV Agusta)

With PIERER Mobility AG now solid in their strategic partnership with MV Agusta, we can’t wait to see how the two continue to feed each other.

What do you think about MV Agusta’s new production line?