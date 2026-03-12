New Bikes from BMW and Honda Prepare for 2026 Debut

This week, we have a bevy of brilliant news bits floating around Daytona Bike Week:

According to recent filings, the 2026 Honda CB1000F has officially been certified for the US market, merging classic AMA Superbike aesthetics with modern IMU-based electronics.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the one-off R 1300 R SuperHooligan, a performance custom unit built to honor the 50th anniversary of Steve McLaughlin’s 1976 Daytona victory.

Following its transition to private ownership, Indian Motorcycle has signed a seven-year lease in Golden Valley for a 38,000-square-foot bit of paradise to serve as the company’s new headquarters

Let’s begin with the up-and-coming 2026 Honda CB1000F, shall we?

Fast Filings: 2026 Honda CB1000F Emerges Primed for American Soil

…and Paying Homage to Freddie Spencer

A view of the CB1000F that may potentially be crossing the pond for American markets in the coming year. Media sourced from Honda.

While the CB1000 Hornet was already a confirmed quantity for 2026, many enthusiasts were holding their breath to see if the retro-inspired “F” variant would make the jump across the pond. Today, we celebrate that milestone as we get ready to receive the big-bore CB1000F roadster – a machine that pays direct homage to Freddie Spencer’s AMA-spec CB750F.

Underneath that chiseled 1980s-inspired fuel tank and iconic silver-and-blue livery lies an obligatory 1,000cc inline-four derived from the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade, with a notable difference. This particular model was built to meet the criteria connected to Honda’s new goal of making the “Best Balanced Roadster.”. This means that riders can look forward to a CB1000F with narrower intake funnels and revised cam timing that shifts the power curve lower, allowing the new F variant to peak at 122 horsepower and 76 pound-feet of torque.

While this new Big Red roadster gives up some top-end screaming to its Hornet sibling, the F variant also gains a much meatier mid-range that is far more functional for the average recreational run. Add to this Honda’s decision to integrate a six-axis IMU that unlocks cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control, all managed via a 5-inch TFT display, and we start to see how Honda went about conquering the “best of both worlds” aesthetic with this bike.

For those of you looking a little further back, suspension is officially handled by fully-adjustable 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks, while brakes come in the form of radial-mount Nissin four-piston calipers.

All told, Honda’s fresh CB1000F seems to be a rather efficient blend of old-school cool and new-school precision. Will this new bit of pretty positioning Honda to take on the premium retro-naked segment currently dominated by Europeans? Time will tell, and we’ll let you know when we swing a leg over the thing.

For the full technical breakdown and more on Freddie Spencer’s influence, check out the deep dive at Motorcycle.com.

BMW: Meet the New 2026 R 1300 R SuperHooligan

Celebrating the 84th Daytona 200

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To celebrate the 84th running of the Daytona 200, BMW Motorrad’s Custom Speed Shop has unleashed a rolling tribute to the machine that started it all: The R 1300 R SuperHooligan.

This one-off, performance-geared custom build was designed to honor the 50th anniversary of the first-ever AMA Superbike race at Daytona in 1976, where the iconic Steve McLaughlin rode a BMW R 90 S to victory.

We’re told that BMW gave this project orange livery and the number 83 – a nod to McLaughlin’s original racer – alongside a suite of carbon-fiber bodywork that serves to lighten the bike’s unsprung mass. A blue-accented subframe matching the M-RR’s brake calipers are joined by a carbon front wheel (from the wardrobe of the M 1000 RR) and fully-adjustable Wilbers suspension components, including forks extended by 30mm for a ramp in lean-angle clearance and to support more…aggressive track duty.

The Boxer heart remains the same 145-horsepower platform that we’ve come to expect from the brand’s R 1300 lineup, only the ponies now breathe through an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system, aiding in a top speed of 171 miles per hour – and while the new 2026 R 1300 R SuperHooligan won’t be a production model, BMW’s brand ambassador (Nate Kern) was able to showcase this machine in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan series during Daytona Bike Week, showing exactly what that BMW’s new Boxer platform is capable of.

Check out the full gallery of this custom Boxer beast at Motorcycle.com.

Indian Motorcycles Signs New Lease for Headquarters in Minnesota

“We Are Proud to Remain in Minnesota”

A view of Indian Motorcycles’ new CEO< Mike Kennedy as the new headquarter location for BMW is finalized this month.

Following Indian’s recent acquisition by Carolwood LP (and the company’s subsequent separation from Polaris), Indian Motorcycles has officially signed a seven-year lease for a new global headquarters location in Golden Valley, Minnesota. The 37,832-square-foot facility on Sandburg Road is only about 45 miles away from its previous operation in Medina, and will serve as a strategic hub for Indian Motorcycles moving forward.

Coverage from ADVRider tells us that the more heavy manufacturing will remain in Monticello, Montanna, and Spirit Lake, Iowa, with the new Minnesota HQ supporting “greater vertical integration and faster prototyping.” As Indian looks to push toward high-performance machines and premium segments, this new location will serve as a fresh base for executive leadership, brand development, operations, and the company’s “lab,” or product prototyping area.

Newly appointed CEO Mike Kennedy has mentioned that staying in Minnesota was a non-negotiable, given the great support seen from this state:

“This new global headquarters represents an exciting next step for Indian Motorcycle. As we begin this new chapter, we are proud to remain in Minnesota — a state that has played an important role in our journey – and to continue building a future focused on innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional products to riders around the world.” – Mike Kennedy, CEO, Indian Motorcycles ( ADVRider )

With the 125th anniversary of Indian Motorcycles on the horizon, this dedicated space will hopefully connect engineers and designers with the freedom to push the envelope of American craftsmanship, all without the distractions of a multi-product conglomerate.

Fingers crossed, and we can’t wait to see what comes from Indian next on this front.

For the full story on Indian’s new Golden Valley home, head over to AdvRider.

*Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles, Honda, and BMW*