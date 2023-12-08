Custom Eye Candy: MV Agusta’s New “Superveloce Arsham”

MV Agusta’s just partnered up for “the most exclusive collaboration in the motorcycle world.”

The artist responsible for this clean bit of avant-garde art is Daniel Arshsam – a Long Island local known for marrying art, architecture, and performance “to confuse and confound expectations of space and form” (via Arsham).

According to the recent press release (published to Roadracing World), MV Agusta handed six of their luxurious Superveloces over to Daniel for an insane transformation.

The hyper-exclusive series is set to debut at Miami Art Basel today (December 8th, 2023).

Let’s dive in and see what MV Agusta and Daniel Arsham gave us for 2024, yeah?

The Birth of the Superveloce Arsham

According to Daniel, MV Agusta’s partnership was “an opportunity to explore… a functional motorcycle that had been transformed into a sculpture.”

Using visuals and know-how from previous projects, the New Yorker chose a simple, chalky white livery color reminiscent of smooth stone or granite.

To this flat base, Arsham added points of “pop” in the form of several carefully placed, crystal-ridden patches of “erosion.”

With MV Agusta’s consideration, the crystals were embedded at three points:

At the left side of the Superveloce’s bullet-like fairing head Just behind the front wheel, on the right shoulder fairing On the top of the tail

Despite the cutouts and extra rocks have been installed just so, MV’s Superveloce Arsham purportedly rides as well as ever… though there may have been a wee bit of extra chatting to ensure the exclusive Superveloce Arsham could be posited as more than a standing work of art:

In any process-based work like this where I’m collaborating, especially with a large manufacturer, there’s a lot of engineering and technical conversations that go on in regards to how the fitment might work, [and] which areas I could erode.” – Daniel Arsham, New York-based Artist (MV Agusta)

The result?

“A new interpretation of motorcycle art” – and MV Agusta’s CEO, Timur Sardarov, could not be happier:

I am thrilled about this incredible collaboration with Daniel Arsham, an artist I truly admire and that has so much in common with MV Agusta in terms of values and philosophy.” “[Arsham’s] works are amazingly inspiring, and together we will take our Motorcycle Art to the next level. ” – Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

For more information on the new, extremely limited, six-piece fleet of Superveloce Arshams, check out MV Agusta’s dedicated coverage on their website.

What do you think of MV Agusta’s new Superveloce Arsham?