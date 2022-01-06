Harley-Davidson Peeks Part of its 2022 Lineup

Harley-Davidson has just peeked their 2022 lineup (or some of it) ahead of schedule, though we’re told that the “Further. Faster.” World Premiere Event will still happen on January 26 at 11:00 a.m. EST (10:00 a.m. CST).

We’re told by the press release that the peek doesn’t include the limited edition models, nor the new beastie that they’ve been hinting at since late December – those they will save for the Jan 26 date.

In the meantime, though, we’ve a fine lineup to gander, so let’s take a dive in and see what the press release has given us new for 2022:

SPORT CATEGORY

New colors for the Sportster S!

“For 2022,” we’re told, “the Sportster S model is offered in Vivid Black and two new colors: White Sand Pearl and Mineral Green Metallic.”

ADVENTURE TOURING CATEGORY

This will be a welcome update – at least, judging by the results shown in the ADV bike shootout from CycleWorld when it came to NAV visibility:

“For 2022, the Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 models feature improved visibility of information on the TFT display screen, and extended Vehicle Hill Hold Control active time from 10 seconds to 3 to 5 minutes, under normal conditions.”

“A new color option for the Pan America 1250 Special model only is Fastback Blue/White Sand.”

CRUISER CATEGORY

“New Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Silver finish replace laced wheels.”

2022’s going to see “a new Chrome trim option…the Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 model features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers.”

“Trim details include a Gloss Black rear lightbar, windshield brackets, front lightbar and turn signal standoffs, Black mirrors and triple clamps, Black Anodized wheel hubs and hub cap, and Matte Black exhaust shields with Chrome muffler tips.”

“New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Gloss Black finish replace laced wheels.”

“For 2022 its Lakester cast aluminum wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open center, and the classic Fat Boy® model tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the centered star.”

The Fat Bob’s got “A new waterslide fuel tank graphic in an oval shape with “H-D” on lower edge.”

Blacked-out and stripped-down “with a legendary profile.” – nothing new here.

We get the usual “heavy-hitting fat-tire style with an iconic peanut tank and bulldog stance.”

GRAND AMERICAN TOURING CATEGORY

We’ve got a grand line of new paint schemes for the following bikes, though we aren’t told the details, so we’ll just list the machines below – and don’t forget the optional Cornering Rider Safety Enhancement.

“Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, an option for all Touring models, will assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. The option package provides the following enhancements: Electronically Linked Brakes, Cornering-ABS, Cornering-Traction Control with standard and rain mode, Drag Torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).”

TRIKE CATEGORY

Whether you’re new to the H-D scene or a returning vet, three wheels does the trick – so here’s the lineup that’s got new features for 2022:

“New for 2022 is a Chrome and Gloss Black tank medallion in a classic “V” shape. A new optional two-tone paint scheme in Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black is applied to the front and rear fenders and the fuel tank.”

‘New for 2022 is an intricate Cloisonné tank medallion in Chrome with Black and Red glass fill, and optional two-tone paint schemes in Midnight Crimson/Vivid Black or Gauntlet Gray Metallic/Vivid Black, each with a dual pinstripe.”

Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below – we love hearing from you.

*All media not called out in the article is sourced from Harley’s Official Website*