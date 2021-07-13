Harley Davidson: World, Meet The Sportster® S

Harley Davidson has given us a sportbike – and not just any sportbike.

World, meet the Sportster® S – a trick in HD’s hat that’s been blessed with the Revolution Max powertrain and, like the Pan America, boasts enough torque in the lower powerband to feed a small family for a week.

The reveal came at 10am CDT (11am EST) this morning, with a full run-through of the model via the Youtube video (see above) and relevant press releases.

“The Sportster S is the next all-new motorcycle built on the Revolution Max platform and sets a new performance standard for the Sportster line,” says Jochen Zeitz, the chairman and president/CEO of Harley-Davidson.

“This is a next-generation Sportster defined by power, performance, technology, and style. And it’s part of our commitment to introduce motorcycles that align with our strategy to increase desirability and to drive the legacy of Harley-Davidson.”

The Sportster® S is a 121hp, 1250 V-Twin on a light chassis – made all the more balanced by integrating the engine into the central part of the chassis.

Add premium front and rear adjustable suspension, and you’re in for a ride smoother than a snickers bar.

Of course, with the Revolution Max powertrain, you’re getting the crazy torque in the lower end, plus the promise of the torque curve staying flat through the powerband – contributing to power through the mid-range.

The Sportster® S also comes with a set of chunky inverted forks and wide profile tires that scream high-performance sportbike, a fenderless front (bobber inspo), and a tail section, high-mounted exhaust, and narrow seat reminiscent of Harley Davidson’s XR750 Flat Tracker.

The weight is a very nice 502 lbs., and the fuel efficiency is advertised as 49 miles to the gallon – a full two miles better than Harley Davidson’s 2021 FXBB Street Bob 114.

Outfitted with the rest of the jazz is a 4.0-inch-diameter TFT screen display capable of generating infotainment from rider’s Bluetooth®-equipped mobile devices and helmet headsets, along with the navigation on the Harley-Davidson® App.

The color schemes? We’ve got Stone-Washed White Pearl, Midnight Black, and my favorite, Crimson Red – alongside a chocolate-satin finish that shows off the ultra-light magnesium engine covers, with other finishes and details purported to give the Sportster® S a custom bike feel.

“Every visual design element of the Sportster S model is an expression of the motorcycle’s raw power,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of styling and design. “This is a wolf in wolf’s clothing.”

The Sportster® S will be hitting dealerships by this fall at a neat base MSRP of $14,999.

For more information, visit www.harley-davidson.com.