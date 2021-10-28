Ducati World Premiere: Episode Three, “Rule All Mountains”

Ducati Unveils an Adventure Bike With a Race Riding Mode

Ducati has just released their new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, a flagship model for “Rule All Mountains” (episode three of their World Premiere) – and to say it’s a sporty beastie is a wee bit of an understatement.

By sporty, we mean the specs; the sharper lean in the riding position, the 17” front wheel with sports road tires to increase responsiveness and handling, the single-sided swingarm, Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, and brand-new Race Riding Mode – all components designed (along with the MotoGP-inspired livery, specifically Desmosedici GP ’21) to make the Pikes Peak stand out from the rest of the Multistrada V4 family.

Other exclusive features of the new addition to the Ducati showroom include a wide range of components made of carbon fiber, the very nice Akrapovič titanium and carbon silencer (road-approved), the beastie’s low smoked windscreen, an anodized gold front fork courtesy of Öhlins, the snappy two-tone black and red rear saddle (that’s where you’ll see the V4 logo) and the official Ducati Corse badge on the front beak of the bike.

When it comes to the body of the bike, Ducati made some new revisions. First, the Italian manufacturer has had the chassis reworked around the new 17” front wheel (The Marchesini forged aluminum rims are also 5.95 lbs or 2.7 kg lighter than those of the Multistrada V4 S), with the bike sporting Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension. Inside this suspension sits an “event-based” mode – a setting that automatically adjusts according to the user’s riding style. It’s a feature that sits in some of Ducati’s more race-ready bikes, particularly the Panigale V4 S and the Streetfighter V4 S.

The trail and wheelbase geometry have been recalibrated for quicker response and better balance, along with a different inclination of the steering head (the press release states “25.75° compared to the 24.5° of the Multistrada V4”) and a braking system straight from the guts of the Panigale V4.

Footpegs are higher and moved back for a better lean, which the rider can use to better influence the lower, narrower, curved handlebar without losing on comfort.

As for the heart of the machine, the new Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak houses the 1160 cc V4 Granturismo – a beast of an engine that boasts perfect mass centralization, weighs less than 150 lbs (66.7 kg), and punches out 170 hp with a maximum torque of 92 lb. ft (125 Nm) @ 8,750 rpm. The press release states you’re also getting record-breaking maintenance intervals, with valve play checks scheduled every 36,000 miles (60,000 km).

On to the new Race Riding mode. Ducati explains it thus:

“The Race option adds a racing strategy for the limiter, which intervenes more gradually than in the Multistrada V4, in order to alert the rider in advance, which allows a more effective sporty drive in terms of gear changes when high in the RPM range.”

“The quick shifter also has a dedicated strategy that allows extremely aggressive downshifts, as well as the implementation of an even more direct throttle response in High Power Mode.”

“Performance, smoothness of operation, and reliability offered by the V4 Granturismo engine, in tandem with the centralized weight, ease of handling, comfort for rider and passenger alike, state-of-the-art equipment and electronics, are cornerstones of the Multistrada V4 family,” states the report.

“Starting from these solid foundations, the new V4 Pikes Peak was developed by introducing significant changes in terms of chassis set-up, premium ergonomics, electronic controls, as well as numerous dedicated components, which give the bike a distinctly sportier attitude compared to the Multistrada V4. Ducati, once again, promises to delight a wide range of riders looking for the purest performance within the dual bikes’ universe.”

We can’t wait to see what the bike will handle like – maybe Ducati’s aiming for a new race series with a bend toward adventure bikes, to run tandem to Indian Motorcycles’ King of the Baggers racing league….you never know these days.

Make sure to check out the photo gallery below, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.