EPA Documents Reveal Upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Edition

A Special Edition For A Special Motorcycle

Pikes Peak hosts one of the world’s most notorious hill-climb racing events. The event is both dangerous and fast. The goal of the Pikes Peak hill-climb is simple; get from the bottom of the hill to the very top while achieving the fastest time possible in your vehicle class. Rally cars, official hill climb cars, and motorcycles are all welcome to the event. Well, that was until Carlin Dunne, unfortunately, passed away during the 2019 race and the event ultimately lead to the omission of motorcycles from the event going forwards until further notice.

Despite motorcycles being removed from the event, for the time being, EPA documents reveal the Ducati still has their sights set on a “Pikes Peak” trim level for their hot and fresh Multistrada V4.

The new Multistrada brought a wicked amount of features to the preexisting Multistrada platform. For starters, the Multistrada gets access to Ducati’s V4 Granturismo engine for the first time. The engine produces 170 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque; almost too much power for an Aventure Touring bike. Who am I kidding though, you can never get enough power.

The new bike also includes the addition of Ducati’s brand new adaptive cruise control system that debuted on the V4 Multistrada itself.

Previous Pikes Peak editions had some key features that we can expect to carry over to this new model. Ohlins suspension components, smaller windscreen, forged aluminum wheels, and to top it off; a very special livery will be applied to the body panels to signify that this bike is indeed the Pikes Peak edition.

Expect this motorcycle to cost a premium when compared to the base Multistrada V4.