Ducati World Premiere: Episode Four, Chapter Two – “The Time Fighter” – Streetfighter V4 SP

What Happens When Ducati Soups Up Their Fight Formula?

Ducati has just broken the silence on episode four of their World Series Premiere – and the Streetfighter V2 and Streetfighter V4 SP are, to Team Red, “the perfect synthesis of audacity and essentiality.”

We’ve covered the all-new Streetfighter V2 in a separate article, so be sure to head over and check it out when you’ve got a moment.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP

A Sharpened Track Weapon

So what happens when you add the SP (Sport Production) sauce to Ducati’s best weight/power ratio in the fight formula segment?

Everything you would want in your latest machine to kick your next trip in the pants; the legendary 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, a set of biplane wings to make sure your trip to the clouds doesn’t stick around too long, a higher set of handlebars, an electric component package straight from the guts of the Panigale V4, and a crazy displacement of power with the bike weighing in at a mere 178kg (196 kg in running order – that’s 3 kg less compared to the Streetfighter V4 S), with the bike’s heart itself punching out a raw 208hp with 123 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm (Euro 5-compliant).

The ‘Winter Test’ livery (apart from looking amazing with that brushed aluminum) was “created by the Centro Stile Ducati and inspired by the Ducati Corse bikes used during the winter MotoGP and WorldSBK winter testing,” showing off what is an extremely attractive brushed aluminum fuel tank.

The 5 split-spoke carbon rims are also blissfully light – 1.4kg lighter, we’re told, than the originals on Ducati’s V4 S, which allows the pair to reduce inertia by 26% (at the front) and 46% (at the rear), respectively.

Key features of the SP include the carbon wheels (and wings), track-level Brembo Stylema R® front brake calipers, an Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension system capable of “varying the damping according to the rider’s riding style”, and a very nice STM-EVO SBK dry clutch with an improved anti-hopping function “even in the most aggressive downshifts, and greater fluidity during all “off-throttle” stages.”

In short, the bike is easier to lay into the corner and gets to the apex faster, not to mention the improved stability at high speeds.

And it looks hella good doing it.

Other perks include adjustable aluminum and CNC-machined footpegs, a carbon front mudguard, a top-notch lithium-ion battery, and “a range of accessories suitable for track days, such as the open carbon clutch cover and the caps for removing the license plate holder.”

As for the electronics, this beastie comes with the whole package: “The latest-generation electronics package on the Streetfighter V4 SP, based on a 6-axis Inertial Unit (6D IMU – Inertial Measurement Unit) capable to instantaneously detect the bike’s roll, yaw and pitch angle in space.”

“In addition, the electronics package includes controls to manage all riding phases, from the start, to acceleration and braking, traction, through the corners and out.”

Streetfighter V4 SP Electronics Package:

ABS Cornering Bosch EVO

Ducati Traction Control EVO 2 (DTC EVO 2)

Ducati Slide Control (DSC)

Ducati Wheelie Control EVO (DWC EVO)

Ducati Power Launch (DPL)

Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2 (DQS EVO 2)

Engine Brake Control EVO (EBC EVO)

Ducati Electronic Suspension EVO (DES EVO)

Streetfighter V4 SP Main as-standard features:

Handlebar embossed with the progressive number of the bike

Brushed aluminum at sight tank

Dedicated seat with “V4 SP” logo

Carbon fibre wings

Carbon fibre front fender

STM-EVO SBK dry clutch

Carbon fibre wheels with 5-split spokes

Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers

Brembo MCS 19.21 front brake pump (Multiple Click System)

Adjustable rider footpegs in machined aluminium with carbon heel guards o Single-seat configuration

Lithium-ion battery

Carbon clutch cover open (supplied)

License plate holder removal cover (supplied)

The press release states that this will be a numbered release, with each number of the V4 SP fleet displayed on the handlebar.

Eager to get your hands on that brushed aluminum? Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 SP will be made available as of December; let us know what you think in the comments below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.