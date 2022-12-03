The 2023 Indian Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

For 2023, the American marquee has added a new Indian Challenger Elite and FTR Sport to its lineup. Some other models from the 2022 Indian Motorcycle range have also received minor updates going into 2023.

The most notable changes are on the FTR models, with all of them now featuring a new sports exhaust muffler, revised front brakes, a repositioned speedo, and a new clutch. Indian Motorcycle has also released new FTR-specific accessories, some of which are made from carbon fiber.

Lastly, Indian has also introduced an array of new paint schemes across its model line.

2023 Indian Scout Models

2023 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

The entry-level model in the vast Indian Scout lineup enters 2023 with minimal additions over last year’s iteration. Apart from a new Stryker Red Metallic color scheme, the rest of the motorcycle remains essentially unchanged.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Spirit Blue Smoke, Stryker Red Metallic

MSRP: $10,749 USD / $12,999 CAD

2023 Indian Scout Rogue Sixty

The Indian Scout Rogue Sixty remains unchanged for 2023. The Scout Rogue Sixty sports the same mean style as the Scout Rogue but with a smaller, more accessible engine. Standard equipment includes a sport-style seat, mini-ape handlebars, and ABS, with several optional accessories.

The bike also sees a price jump over its 2022 version.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Titanium Metallic Smoke, Bronze Pearl Metallic

MSRP: $11,249 USD / $13,699 CAD

2023 Indian Scout Sixty

No changes for 2023. The Indian Scout moniker has been around for over a century and remains one of the more popular models in the manufacturer’s lineup. If you’re looking for your first motorcycle in the large V-twin cruiser space, the Indian Scout Sixty is one of the nicest and most adaptable motorcycles you can choose.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Storm Blue

MSRP: $11,749 USD / $14,299 CAD

2023 Indian Scout Bobber

The Indian Scout Bobber shares most of its styling and design cues with the Scout Bobber Sixty but adds chromed accents on the engine and a headlight shroud to give it a more streamlined bobber look.

It also features a larger engine, featuring a 1,133cc liquid-cooled V-twin unit paired to a 6-speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheels via a belt drive.

The motorcycle brings nothing new to the table for 2023.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Ruby Smoke, Black Smoke, Springfield Blue Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure Crystal, Copper Smoke, Indy Red

MSRP: $12,249 USD / $15,499 CAD

2023 Indian Scout Rogue

The Indian Scout Rogue is a larger-engined iteration of the Scout Rogue Sixty. While it receives no updates for 2023, it remains an attractive option in the Scout lineup. Like the Scout Rogue Sixty, it features mini-ape hanger handlebars, a quarter fairing, and distinctive lines and styling.

Indian also offers over a hundred aftermarket accessories and parts for its motorcycles, and the Scout Rogue is privy to these too. From purely visual elements to more functional parts like seats and wheels, you can choose from several options.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Storm Blue, Sagebrush Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure Crystal, Copper Metallic

MSRP: $12,749 USD / $15,999 CAD

2023 Indian Scout

With a century-long heritage, this is the namesake of the entire Scout lineup. The Indian Scout looks like a proper classic V-twin cruiser, featuring long swooping lines, a low-slung seat, and lots of chrome. Even though it remains unchanged for 2023, it’s a motorcycle that will still turn heads with its powerful stance.

The Indian Scout is powered by a 1,133cc liquid-cooled 60-degree V-twin producing 100 hp and 72 lb-ft of torque. So whether you’re riding around town or cruising down the highway, you’ll be able to do so in comfort and style.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic / Black Metallic, Black Metallic / Silver Quartz Metallic, Riot Orange Metallic / Black Metallic

MSRP: $13,249 USD / $16,499 CAD

2023 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

The Indian Scout Bobber Twenty takes the Scout Bobber and adds some retro elements, making it an even cooler motorcycle than the standard model. This is the ideal option in the Scout lineup if you’re looking for a stripped-back Indian Motorcycle with lowered suspension and wire-spoke wheels.

Compared to the standard model, the Scout Bobber Twenty also features raised handlebars, resulting in a completely different rider triangle.

It sports no changes for 2023.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke

MSRP: $13,249 USD / $16,499 CAD

2023 Indian Chief Models

2023 Indian Chief

The Indian Chief received some notable updates for 2022, so it’s no surprise that the manufacturer hasn’t introduced any changes to next year’s version. The 2022 Indian Chief celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first Chief model and brought a revised design and reworked engine, all of which have been carried over for 2023.

Indian Motorcycle has, however, launched a new bag option for the motorcycle that attaches to the front of the handlebar. Other new accessories include an upgraded Comfort+ Solo Seat, a two-up Syndicate Seat, and a Low Profile Passenger Backrest.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic Smoke, Silver Quartz Smoke

MSRP: $14,999 USD / $17,599 CAD

2023 Indian Chief Dark Horse

The Indian Chief Dark Horse receives a new Sagebrush Smoke color scheme for 2023, barring which it remains unchanged. Visually, the Indian Chief Dark Horse is near-identical to the standard Indian Chief. However, a telling difference between the two is the blacked-out elements that give the Dark Horse its name.

The Indian Chief Dark Horse also features the more powerful Thunderstroke 116 engine and gets more tech.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic Smoke, Silver Quartz Smoke

MSRP: $17,499 USD / $20,599 CAD

2023 Indian Chief Bobber

For 2023, you can specify your Indian Chief Bobber with a new Stryker Red Metallic color. The Chief Bobber is similar to the standard Chief concerning parts and some design cues but with more bobber-style elements like 16-inch wire-spoke wheels, forward-set footpegs, a taller handlebar, and covered front forks.

Powering the Indian Chief Bobber is the Thunderstroke 111 engine that produces 108 lb-ft of torque — plenty for most applications the average rider will get around to.

Besides the new color scheme, Indian has also made available a new waterproof saddlebag specially designed for the 2023 Indian Chief Bobber.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Stryker Red Metallic

MSRP: $16,499 USD / $19,599 CAD

2023 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

No changes for 2023. Like with the Chief and Chief Dark Horse, the Chief Bobber and its corresponding Dark Horse model are differentiated by different engines and the use of blacked-out bits instead of chrome on the latter.

At the heart of the Chief Bobber Dark Horse is the company’s Thunderstroke 116 engine. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse also features tech like Indian’s Ride Command infotainment system with a 4-inch circular display, stability control, and traction control as standard.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke, Silver Quartz Smoke, Copper Smoke

MSRP: $19,499 USD / $23,099 CAD

2023 Indian Super Chief

The Indian Super Chief is part of the Chief lineup. Still, unlike the other models categorized as Cruisers, the Super Chief and Super Chief Limited fall under the manufacturer’s Bagger section. As you’d expect from a bagger, the 2023 Indian Super Chief is more laid back with elements like a windscreen, touring bars, a broader and more plush two-up seat, and saddlebags.

It also has forward-mounted footboards, translating to relaxed ergonomics that are perfect for all-day cruising. No notable changes have been made for 2023.

Available Colors: Black Metallic

MSRP: $18,999 USD / $22,599 CAD

2023 Indian Super Chief Limited

The Indian Super Chief Limited has not been updated for 2023. While the lower-spec Super Chief is powered by the Thunderstroke 111 engine, this motorcycle gets the larger, more capable Thunderstroke 116 unit. The rest of the bike, from the chassis to the hardware components, is nearly identical to that of the standard Super Chief.

It has some added features, one of which is Indian’s Ride Command system, which works on a 4-inch circular display. So if you like what the Super Chief offers but are yearning for more performance and tech, the Super Chief Limited is, perhaps, the bike for you.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic, Ruby Metallic, Black Azure Crystal

MSRP: $21,499 USD / $25,599 CAD

2023 Indian Springfield Models

2023 Indian Springfield

The Indian Springfield, part of the manufacturer’s ‘Bagger’ models, is one of the more retro-looking models in this historic company’s 2023 lineup. If old-school styling beautifully integrated with modern-day reliability and features is what you’re looking for from a motorcycle, look no further than the 2023 Indian Motorcycle Springfield.

Its most noteworthy design cues include a valenced front fender, triple headlight setup, tonnes of chrome, and long, low, swooping lines evocative of the 40s and 50s. Powering the Indian Springfield is an air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 engine, producing 119 lb-ft of torque.

For 2023, Indian Motorcycle has introduced a redesigned LED headlight, improving light’s reach and spread.

Available Colors: Spirit Blue Metallic / Silver Quartz Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic / Bronze Pearl Metallic

MSRP: $22,499 USD / $27,199 CAD

2023 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Like the standard Indian Springfield, the Indian Springfield Dark Horse also receives an improved LED headlight for 2023. Compared to the retro-styled Springfield, this Dark Horse iteration sports more contemporary styling with a rather sinister blacked-out look. Other notable changes include the addition of mini-ape hangers in place of the more touring-oriented handlebars and the more capable Thunderstorke 116 engine with 126 lb-ft of torque.

You will get a lot of attention on an Indian Springfield Dark Horse. It’s not like you won’t hear it coming, either, with blacked-out split exhaust with a reverb chamber crossover to give you the nastiest, gnarliest exhaust note a bagger could ever think to have.

If you want to ride something that looks mean and ready to rock right from the factory, welcome to your new bike.

Available Colors: Black Smoke, Quartz Gray

MSRP: $23,499 USD / $28,699 CAD

2023 Indian Chieftain Models

2023 Indian Chieftain

All Indian motorcycles powered by a Thunderstroke or PowerPlus engine have been updated with a new clutch for 2023. This includes the 2023 Indian Chieftain, powered by the air-cooled Thunderstroke 111 engine, producing 119 lb-ft of torque.

The Chieftain offers three ride modes — Tour, Standard, and Sport — to let you alter how the throttle responds to your inputs. Despite being categorized under the manufacturer’s ‘Bagger’ model lineup, this is an all0out long-distance cruiser. Some creature comforts include a 100-watt speaker system that connects to your phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to blast your music out loud as you munch those miles away.

Available Colors: Black Metallic

MSRP: $22,499 USD / $27,599 CAD

2023 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Apart from the updated clutch and headlights, the Chieftain Dark Horse receives no notable updates for 2023. Like with most other ‘Dark Horse’ iterations in the Indian motorcycle portfolio, the Chieftain Dark Horse brings a larger, more powerful engine, added features and technology, and a blacked-out finish in addition to all that the standard Chieftain has to offer.

Available Colors: Black Smoke, Quartz Gray, Ruby Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, Spirit Blue Smoke, Stealth Gray Azure with Graphics, Copper Smoke

MSRP: $28,499 USD / $35,099 CAD

2023 Indian Chieftain Limited

The Chieftain Limited is largely similar to the Chieftain Dark Horse, aside from two major differentiating factors. First, while it’s powered by the same Thunderstroke 116 unit, the engine and exhaust pipes receive a full-chrome treatment, not a blacked-out look. Second, the Ride Command infotainment system that works alongside a 7-inch display features added features and functionality.

Like the rest of the Chieftain models, the Chieftain Limited gets a new clutch and headlights for 2023. It also comes in a new Spirit Blue Metallic color scheme.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic

MSRP: $27,999 USD / $34,999 CAD

2023 Indian Chieftain Elite

The Chieftain Elite is the most premium of all the Chieftain models for 2023. While it shares many similarities with the 2023 Indian Chieftain Limited, it adds some features that make it the most equipped Chieftain model that money can buy. It’s powered by the same Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine, producing an identical 126 lb-ft of torque.

The Chieftain Elite is a limited edition motorcycle, each hand-painted by a specialist who oversees the entire process from start to finish. The rest of the bike is put together by hand as well. Other features that set this motorcycle apart from the standard include a 400 Watt music system and exclusive 10-spoke machined aluminum wheels.

Available Colors: Heavy Metal Smoke with Polished Bronze Accents

MSRP: $32,999 USD / $40,499 CAD

2023 Indian Challenger Models

2023 Indian Challenger

The 2023 Indian Challenger receives an updated LED headlight as standard and a Syndicate Heated Seat and Reduced Reach Kickstand as optional accessories. The rest of the bike remains unchanged from what was available last year. Powering the Indian Challenger is the brand’s 1,768cc liquid-cooling PowerPlus V-twin engine that makes 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque.

Other impressive features include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display powered by Ride Command, a 100 Watt audio system, forward set foot controls with pulled-back bars, and a cushioned seat that will accommodate you comfortably for hours on end.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke

MSRP: $24,499 USD / $29,849 CAD

2023 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

The Indian Challenger Dark Horse gets a new Titanium Smoke colorway for 2023, along with the optional accessories we mentioned for the standard Indian Challenger. Like the other Dark Horse models in the Indian motorcycle lineup, the Challenger Dark Horse brings a sinister, blacked-out look to the regular bike. The suspension, engine, exhaust pipes, and wheels are finished in black.

The PowerPlus V-twin features here as well, with identical output figures. Meanwhile, the ergonomics will have a slightly more aggressive position but still be comfortable enough for all-day touring.

Available Colors: Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, Indy Red / Black Metallic, Sagebrush Smoke, Riot Orange Smoke, Storm Blue / Black Metallic

MSRP: $28,999 USD / $35,699 CAD

2023 Indian Challenger Limited

Like some other models, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Challenger Limited shares 90% of its DNA with the Challenger Dark Horse. Namely, the incredibly smooth ride, comfortable seat, rigid and confidence-inspiring frame and handling, and the PowerPlus V-twin liquid-cooled engine.

However, what sets the Limited apart is both the chrome that all Limited models get and one feature that many riders living closer to Canada than Mexico will appreciate. The Challenger Limited comes with built-in, standard grip heaters and a saddle heater—so even on the coldest, rainiest day in Seattle or New York City, you can still ride comfortably and warm.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic / Black Metallic

MSRP: $27,999 USD / $34,499 CAD

2023 Indian Challenger Elite

The Indian Challenger Elite is a new addition to the Indian Motorcycle portfolio for 2023. Only 150 units of this motorcycle will be made available worldwide, and it’s perfect for someone looking for a bike that’s more premium and exclusive than the other Challenger models. The 2023 Indian Challenger Elite is available in just one color scheme — Sapphire Blue Smoke Paint with Black Smoke and Titanium Metallic Smoke accents.

Mechanically, the Challenger Elite shares a lot in common with its siblings. It features three ride modes, an electronically adjustable rear suspension, Smart Lean Technology, an adaptive LED headlight, an adjustable windscreen, heated grips, and more.

Available Colors: Sapphire Blue Smoke

MSRP: $35,999 USD / $43,999 CAD

2023 Indian Roadmaster Models

2023 Indian Roadmaster

The Indian Roadmaster receives no notable updates for 2023. As its name suggests, this motorcycle has been designed to tackle endless hours on the highway. The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine at its heart produces 126 lb-ft of torque, enough to live up to all the cruising your heart will probably desire.

Indian has also done an excellent job at making the Roadmaster one of the most comfortable motorcycles you will have the pleasure of placing your rear upon. The seat is supportive yet supple and has a padded tailbone ridge. The rear top case also has a backrest, so your pillion can stay just as comfortable as you.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic / Bronze Pearl Metallic

MSRP: $30,499 USD / $37,099 CAD

2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

Apart from the addition of a new clutch, the Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse receives no other updates for 2023. The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse sports a blacked-out look, slightly more aggressive faring and bar end mirrors, and less baffling in the exhaust.

You will also get the option of heated seats, both for the rider and pillion, keeping both of you comfortable at all times. Heated grips come as standard fitment as well. These features are in addition to all you’ll see in the standard Indian Roadmaster, making this bike one of the most capable long-distance tourers in the 2023 Indian Motorcycle portfolio.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic / Bronze Pearl Metallic

MSRP: $30,999 USD / $37,699 CAD

2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited

There is nothing new for 2023 besides the updated clutch that all Thunderstroke and Powerplus engines receive. The Indian Roadmaster Limited is what long-distance riders dream of when they’re comfortably asleep. There are oodles of chrome elements mixed with the unavoidable rumble of the Thunderstroke 116 engine.

This motorcycle was made to cross countries and spend days on the road. If there were an endless supply of smooth tarmac to ride on, the Indian Roadmaster Limited could stay on it forever. Plus, with large hard saddlebags and a top case that comes as standard fitment, you can fit all the luggage you’ll need to embark on a cross-continent journey.

Available Colors: Black Azure Crystal, Stryker Red Metallic

MSRP: $30,749 USD / $37,249 CAD

2023 Indian Pursuit Models

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited

The Indian Pursuit is one of the more recent additions to the manufacturer’s portfolio. It’s mainly similar to the Challenger models but features some changes that turn it into a true luxury touring machine. The PowerPlus engine on the 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited produces 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque, propelling the humongous machine with an urgency that will boggle your mind.

Other features that aid its touring prowess include an electronically adjustable windscreen and a Ride Command system that includes Apple Carplay.

The 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited is also available with Premium Package that adds heated seats for the rider and passenger, Smart Lean Technology, and an electronically adjustable rear suspension. This iteration of the bike is also available in a Copper Metallic color scheme.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic, Maroon Metallic / Crimson Metallic

MSRP: $29,999 USD / $36,999 CAD

2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

Purchasing the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse with the Premium Package for 2023 will get you Lower Fairing Storage compartments as standard. No other significant changes for 2023. The Indian Pursuit Dark Horse offers all that the standard motorcycle has but gets a blacked-out finish on the engine, exhaust pipes, crash guards, mirrors, and select other components.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic, Maroon Metallic / Crimson Metallic

MSRP: $30,999 USD / $38,199 CAD

2023 Indian FTR Models

2023 Indian FTR

All the Indian FTR models receive multiple new color schemes for 2023. They also get a new sports exhaust muffler and a retuned front braking system. Indian Motorcycle has also moved the speedometer up for better visibility and introduced a new clutch for better performance and feel.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, Stealth Gray / Orange Burst

MSRP: $13,499 USD / $16,699 CAD

2023 Indian FTR Rally

The 2023 Indian FTR Rally will receive the same updates as the standard Indian FTR for next year. Additionally, it’s also been made available in a new Black Smoke paint scheme. The Indian FTR Rally shares a lot in common with the base model but gets a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, giving it slightly more offroad prowess.

Available Colors: Black Metallic, White Lightning / Indy Red

MSRP: $15,749 USD / $18,999 CAD

2023 Indian FTR Sport

The Indian FTR Sport is a new model for 2023 and replaces the spot previously occupied by the Indian FTR S. The FTR Sport stays true to its name with bolder design elements including a chin fairing, seat cowl, and a racing number plate. Visually, the FTR Sport also features a redesigned tank panel.

Other notable features include adding a four-inch touchscreen display powered by Ride Command, featuring navigation. There are three ride modes — Sport, Standard, and Rain — you can select from, each altering performance and throttle response. The 2023 Indian FTR Sport also gets Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control and ABS as standard.

Available Colors: Carbon

MSRP: $17,249 USD / $19,999 CAD

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon

The FTR R Carbon is the most premium offering in the Indian FTR Series for 2023. Like the FTR Sport, it gets the updated four-inch touchscreen display powered by Ride Command for next year. It sets itself apart from the other models by adding several carbon components, a premium seat, and a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at either end.

Available Colors: Black Smoke