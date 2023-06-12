2023 Indian Roadmaster [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Is Eye Catching And Exclusive

For 2023, Indian Motorcycles has created a premium touring motorcycle in the form of the Roadmaster. It is the ultimate choice for those looking to ride long distances in style and comfort. At the heart of the Roadmaster is the air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine, which delivers 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPMs and a smooth ride at any speed.

One of the standout features of the 2023 Roadmaster, which is also found in other models in the 2023 Indian lineup, is its 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND. This advanced infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather updates, and more. The premium audio system on the Roadmaster boasts high-output speakers in the fairing and trunk and a dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.

Big American cruisers are known for their touring amenities and with over 36 gallons of cargo space, the Roadmaster offers ample, weatherproof storage that is also remote-lockable to keep all your touring essentials safe. Comfort is paramount on the 2023 Indian Roadmaster. Heated grips and a plush 2-up seat with independent heat controls for both the passenger and driver guarantee a comfortable ride no matter the distance. Additionally, hard lower fairings with adjustable vents allow riders to customize airflow for superior comfort.

The Roadmaster also offers three ride modes (Tour, Standard, and Sport) for a customizable riding experience. Other top-of-the-line amenities include LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS, and tire pressure monitoring.

The 2023 Indian Roadmaster starts at $31,499USD/$38,299 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

2023 Indian Roadmaster Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 Engine Power 126 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.2 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/80B17 65H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Bronze Pearl Metallic / Silver Quartz Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 104.6 in (2,656 mm) Overall Width 40.2 in (1,022 mm) Overall Height 55.7 in / 1415 mm Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 877 lbs (398 kg) / 909 lbs (412 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian Roadmaster Features

RIDE THE LONG HAUL IN COMFORT AND STYLE The road may be long, but it doesn’t have to feel like it. No matter how far you ride, the Roadmaster is equipped to get you there in style and comfort.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.



THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.



PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.



COMFORT FOR MILES Heated grips and a plush 2-up seat with independent heat controls for both the passenger and driver guarantee you’ll go further in comfort. Hard lower fairings with adjustable vents allow riders to tailor airflow for superior rider comfort.



PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Keep it low for wind in your face or raise it up to cruise in comfort.



2023 Indian Roadmaster Photos

2023 Indian Roadmaster Videos

2023 Indian Roadmaster Review by Indian Motorcycle of Panama City Beach:

2023 Indian Roadmaster review by Moto Marvelous: