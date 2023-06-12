2023 Indian Roadmaster [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Is Eye Catching And Exclusive
For 2023, Indian Motorcycles has created a premium touring motorcycle in the form of the Roadmaster. It is the ultimate choice for those looking to ride long distances in style and comfort. At the heart of the Roadmaster is the air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine, which delivers 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPMs and a smooth ride at any speed.
One of the standout features of the 2023 Roadmaster, which is also found in other models in the 2023 Indian lineup, is its 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND. This advanced infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather updates, and more. The premium audio system on the Roadmaster boasts high-output speakers in the fairing and trunk and a dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.
Big American cruisers are known for their touring amenities and with over 36 gallons of cargo space, the Roadmaster offers ample, weatherproof storage that is also remote-lockable to keep all your touring essentials safe. Comfort is paramount on the 2023 Indian Roadmaster. Heated grips and a plush 2-up seat with independent heat controls for both the passenger and driver guarantee a comfortable ride no matter the distance. Additionally, hard lower fairings with adjustable vents allow riders to customize airflow for superior comfort.
The Roadmaster also offers three ride modes (Tour, Standard, and Sport) for a customizable riding experience. Other top-of-the-line amenities include LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS, and tire pressure monitoring.
The 2023 Indian Roadmaster starts at $31,499USD/$38,299 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $31,499 USD / $38,299 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled engine
- 36 Gallons of storage
- Heated grips and push button windshield
- 7 inch touch screen
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,890 cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin
- Power: 73 horsepower
- Torque: 126 lb-ft
- Weight: 877 lbs (398 kgs)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian Roadmaster Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/80B17 65H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Bronze Pearl Metallic / Silver Quartz Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|104.6 in (2,656 mm)
|Overall Width
|40.2 in (1,022 mm)
|Overall Height
|55.7 in / 1415 mm
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in (140 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
877 lbs (398 kg) / 909 lbs (412 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2023 Indian Roadmaster Features
