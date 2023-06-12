2023 Indian Challenger Elite [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Indian Challenger Elite Is Eye Catching And Exclusive

If you’re a fan of Indian Motorcycles, you’ll be thrilled to know that the Indian Challenger Elite has made a comeback. This elite model is a head-turner, with its custom-inspired design, powerful engine, and exclusive status. For 2023, the Indian Challenger Elite will only have 150 units available across the globe! Its stunning Sapphire Blue Smoke paint and color-matched Elite badging make it stand out from the rest. At the heart of the Indian Challenger Elite is the liquid-cooled, 108 cubic-inch PowerPlus engine, which delivers best-in-class performance with 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque. This V-twin engine is a popular format in American motorcycles and provides unmatched passing power and acceleration, making it a thrilling ride.

To reign in all those horses, the Elite has electronically adjustable rear suspension preload and Smart Lean Technology. This feature uses a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit to adjust traction control, ABS, and torque, providing riders with more control on the road. The sound system on the Indian Challenger Elite is impressive, with PowerBand Audio that cuts through road and engine noise. Additionally, the front fairing speakers with built-in amplifiers work with RIDE COMMAND to provide an immersive audio experience.

Modern technology is integrated throughout the 2023 Indian lineup and in the Elite that also includes the Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight combined with the Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights. The Remote-Locking Saddlebags keep cargo safe and secure, and the Tinted Flare Windshield can be adjusted with the push of a button. The Indian Challenger Elite features a 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy for riders to stay connected on the road.

The 2023 Indian Challenger Elite starts at $35,999USD/$43,999 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian Challenger Elite in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $35,999USD / $43,999 CAD

$35,999USD / $43,999 CAD Key Features:

PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine RIDE COMMAND computer Electronically adjustable rear suspension 7 inch touch screen

Main Specs Engine: 1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin

1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin Power: 122 horsepower

122 horsepower Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Weight: 804 lbs (365 kgs)

804 lbs (365 kgs) Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm) Competitors Harley Davidson Street Glide

BMW R 18

2023 Indian Challenger Elite Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 128 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Electronically Controlled Hyd Adjust/4.5″ (114mm) Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic/Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2501 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 56.2 in (1429 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 804 lbs (365 kg) / 839 lbs (381 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian Challenger Elite Features

CUSTOM-INSPIRED STYLING Sapphire Blue Smoke paint, a 5-spoke precision cut front wheel, and color-matched Elite badging give the Indian Challenger Elite an eye catching design.



POWERED BY THE POWERPLUS 108 At the heart of the Indian Challenger Elite is the liquid-cooled, 108 cubic-inch PowerPlus engine. The best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque delivers incredible V-twin performance with unmatched passing power.



UNSURPASSED HANDLING Electronically adjustable rear suspension preload lets you optimize suspension setting based on exactly who you’re riding with and what you’re hauling. Plus, Smart Lean Technology uses Bosch



TAKE A FRONT ROW SEAT Overpower road and engine noise with a sound system that cuts through it all. PowerBand Audio works seamlessly with RIDE COMMAND and sets the mood for your trip, thanks to front fairing speakers with built-in amplifiers.



BRIGHTER, BOLDER LIGHTING. The Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight combined with the Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights provide improved visibility and more eye-catching style, even night.



REMOTE-LOCKING SADDLEBAGS All cargo is protected inside spacious, weatherproof saddlebags. Simply press a button on the console or key fob, and your cargo is locked away safely.



TINTED FLARE WINDSHIELD With the push of a handlebar-mounted button, the tinted flare windshield will raise or lower to your preferred position.



2023 Indian Challenger Elite Photos

2023 Indian Challenger Elite Videos

2023 Indian Challenger Elite Review by Hegshot Rides:

2023 Indian Challenger Elite review by Best Car and Motorcycle: