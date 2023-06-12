2023 Indian Challenger Elite [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Indian Challenger Elite Is Eye Catching And Exclusive
If you’re a fan of Indian Motorcycles, you’ll be thrilled to know that the Indian Challenger Elite has made a comeback. This elite model is a head-turner, with its custom-inspired design, powerful engine, and exclusive status. For 2023, the Indian Challenger Elite will only have 150 units available across the globe! Its stunning Sapphire Blue Smoke paint and color-matched Elite badging make it stand out from the rest. At the heart of the Indian Challenger Elite is the liquid-cooled, 108 cubic-inch PowerPlus engine, which delivers best-in-class performance with 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque. This V-twin engine is a popular format in American motorcycles and provides unmatched passing power and acceleration, making it a thrilling ride.
To reign in all those horses, the Elite has electronically adjustable rear suspension preload and Smart Lean Technology. This feature uses a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit to adjust traction control, ABS, and torque, providing riders with more control on the road. The sound system on the Indian Challenger Elite is impressive, with PowerBand Audio that cuts through road and engine noise. Additionally, the front fairing speakers with built-in amplifiers work with RIDE COMMAND to provide an immersive audio experience.
Modern technology is integrated throughout the 2023 Indian lineup and in the Elite that also includes the Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight combined with the Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights. The Remote-Locking Saddlebags keep cargo safe and secure, and the Tinted Flare Windshield can be adjusted with the push of a button. The Indian Challenger Elite features a 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easy for riders to stay connected on the road.
The 2023 Indian Challenger Elite starts at $35,999USD/$43,999 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $35,999USD / $43,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine
- RIDE COMMAND computer
- Electronically adjustable rear suspension
- 7 inch touch screen
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin
- Power: 122 horsepower
- Torque: 128 lb-ft
- Weight: 804 lbs (365 kgs)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian Challenger Elite Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Electronically Controlled Hyd Adjust/4.5″ (114mm)
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic/Black Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.5 in (2501 mm)
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.2 in (1429 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
804 lbs (365 kg) / 839 lbs (381 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2023 Indian Challenger Elite Features
CUSTOM-INSPIRED STYLING
POWERED BY THE POWERPLUS 108
UNSURPASSED HANDLING
TAKE A FRONT ROW SEAT
BRIGHTER, BOLDER LIGHTING.
REMOTE-LOCKING SADDLEBAGS
TINTED FLARE WINDSHIELD
2023 Indian Challenger Elite Photos
2023 Indian Challenger Elite Videos
