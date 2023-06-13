2023 Indian FTR R Carbon [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Indian FTR R Carbon: Realize Your Carbon Fiber Dreams
The 2023 Indian FTR R Carbon is a stunning motorcycle that combines a muscular, chiseled appearance with a functional, sophisticated American design. At the core of the FTR R Carbon is a high-revving, liquid-cooled American V-twin engine that produces a unique character. With 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque, the bike offers a robust torque curve that extends flatly until the 9,000 rpm redline.
Indian Motorcycles has gone all out as far as technology on this model. The Carbon boasts a 4-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND. This touchscreen provides navigation with Bluetooth® tethering and can be customized to your preferences with a simple touch. The FTR R Carbon also includes 3 ride modes, Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control, ABS, traction control, cornering pre-control, and wheelie mitigation.
Unique in Indian’s 2023 lineup is the suspension setup across multiple models. A fully adjustable Öhlins® suspension on both the front and rear provides a customizable riding experience, allowing riders to fine-tune their ride for optimal performance on city streets or back roads. The bike features lightweight 17-inch cast wheels with Metzeler Sportec® rubber for excellent grip and maneuverability. The FTR R Carbon boasts incredible stopping power, thanks to its fully adjustable 43mm upside-down front fork, exposed rear shock, and Brembo 4-piston mono block calipers that grip dual 320mm rotors. These components are specifically tuned for outstanding control and braking power.
Unmatched fit and finish are evident in the premium stitched seat and carbon fiber components throughout the motorcycle, ensuring both comfort and an emotional connection every time you ride. The FTR R Carbon can be personalized with Genuine Factory Accessories, making it a versatile and indispensable tool for meeting a rider’s two-wheeled needs.
The 2023 Indian FTR Carbon starts at $17,249 USD/$19,999 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $17,249 USD/$19,999 CAD
- Key Features:
- 1203 cc V-twin Liquid-cooled engine
- 4 inch Touchscreen
- Ohlins adjustable suspension
- Brembo Dual rotor / 4 piston Brakes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,203 cc, liquid-cooled V-twin
- Power: 120 horsepower
- Torque: 87 ft-lbs
- Weight: 486 lbs (221 kgs)
- Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm)
2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,203 cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin
|Engine Power
|120 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|12.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|2-into-1, Catalyst in collector
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.647 : 1
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43 mm, Ohlins Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartidge Fork
|Suspension Rear
|120 mm, Ohlins Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP
|Brakes Front
|Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W
|Tires Rear
|Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.4 gal (12.9 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Carbon Fiber
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|87.5 in (2223 mm)
|Overall Width
|32.7 in (830 mm)
|Overall Height
|51 in (129.5 cm)
|Wheelbase
|60 in (1,524 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|6.5 in (17 cm)
|Seat Height
|30.7 in (780 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|486 lbs (221 kg) / 518 lbs (235 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Features
AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL
Poised For Thrills
4 inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND
The Best Ride Enhancing Tech
Fully Adjustable Öhlins® Suspension
CONFIDENCE INSPIRING RIDING POSITION
STOPPING POWER
Make FTR R Carbon Your Own
2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Photos
2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Videos
2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Review by MotoJitsu:
2023 Indian FTR R Carbon review by Arch417 Powersports: