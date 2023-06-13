2023 Indian FTR R Carbon [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Indian FTR R Carbon: Realize Your Carbon Fiber Dreams

The 2023 Indian FTR R Carbon is a stunning motorcycle that combines a muscular, chiseled appearance with a functional, sophisticated American design. At the core of the FTR R Carbon is a high-revving, liquid-cooled American V-twin engine that produces a unique character. With 120 horsepower and 87 ft-lbs of torque, the bike offers a robust torque curve that extends flatly until the 9,000 rpm redline.

Indian Motorcycles has gone all out as far as technology on this model. The Carbon boasts a 4-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND. This touchscreen provides navigation with Bluetooth® tethering and can be customized to your preferences with a simple touch. The FTR R Carbon also includes 3 ride modes, Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control, ABS, traction control, cornering pre-control, and wheelie mitigation.

Unique in Indian’s 2023 lineup is the suspension setup across multiple models. A fully adjustable Öhlins® suspension on both the front and rear provides a customizable riding experience, allowing riders to fine-tune their ride for optimal performance on city streets or back roads. The bike features lightweight 17-inch cast wheels with Metzeler Sportec® rubber for excellent grip and maneuverability. The FTR R Carbon boasts incredible stopping power, thanks to its fully adjustable 43mm upside-down front fork, exposed rear shock, and Brembo 4-piston mono block calipers that grip dual 320mm rotors. These components are specifically tuned for outstanding control and braking power.

Unmatched fit and finish are evident in the premium stitched seat and carbon fiber components throughout the motorcycle, ensuring both comfort and an emotional connection every time you ride. The FTR R Carbon can be personalized with Genuine Factory Accessories, making it a versatile and indispensable tool for meeting a rider’s two-wheeled needs.

The 2023 Indian FTR Carbon starts at $17,249 USD/$19,999 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

1203 cc V-twin Liquid-cooled engine 4 inch Touchscreen Ohlins adjustable suspension Brembo Dual rotor / 4 piston Brakes

486 lbs (221 kgs) Seat Height: 30.7 inches (780 mm) Competitors Ducati Diavel 1260

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1,203 cc, Liquid Cooled V-Twin Engine Power 120 HP Bore x Stroke 4.016 in x 2.898 in (102 mm x 73.6 mm) Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Fuel System Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Starter Electric Exhaust 2-into-1, Catalyst in collector DRIVETRAIN Clutch Assist & Slip, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.647 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43 mm, Ohlins Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic Cartidge Fork Suspension Rear 120 mm, Ohlins Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP Brakes Front Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W Tires Rear Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W Fuel Tank Capacity 3.4 gal (12.9 L) Color / Graphics Carbon Fiber ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 87.5 in (2223 mm) Overall Width 32.7 in (830 mm) Overall Height 51 in (129.5 cm) Wheelbase 60 in (1,524 mm) Ground Clearance 6.5 in (17 cm) Seat Height 30.7 in (780 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 486 lbs (221 kg) / 518 lbs (235 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Features

AN AMERICAN ORIGINAL Chiseled, muscular, and sophisticated, the FTR Rally is totally inspired by our flat track roots, the very things that make it stylish also make it so incredibly functional. Knobby tires, an Aviator Seat, Rally Windscreen and matte finishes prove that modern performance isn’t a contradiction with incredible style.



Poised For Thrills The character of a high-revving, liquid-cooled American V-twin is unique, and at the heart of what makes FTR R Carbon remarkable. 120hp and 87 ft-lbs of torque provide a torque curve that’s as fat as it is flat, and races effortlessly to its 9000rpm redline.



4 inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND Design detail meets modern function in a class-leading and industry first 4-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring intuitive search navigation with Bluetooth



The Best Ride Enhancing Tech Three ride modes (Sport, Standard, Rain) maximize your thrills and Lean Angle Sensitive Stability Control and ABS provide confident, predictable handling in all conditions. Traction control, cornering pre-control, and wheelie mitigation are there too. If your inner demon wants to make things more interesting, Traction Control and Wheelie Mitigation are easily turned off.



Fully Adjustable Öhlins® Suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins® front and rear suspension let you dial in your ride to the exact feel you want – keeping you planted on city streets or back roads without sacrificing telepathically light handling.



CONFIDENCE INSPIRING RIDING POSITION Originally designed after our dominant, championship winning FTR 750 flat track racer, the new FTR Sport is fully optimized for ultimate street performance, where real riders dominate. Lightweight 17-inch cast wheels front and back are easily flickable and wear super sticky Metzeler



STOPPING POWER Fully adjustable 43mm upside down front fork and single, exposed rear shock make the FTR stand out in the crowd. Massive Brembo 4-piston mono block calipers grab dual 320mm rotors and are specifically tuned for incredible control and braking power. Stoppies are optional, and only two fingers away if you’re so inclined.



Make FTR R Carbon Your Own The FTR is the Swiss Army Knife of the moto world—a versatile and indispensable tool to meet all your two-wheeled needs. And with Genuine Factory Accessories, you can take FTR to yet another level. Whether you’re looking for extra performance, premium style, increased comfort, or dedicated function—personalizing is easy and gives you the ability to transform FTR just the way you want it.



2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Photos

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Videos

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon Review by MotoJitsu:

2023 Indian FTR R Carbon review by Arch417 Powersports: