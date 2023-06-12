Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Vince Cicone·
2023 Motorcycle Models
··4 min read

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited

Chase The Wind With The 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited

Contents

If you’re in the market for a powerful American touring motorcycle, the 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited is worth considering. With a starting price of $30,999 US MSRP, the Roadmaster Limited boasts a liquid-cooled V-twin PowerPlus engine that delivers unparalleled low-end torque and top-end passing power. The bike’s chassis-mounted fairing, cast-aluminum frame, and inverted front forks provide rock-solid stability, while optional electronically adjustable Fox rear suspension ensures ultimate control.

As in other models in the 2023 Indian lineup, the Roadmaster Limited also boasts cutting-edge technology that includes built-in audio, cruise control, keyless ignition, and a 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple CarPlay integration and turn-by-turn navigation. The touchscreen also features RIDE COMMAND+ connected features, like live weather and traffic overlays, which make it easier to stay connected and safe on the road.

Indian Motorcycles are known for comfort and it’s featured front and center on the Roadmaster Limited. The frame-mounted fairing provides exceptional wind protection, and the vent in the lowers can be adjusted to suit your preferences. The two-up configuration also features optional heated seats that will keep both the rider and passenger comfortable on long rides.

If you opt for the Premium Package, you’ll get even more features, including electronically adjustable rear suspension preload, premium driving lights, and additional storage compartments integrated into the lower fairings. The rider and passenger also get heated seats with premium style that can be adjusted via controls on the seat or the infotainment screen.

The 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited starts at $39,999USD/$38,199 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited in one place.

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $39,999USD/$38,199 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • PowerPlus Liquid-cooled engine
    • 7 inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen.
    • Chassis mounted fairing
    • Inverted forks and Fox rear suspension

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,768 cc, liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-Twin
  • Power: 122 horsepower
  • Torque: 128 lb-ft
  • Weight: 877 lbs (398 kgs)
  • Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)

Competitors

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited Specifications

From Indian

See also

ENGINE
Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
Engine Power 128 ft-lbs
Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
Compression Ratio 11.0:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore
Starter Electric
Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive 2.379:1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L)
Color / Graphics Black  Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED Headlamp
Tail Light LED Taillight

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 102.7 in / 2609 mm
Overall Width 39 in (990 mm)
Overall Height 56.8 in (1,444 mm)
Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm)
Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137 mm)
Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
Extension

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited Features

American V-twin Touring Reimagined

This chromed-out powerhouse redefines American touring performance. It’s ready for any route you can dream up.

THE ULTIMATE LUXURY

Both the rider and passenger get a heated seat with premium style. Adjust to your preference with controls on the seat, or from your infotainment screen.

UNSURPASSED HANDLING

Electronically adjustable rear suspension preload lets you optimize suspension setting based on exactly who you’re riding with and what you’re hauling. Plus, Smart Lean Technology uses a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit to tune traction control, ABS, and torque for even more control.

BRIGHTER, BOLDER LIGHTING

Along with aggressive running lights and an LED headlight, you also get premium driving lights integrated in the lowers.

Even More Storage

Enjoy even more storage with additional compartments seamlessly integrated into the lower fairings.

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited Photos

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited Videos

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited Review by Ridge Roamer:

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited review by We Ride 2:

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites

Social Media Links