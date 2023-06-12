2023 Indian Pursuit Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

Chase The Wind With The 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited
Contents
The 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited starts at $39,999USD/$38,199 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $39,999USD/$38,199 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- PowerPlus Liquid-cooled engine
- 7 inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen.
- Chassis mounted fairing
- Inverted forks and Fox rear suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,768 cc, liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-Twin
- Power: 122 horsepower
- Torque: 128 lb-ft
- Weight: 877 lbs (398 kgs)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian Pursuit Limited Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.7 in / 2609 mm
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.8 in (1,444 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
