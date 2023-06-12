2023 Indian Pursuit Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

Chase The Wind With The 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited

If you’re in the market for a powerful American touring motorcycle, the 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited is worth considering. With a starting price of $30,999 US MSRP, the Roadmaster Limited boasts a liquid-cooled V-twin PowerPlus engine that delivers unparalleled low-end torque and top-end passing power. The bike’s chassis-mounted fairing, cast-aluminum frame, and inverted front forks provide rock-solid stability, while optional electronically adjustable Fox rear suspension ensures ultimate control.

As in other models in the 2023 Indian lineup, the Roadmaster Limited also boasts cutting-edge technology that includes built-in audio, cruise control, keyless ignition, and a 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple CarPlay integration and turn-by-turn navigation. The touchscreen also features RIDE COMMAND+ connected features, like live weather and traffic overlays, which make it easier to stay connected and safe on the road.

Indian Motorcycles are known for comfort and it’s featured front and center on the Roadmaster Limited. The frame-mounted fairing provides exceptional wind protection, and the vent in the lowers can be adjusted to suit your preferences. The two-up configuration also features optional heated seats that will keep both the rider and passenger comfortable on long rides.

If you opt for the Premium Package, you’ll get even more features, including electronically adjustable rear suspension preload, premium driving lights, and additional storage compartments integrated into the lower fairings. The rider and passenger also get heated seats with premium style that can be adjusted via controls on the seat or the infotainment screen.

The 2023 Indian Pursuit Limited starts at $39,999USD/$38,199 CAD

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 128 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.7 in / 2609 mm Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 56.8 in (1,444 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian Pursuit Limited Features

American V-twin Touring Reimagined This chromed-out powerhouse redefines American touring performance. It’s ready for any route you can dream up.



THE ULTIMATE LUXURY Both the rider and passenger get a heated seat with premium style. Adjust to your preference with controls on the seat, or from your infotainment screen.



UNSURPASSED HANDLING Electronically adjustable rear suspension preload lets you optimize suspension setting based on exactly who you’re riding with and what you’re hauling. Plus, Smart Lean Technology uses a Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit to tune traction control, ABS, and torque for even more control.



BRIGHTER, BOLDER LIGHTING Along with aggressive running lights and an LED headlight, you also get premium driving lights integrated in the lowers.



Even More Storage Enjoy even more storage with additional compartments seamlessly integrated into the lower fairings.



