Indian Motorcycle is bringing the power to the pavement in their updated 2022 lineup. This comes via new ride control software and reworking their engines to be more efficient—without losing any of the spirit and grunt you’ve come to expect from their rumbling V-twins.

Indian has made great strides in sales during the past year as well with their 2021 lineup, closing the gap to their primary American competitor in the cruiser motorcycle segment, Harley Davidson. With a serious posture and stamping their brand proudly in every state of the union, it’s no wonder that the Indian 2022 lineup is possibly their best yet.

2022 Indian Scout Models

2022 Indian Scout Sixty

The Indian Motorcycle Scout family starts with the entry level Scout Sixty, a comfortable and well equipped first step into the world of cruisers. The Scout name has been around for a century, and is only applied to motorcycles that meet stringent power, comfort, and style standards.

The 2022 Scout Sixty features a 999cc (or 60 cubic inch) liquid cooled 60 degree V-twin that gives the model its name, putting out 78 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque. This passes to the rear wheel through a smooth, wet clutch 5-speed transmission and a tough, robust belt drive.

While the bike does come standard with a solo seat, there are literally hundreds of accessories that you can purchase to make the Scout Sixty truly your bike.

MSRP: $9,999 USA / $12,999 CAN

2022 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

While the Indian Motorcycle Scout Sixty is a fine piece of machinery, there are some riders out there who want a bit more attitude from the styling of their bikes. This is where the Scout Bobber Sixty comes into play—cutting the rear wheel guard down by 50%, blacking out all the paint, and replacing the big plush seat of the Sixty with a low-slung Bobber seat.

The 2022 Scout Bobber Sixty uses the same 999cc liquid cooled 60 degree V-twin as the Scout Sixty, with the same 78 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque. All the running gear is still the same as well, with the smooth 5-speed transmission and the belt drive to the rear wheel.

MSRP: $8,999 USA / $10,999 CAN

2022 Indian Scout

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Scout is the namesake of the entire Scout family, and definitely deserves the position. Strong styling lines, a big, powerful stance, and a big engine give this bike all the pedigree it needs to be the modern flagbearer it is.

Powered by a 1,133cc (or 69 cubic inch) liquid cooled 60 degree V-twin, the Scout puts down 100 HP and 72 ft-lb of torque. This passes through a 6-speed transmission to the rear wheel via a belt drive, and the engine loves to cruise—either around town or on the highway.

MSRP: $11,999 USA / $14,999 CAN

2022 Indian Scout Bobber

Sharing the same basic design styling of the Scout Bobber Sixty, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber brings the same rebellious attitude to the larger engined Scout. This bobber, however, goes even further, with chromed accents on the engine and a headlight shroud to give it that streamlined bobber look.

The Scout Bobber shares the same drivetrain as the Scout, namely the 1,133cc liquid cooled 60 degree V-twin, 6-speed transmission, and belt drive. The biggest difference between the Scout and the Scout Bobber is the bobber saddle for this model, while the regular scout has a two-person extended seat.

MSRP: $10,999 USA / $13,999 CAN

2022 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty

If the Scout Bobber seems like a cool bike, but you want a modern bike that evokes the classic Indian Scouts of yesteryear, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Scout Bobber Twenty was made for you. Stripped back, laid bare, and with lowered suspension and wire wheels, this is about as pure as you can get when it comes to retro-styling in the Scout family.

The biggest difference between this bike and all the other Scouts is the raised handlebars, which sit a good 5 inches higher. These mini-ape hangers are so high, in fact, that Indian slung the mirrors as bar ends below the handlebars.

The Scout Bobber Twenty still has that reliable 1,133cc V-twin powering it along, but with so much more retro style and attitude that it might just make you think you’re riding a time machine.

MSRP: $11,999 USA / $14,999 CAN

2022 Indian Standard Models

2022 Indian FTR

Called the FTR 1200 in 2021, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle FTR is a departure from the common cruiser styling that many expect from an American company. With an upright, standard riding position, upswung exhaust, and a massive V-twin in the stiff frame, the namesake of this bike (Flat Track Racer) shows through with its sporty ride.

That engine is a 1,203cc (or 73 cubic inch) liquid cooled V-twin that roars out 120 HP and 87 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed transmission and chain drive to the rear wheel. The FTR also comes with sportbike grade Brembo brakes, Metzeler Sportec M9 RR tyres, and ZF Sachs sport suspension to give it just the right feel for a V-twin sport bike from a cruiser company.

MSRP: $12,999 USA / $15,999 CAN

2022 Indian FTR Rally

Indian Motorcycle has a history of flat track racing, and most of these flat tracks are usually somewhere far away from the highway. This is why the FTR Rally exists, as it takes everything that makes the FTR a great V-twin sport bike, and adds the words “off-road” to it.

Featuring raised suspension, knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires, even more tightly upswung exhaust, and a longer, rally-style seat, the FTR Rally shares the FTR’s grunty 1,203cc V-twin, which still delivers a dirt-ripping 120 HP and 87 lb-ft of torque. Optional accessories can even turn this bike into a full adventure bike, with optional windscreen and engine guard bash plate!

MSRP: $13,999 USA / $16,999 CAN

2022 Indian FTR S

If you like the 2022 FTR but want more features, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle FTR S has been completely separated from its FTR brother this year. A 4.3 inch TFT touchscreen using the new 2022 Ride Command software lets you adjust your preferred ride settings on the fly, while new-for-2022 lean angle sensitive stability and traction control keep the wheels on the road and the smile on your face.

New for 2022 as well is a fully built and tuned titanium exhaust system by the masters at Akrapovic. This, combined with the engine management software and the Ride Command system, allows the FTR S to be a truly viable bike for the naked sports bike segment.

MSRP: $14,999 USA / $17,999 CAN

2022 Indian FTR R Carbon

The top-of-the-line 2022 Indian Motorcycle FTR Carbon is what happens when you say to your engineers and designers that the FTR S is nice—but that it could also be a little more extreme.

Lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber comprise the bulk of the bike’s frame and panels, respectively. There is also an even more free-flowing titanium exhaust with carbon fiber finishers from Akrapovic to give the FTR Carbon even more grunt.

Fully adjustable Ohlins suspension, an option on the FTR S, is standard, as are uprated Brembo brakes. The same 1,203cc engine that lives in the FTR lives here—but with the Carbon, it receives a special tune that moves the bulk of the power and grunt into the mid-range, where most bikes live when cruising. This gives the bike instant power when you need it, and a hefty amount of get up and go when moving off from a stop light.

MSRP: $16,999 USA / $19,999 CAN

2022 Indian Cruiser Models

2022 Indian Chief

It is only fitting that for the 100th anniversary of the first Chief model, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Chief receives an all-new profile and look. Central to this celebration of model history, the new 1,811cc (or 111 cubic inch) air-cooled V-twin Thunderstroke 111 engine has been reworked from the ground up.

With an arm-ripping 108 lb-ft of torque, the engine has remapped timing and re-engineered fuel injection to keep the classic rumble of a proper American V-twin, but without needing to service it every thousand miles. In fact, with the mid-mount pegs and drag bars, the 2022 Chief is ready to ride pretty much any time you want to swing a leg over 100 years of history.

MSRP: $14,499 USA / $16,999 CAN

2022 Indian Chief Dark Horse

In every family, a dark horse must sometimes fall. In the case of Indian Motorcycle, that comes in the form of a 2022 Chief Dark Horse, the bad brother of the Chief with a chopped tail, a low seat, and 1,890cc (or 116 cubic inch) of tire melting V-twin power. With a rear tire nearly three times as wide as the front and a paint scheme that touches three different shades of “mean and dark,” this is a serious steed for a serious rider.

120 lb-ft of torque comes from the rumbling powerpoint, through a 6-speed transmission and a belt drive for the rear. Mid-mount pegs and drag bars keep you comfortable while riding, but if you ever need to get it moving, a little bit of right wrist and that V-twin will get you where you need to go without hassle.

MSRP: $16,999 USA / $19,999 CAN

2022 Indian Chief Bobber

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Chief Bobber shares much of its parts and design with the Chief model, but then takes them to a classics lesson at the local motorcycle university. What comes out is a cruiser with forward mount pegs, bobber bars, covered front suspension forks, and 16 inch wire spoke wheels.

An oversized headlight adds that extra touch, and huge Pirelli Night Dragon tires keep all 108 lb-ft of the Thunderstroke 111 V-twin going into the pavement. Lower and sleeker, with a slightly longer wheelbase and more rake to the front forks, this a modern classic that is just begging to be ridden.

MSRP: $15,999 USA / $18,999 CAN

2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Chief Bobber Dark Horse is quite possibly the bike with the most attitude to come from the factory floor this year.

The Thunderstroke 116 shows up here again, but this time it’s paired up with Ride Command via a 4 inch round display. This gives it multiple modes to handle all conditions you might ride in, and it comes with ABS, stability control, and traction control all as standard.

You can turn those rider aids off as well via Ride Command; when you’re thundering down the highway and leaning into the bends, it’s all about the experience of the bad boy under you snarling and growling and clawing at the pavement. If the Bobber Dark Horse were a dog, it’d be the one with the badass spiked collar.

MSRP: $18,999 USA / $22,499 CAN

2022 Indian Bagger Models

2022 Indian Super Chief

If a pure badass cruiser isn’t your style, Indian Motorcycle still has you covered. The 2022 Super Chief is, for all intents and purposes, a Chief model, but way more laid back. It shares the same frame and 108 lb-ft of torque Thunderstroke 111 engine, but includes a windscreen, touring bars, a wider and more plush two-up seat, and saddlebags—all as standard.

With forward mounted controls and floorboards, this is the definitive touring bagger choice for a weekend getaway. It is at home both in the city and on the open road, and with a smooth shifting 6-speed gearbox and belt drive, there are many miles of road ahead that this beast will devour happily.

MSRP: $18,499 USA / $21,999 CAN

2022 Indian Super Chief Limited

The Limited is to the Super Chief, as the Dark Horse is to the Chief. The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Super Chief Limited shares 95% of itself with the Super Chief, but upgrades to the Thunderstroke 116 V-twin with 120 lb-ft of torque. It also comes in some premium colorways, including Blue Slate Metallic, Maroon Metallic, and Black Metallic.

Other features of the Limited include the Ride Command system and 4 inch round display. It also has ABS as standard, and premium chrome finish on the exhaust and floor board lowers give it that extra bit of style.

A bigger headlight, with nacelle, is also included as standard. So if the regular Super Chief wasn’t tickling your fancy, the Super Chief Limited might just be able to scratch that bagger itch.

MSRP: $20,999 USA / $24,999 CAN

2022 Indian Springfield

If retro is your vibe, look no further than the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Springfield. This bike is all about respecting and celebrating the old-style baggers. With the valenced front fender, triple headlight setup, and long, low, swooping lines evocative of the 40s and 50s, this is modern and classic in balance.

In keeping with the retro theme, the engine in this motorcycle is a fully air cooled Thunderstroke 111 with a few tweaks here and there to give it 119 lb-ft of torque, and it gets a chrome finish top to bottom. Hard saddlebags keep the bagger feeling going, while adding the modern ease of remote locking and unlocking.

The final touch, keeping with that retro style, are that highway bars are standard on this model and finished in bright, clean chrome. Nice.

MSRP: $21,999 USA / $25,999 CAN

2022 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Springfield Dark Horse is the motorcycle that grew up on the rougher side of town, and it shows with some sinister styling choices. The front fender remains, but the valence is gone. The touring bars disappear in favor of high mount mini-ape hangers.

All that chrome? Painted over in matte black or smokey gray, and the engine gets the stealthed-out black treatment as well. Gone as well are the triple headlights in favor of one huge, badass one that seems more suited to be a spotlight than a headlight.

That engine is an air cooled Thunderstroke 116 that ran with the wrong crowd for a bit, and came back to town with 126 lb-ft of torque ready to mess up the local main street. It’s not like you won’t hear it coming, either, with blacked out split exhaust with a reverb chamber crossover to give you the nastiest, gnarliest exhaust note a bagger could ever think to have.

If you want to ride something that looks mean and ready to rock right from the factory, welcome to your new bike.

MSRP: $22,999 USA / $27,499 CAN

2022 Indian Chieftain

So far, we’ve had the Chief, a cruiser for everyone, the Chieftain, a friendly bagger, and the Springfield, a retro bagger. Next, Indian Motorcycle brings the 2022 Chieftain, a hard bagger with full fairings over the bars.

This is definitely stepping up into touring and long-distance cruising territory, so of course this bike features the air cooled Thunderstroke 111, now with updated 2022 engine management to give it 119 lb-ft of torque.

The Chieftain also comes with three ride modes—Tour, Standard, and Sport—so you can select how you want the bike to react to you on any given day. As well, hidden in that full bar fairing is a 100 Watt speaker system that connects to your phone via bluetooth, so you can pump some tunes while devouring the miles.

Semi-forward controls also keep your legs and knees comfortably positioned for long rides, without stressing your joints or bag. A 19 inch front wheel seals the deal and proves that this is where touring becomes both serious and seriously fun.

MSRP: $21,999 USA / $26,999 CAN

2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

Unlike previous Dark Horse models, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Dark Horse isn’t a motorcycle all about attitude. In this rare exception, this is a motorcycle all about power and features.

The Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled V-twin provides a hefty 126 lb-ft of torque. But with the new 2022 engine map and Ride Control system, this is more than just a chunk of metal with two pistons inside of it.

Through the massive 7 inch touchscreen, you can personalize almost any setting of the bike you want. Ride Command also features rear-cylinder deactivation that will detect whether you’re crawling, such as in stop-and-go traffic, and shut down the rear cylinder to save fuel and provide a smoother slow speed ride.

If you own an Apple iPhone, Ride Command will also integrate with your device so you can use the touchscreen for navigation, music control, and weather warnings for your area. Talk about riding in comfort and style.

MSRP: $27,999 USA / $34,499 CAN

2022 Indian Chieftain Limited

Again, in a bit of a rare exception, there is also a 2022 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Limited. This motorcycle is 90% similar to the Dark Horse, but has two major differences.

The first of those differences is that unlike the darker, more reserved Dark Horse, the Limited has chrome everywhere. The Thunderstroke 116 engine is fully chromed, the exhausts are chromed, the front suspension forks are chrome, the hard saddlebag handles are chrome—you get the idea.

The other major difference between the two models is that the Ride Command system, again controlled through a 7 inch touchscreen, has more gentle mapping and increased rider aid settings. The Dark Horse is about thundering down the road while being a little bit rebellious, the Limited is about arriving at your destination safe and not at all tired out by the ride.

MSRP: $28,749 USA / $35,249 CAN

2022 Indian Chieftain Elite

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Chieftain Elite really belongs in its own class—but as it is a Chieftain, here it is with the baggers.

This is the top-tier, highest-spec, biggest and baddest Chieftain you can buy. The Thunderstroke 116 V-twin is still here (and still puts out 126 lb-ft of torque), but just about everything else is upgraded, uprated, and the best it can be. As well, there are only going to be 120 Chieftain Elite’s made, so it’s a rare example of an actual limited edition from Indian.

To list off just a few of the Elite-level features, each bike is hand-painted by only one paint technician that owns the process from start to finish, and it only comes in Black Vivid Crystal and Carbon Crystal. Each bike is assembled by a select team of the best technicians at the Indian factory. Each bike gets a 400 Watt PowerBand audio system with four times the power of any other Chieftain. Specially designed 10-spoke machined aluminum wheels made just for the Elite are also featured.

It makes sense, then, that the Chieftain Elite comes in at a wallet-tearing $34,999 USD—nearly $7,000 more than the Limited.

MSRP: $34,999 USA / $42,999 CAN

2022 Indian Challenger

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Challenger is what some would call a premium bagger—even more so than the Chieftain.

What separates it from most of the other baggers is that this bike features a 1,768cc (or 108 cubic inch) PowerPlus V-twin that uses liquid cooling, as it provides a meaty 122 HP and 128 lb-ft of torque, at a basement-low 3,800 RPM. This allows the bike to not only have bar fairings, but body fairings as well, making it one of the most aerodynamic baggers out there today.

Like the Chieftain, hidden in that bar fairing is a 7 inch touchscreen, Ride Command, and a 100 Watt audio system. LED lights all around bring that modern touch all premium bikes should have, and the suspension under the bar fairing with the headlight has a pillowy 130 mm of travel, smoothing out even the roughest road.

Forward controls and relaxed, pulled-back bars join with one of the most cushioned seats ever to cradle your posterior on a bagger, giving you a motorcycle that was meant to take you not just from city to city, but from state to state, especially with its generous 6 US gallon tank. The Challenger is all about riding in luxurious comfort.

MSRP: $23,999 USA / $29,249 CAN

2022 Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Like other Dark Horse models, the 2022 Indian Motorcycle Challenger Dark Horse is about making things darker, more sinister, meaner, and nastier (in a good way!). This is a bit of a contradiction in terms, however, as one of the new colors for 2022 is a screaming color that goes by the name of Riot Orange, and it is anything but dark. However, the engine, the suspension, the exhausts, and the spokes on the wheels still get the matte black treatment.

The PowerPlus V-twin features here as well, with the same 122 HP and 128 lb-ft of torque. The riding position is a little more aggressive—not quite as plush as the Challenger, but still more than comfortable enough for a full day of riding without your tailbone feeling pretty much any of it.

Ride Assist and a 100 Watt audio system tied to a 7 inch touchscreen feature again, but the speakers for the audio get a little upgrade to 6.5 inches in diameter to give a little more punch over wind, road, and engine noise. This bike is an excellent combination of features and attitude.

MSRP: $28,499 USA / $35,059 CAN

2022 Indian Challenger Limited

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Challenger Limited, like some other models, shares 90% of its DNA with the Challenger Dark Horse. Namely, the extremely smooth ride, comfortable seat, rigid and confidence-inspiring frame and handling, and the PowerPlus V-twin liquid cooled engine.

What sets the Limited apart, however, is both the chrome that all Limited models get, and one feature that many riders living closer to Canada than Mexico will appreciate. The Challenger Limited comes with built in, standard grip heaters and a saddle heater—so even on the coldest, rainiest day in Seattle or New York City, you can still ride comfortably and warm.

Also, those hard saddlebags on all Challenger models? Naturally waterproof when closed!

MSRP: $27,999 USA / $34,499 CAN

2022 Indian Touring Models

2022 Indian Roadmaster

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster is one thing above all else, and it says it right in its name. This is a motorcycle designed not to ride across states, but across continents. A Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine (air cooled of course) puts 126 lb-ft of torque to the road, while the hard saddlebags and top case carry over 36 gallons of cargo.

The Roadmaster is also, by far, the single most comfortable bike you’ve ever placed your rear upon. The saddle is supportive but supple, and has a padded tailbone ridge so you don’t put too much pressure on it as you ride. The top case is also a passenger backrest, and both rider and pillion get floorboard footrests.

Every single feature you might need for touring is also pretty much standard equipment, including tire pressure monitoring, a 7 inch Ride Command/Infotainment/SatNav touchscreen, heated grips, 200 watts of audio power with four speakers (2 front, 2 back), and USB 12V plugs to charge your comms system, smartphone, or other devices while riding.

MSRP: $29,999 USA / $36,499 CAN

2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Dark Horse really can’t do much to step above and beyond the base Roadmaster, which is already a damned near perfect touring bike. So, what do you get with the Dark Horse? The completely blacked out look, a slightly more aggressive faring and bar end mirrors, and less baffling in the exhaust.

The saddle and pillion seats also come with the option to either heat up, or cool down, keeping you and your passenger comfortable at all times. Heated grips are standard, and the bars dip down a little in a dragster style, but remain touring bars. It all adds up to make the Dark Horse a statement bike as well as a comfortable, continent-crushing cruise missile.

MSRP: $30,499 USA / $37,099 CAN

2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster Limited is what long-distance riders dream of when they’re comfortably asleep. Swathes of chrome everywhere mix with vibrant paint colors and the low, recognizable rumble of a Thunderstroke 116 V-twin. A subtle bark comes from the split chrome exhausts, and a series of controls includes every last touring option you could think of. That is the Roadmaster Limited.

This is, for all intents and purposes, the best motorcycle for distance riding that Indian can make. This has everything and more included as standard, and is proud to bear American style to any corner of the country—or even the world, for that matter. It could realistically do it too, as this is a motorcycle that is meant to conquer continents with ease, while also carrying all the supplies you’d need for the ride and someone to keep you company along the way!

MSRP: $30,749 USA / $37,249 CAN

