2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Is Eye Catching And Exclusive

The 2023 Roadmaster Dark Horse is one of Indian Motorcycles’ premium touring models that confidently makes a statement with its mean American style and blacked-out finishes. This beast includes the air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine, which delivers an impressive 126 ft-lbs of torque. The motorcycle’s infotainment system is shared with others in the 2023 Indian motorcycle lineup and is centered around a stunning 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND, which offers Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather updates, and more.

The Dark Horse boasts over 36 gallons of weatherproof cargo space, with remote-locking saddlebags, a trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers. In addition to its ample storage capacity, the motorcycle features a ClimaCommand heated/cooled seat as standard, providing enhanced rider and passenger comfort in any weather condition. The seat can be adjusted via controls on the seat or through the infotainment screen. Premium audio is delivered through high-output speakers in the fairing and trunk, offering a total of 200 watts and a dynamic equalizer that adjusts automatically for noise. Thanks to a push-button power windshield, height adjustment is just a button press away and lower fairing vents manage airflow for optimal comfort.

As expected in this big American cruiser, ride customization is available through three selectable ride modes—Tour, Standard, and Sport—tailoring the experience to each rider’s style. The motorcycle also features Rear Cylinder Deactivation, which automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped, enhancing comfort in slow-moving traffic. The Roadmaster Dark Horse comes with top-of-the-line riding amenities such as LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS, tire pressure monitoring, and heated grips.

The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $31,999USD/$38,899 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 Engine Power 126 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.2 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Black Smoke, Bronze Pearl Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.1 in / 2593 mm Overall Width 40.2 in (1,022 mm) Overall Height 55.7 in / 1415 mm Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 858 lbs (389 kg) / 890 lbs (403 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Features

MEAN STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Confident and mean American style makes a bold statement with premium blacked-out finishes front-to-back. Command attention with the iconic headdress atop an open fender showing off a 19-inch contrast cut spoked front wheel.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.



THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 blacked-out engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.



SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat comes standard, adding even more rider and passenger comfort whatever the weather conditions. Adjust to your preference with controls on the seat, or from your infotainment screen.



PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.



Optimized Airflow A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the height. Lower fairing vents manage airflow for optimal rider and passenger comfort.



