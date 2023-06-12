2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Is Eye Catching And Exclusive
The 2023 Roadmaster Dark Horse is one of Indian Motorcycles’ premium touring models that confidently makes a statement with its mean American style and blacked-out finishes. This beast includes the air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine, which delivers an impressive 126 ft-lbs of torque. The motorcycle’s infotainment system is shared with others in the 2023 Indian motorcycle lineup and is centered around a stunning 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND, which offers Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather updates, and more.
The Dark Horse boasts over 36 gallons of weatherproof cargo space, with remote-locking saddlebags, a trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers. In addition to its ample storage capacity, the motorcycle features a ClimaCommand heated/cooled seat as standard, providing enhanced rider and passenger comfort in any weather condition. The seat can be adjusted via controls on the seat or through the infotainment screen. Premium audio is delivered through high-output speakers in the fairing and trunk, offering a total of 200 watts and a dynamic equalizer that adjusts automatically for noise. Thanks to a push-button power windshield, height adjustment is just a button press away and lower fairing vents manage airflow for optimal comfort.
As expected in this big American cruiser, ride customization is available through three selectable ride modes—Tour, Standard, and Sport—tailoring the experience to each rider’s style. The motorcycle also features Rear Cylinder Deactivation, which automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped, enhancing comfort in slow-moving traffic. The Roadmaster Dark Horse comes with top-of-the-line riding amenities such as LED lighting, keyless ignition, cruise control, ABS, tire pressure monitoring, and heated grips.
The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse starts at $31,999USD/$38,899 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $31,999 USD/$38,899 CAD
- Key Features:
- Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled engine
- Rear Cylinder deactivation
- Heated and cooled seats
- RIDE COMMAND navigation
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,890 cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin
- Power: 73 horsepower
- Torque: 126 lb-ft
- Weight: 858 lbs (389 kgs)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)
2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Smoke, Bronze Pearl Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.1 in / 2593 mm
|Overall Width
|40.2 in (1,022 mm)
|Overall Height
|55.7 in / 1415 mm
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in (140 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
858 lbs (389 kg) / 890 lbs (403 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
2023 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse Features
MEAN STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE
TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND
THUNDERSTROKE 116 V-TWIN ENGINE
36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE
SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES
PREMIUM AUDIO
Optimized Airflow
