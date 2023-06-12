Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
2023 Motorcycle Models
2023 Indian Challenger Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 Indian Challenger Limited

2023 Indian Challenger Limited: Unleashing the Dark Beast

The 2023 Indian Challenger Limited is an American V-twin motorcycle that commands attention with its bold, dark design and unmatched performance. At the heart of the Limited is the blacked-out PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine, a modern, fully-fledged design that boasts class-leading performance. The engine delivers a staggering 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 horsepower, guaranteeing an exhilarating ride.

Riding this hugely powerful of a bike is a breeze, thanks to its Smart Lean Technology. The 6-axis Bosch® IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control ensure a confident, grounded ride. The inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock also contribute to the bike’s handling and stability.

There is new technology abound on this Indian model as it features a huge 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with all the bells and whistles including Apple CarPlay integration, navigation, Bluetooth, live traffic and weather updates, and more!

Aesthetically the bike stands out from others in the 2023 Indian Lineup with its aggressive fairing design, full LED lighting, and menacing running lights create a signature look that is both stylish and functional. The bike’s blacked-out finishes and premium paint options accentuate its mean appearance, making it stand out from the crowd.

The 2023 Indian Challenger Limited starts at $28,499 USD/$35,099 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian Challenger Limited in one place.

2023 Indian Challenger Limited

  • Price: $28,499 USD / $35,099 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • PowerPlus liquid-cooled V-Twin engine
    • 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 horsepower
    • Smart Lean Technology
    • 3 Ride Modes

  • Engine: 1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin
  • Power: 122 horsepower
  • Torque: 128 lb-ft
  • Weight: 805 lbs (361 kgs)
  • Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)

2023 Indian Challenger Limited

2023 Indian Challenger Limited Specifications

ENGINE
Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
Engine Power 128 ft-lbs
Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
Compression Ratio 11.0:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
Starter Electric
Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive 2.379:1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L
Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic/Black Metallic

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED Headlamp
Tail Light LED Taillight

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 98.5 in (2501 mm)
Overall Width 39 in (990 mm)
Overall Height 53 in (134.6 cm)
Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm)
Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm)
Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
805 lbs (365 kg) / 840 lbs (381 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
Extension

2023 Indian Challenger Limited

2023 Indian Challenger Limited Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE

Our PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory.

TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND

A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.

LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE

Smart Lean Technology , keeps you confidently grounded and in command of the road with 6-axis Bosch IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock deliver curve-hugging handling and unyielding stability.

PREMIUM STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE

Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function. Chrome finishes and metallic paint options add to the premium design.

CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM.

Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox rear shock deliver curve-hugging precise handling.

MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS

Go bigger with 6.5-inch speakers that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio while a dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise so you never miss a beat.

SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER.

Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler Cruisetec tires offer supreme traction.

2023 Indian Challenger Limited Photos

2023 Indian Challenger Limited Videos

2023 Indian Challenger Limited Review by Hegshot Rides:

2023 Indian Challenger Limited review by MotoBlade:

