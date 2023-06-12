2023 Indian Challenger Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 Indian Challenger Limited: Unleashing the Dark Beast
The 2023 Indian Challenger Limited is an American V-twin motorcycle that commands attention with its bold, dark design and unmatched performance. At the heart of the Limited is the blacked-out PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine, a modern, fully-fledged design that boasts class-leading performance. The engine delivers a staggering 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 horsepower, guaranteeing an exhilarating ride.
Riding this hugely powerful of a bike is a breeze, thanks to its Smart Lean Technology. The 6-axis Bosch® IMU, Dynamic traction control, ABS with cornering control, and Drag Torque Control ensure a confident, grounded ride. The inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock also contribute to the bike’s handling and stability.
There is new technology abound on this Indian model as it features a huge 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with all the bells and whistles including Apple CarPlay integration, navigation, Bluetooth, live traffic and weather updates, and more!
Aesthetically the bike stands out from others in the 2023 Indian Lineup with its aggressive fairing design, full LED lighting, and menacing running lights create a signature look that is both stylish and functional. The bike’s blacked-out finishes and premium paint options accentuate its mean appearance, making it stand out from the crowd.
The 2023 Indian Challenger Limited starts at $28,499 USD/$35,099 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $28,499 USD / $35,099 CAD
Key Features:
- PowerPlus liquid-cooled V-Twin engine
- 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 horsepower
- Smart Lean Technology
- 3 Ride Modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin
- Power: 122 horsepower
- Torque: 128 lb-ft
- Weight: 805 lbs (361 kgs)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian Challenger Limited Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Maroon Metallic, Spirit Blue Metallic/Black Metallic
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.5 in (2501 mm)
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|53 in (134.6 cm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
805 lbs (365 kg) / 840 lbs (381 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
2023 Indian Challenger Limited Features
FREE REIN TO DOMINATE
TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND
LEAN INTO EVERY RIDE
PREMIUM STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE
CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM.
MORE BEATS FOR THE STREETS
SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER.
2023 Indian Challenger Limited Photos
2023 Indian Challenger Limited Videos
2023 Indian Challenger Limited Review by Hegshot Rides:
2023 Indian Challenger Limited review by MotoBlade: