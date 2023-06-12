Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
2023 Motorcycle Models
2023 Indian Challenger [Specs, Features, Photos]

2023 Indian Challenger

The 2022 Indian Challenger Is a Hardcore Power Cruiser

Indian Motorcycle has once again delivered a powerful and stylish beast with the perfect combination of power, style, and comfort in the form of the 2023 Indian Challenger. The heart of the Challenger is the PowerPlus liquid-cooled V-twin engine, a modern marvel that redefines V-twin performance while retaining the heritage of American motorcycles. Though it boasts a class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 horsepower, it’s suspension is up to the task with an inverted front fork and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock that work together to deliver precise, curve-hugging handling that will have you craving every twist and turn on the road. The Challenger also features race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes for superior stopping power and Metzeler tires for exceptional traction.

Aesthetically, the Indian Challenger boasts an aggressive fairing design, complete with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights, creating a signature face that commands attention.

Customization and comfort are key when it comes to long rides and something the Indian Motorcycle brand is known to do well. The Indian Challenger offers three ride modes – Rain, Standard, and Sport – allowing you to tailor your experience to your riding style. The innovative Rear Cylinder Deactivation system automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped, ensuring enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.

Just like other models in the 2023 Indian paddock, the Challenger has a comprehensive electronics package with features that include keyless ignition, locking hard saddlebags, cruise control, and a USB charging port – everything you need for long, comfortable rides. The Challenger also offers 18 gallons of weatherproof cargo space in its locking slammed saddlebags, ensuring your gear stays protected from the elements.

The 2023 Indian Challenger starts at $24,999 USD/$30,449 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian Challenger in one place.

2023 Indian Challenger

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $24,999 USD/$30,449 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Race-spec Brembo brakes
    • LED lighting
    • Chassis mounted fairing
    • 3 Ride modes

 

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin
  • Power: 122 horsepower
  • Torque: 128 lb-ft
  • Weight: 796 lbs (361 kgs)
  • Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)

Competitors

2023 Indian Challenger

2023 Indian Challenger Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE
Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
Engine Power 122 Hp
Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
Compression Ratio 11.0:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
Starter Electric
Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive 2.379:1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork
Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L
Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED Headlamp
Tail Light LED Taillight

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 98.5 in (2501 mm)
Overall Width 39 in (990 mm)
Overall Height 53 in (134.6 cm)
Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm)
Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm)
Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
796 lbs (361 kg) / 831 lbs (377 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
Extension

2023 Indian Challenger

2023 Indian Challenger Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE

Our PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory.

CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM.

Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox

STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE

Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function.

SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER.

Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler

BEATS FOR THE STREETS

Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.

RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY

Choose between three ride modes, Rain, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.

FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE

Ride in comfort for longer with keyless ignition, locking hard saddlebags, cruise control and USB charging port.

2023 Indian Challenger Photos

 

2023 Indian Challenger Videos

2023 Indian Challenger Review by Hegshot Rides:

2023 Indian Challenger review by I’m Drunk Yall:

