2023 Indian Challenger [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Indian Challenger Is a Hardcore Power Cruiser
Indian Motorcycle has once again delivered a powerful and stylish beast with the perfect combination of power, style, and comfort in the form of the 2023 Indian Challenger. The heart of the Challenger is the PowerPlus liquid-cooled V-twin engine, a modern marvel that redefines V-twin performance while retaining the heritage of American motorcycles. Though it boasts a class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 horsepower, it’s suspension is up to the task with an inverted front fork and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock that work together to deliver precise, curve-hugging handling that will have you craving every twist and turn on the road. The Challenger also features race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes for superior stopping power and Metzeler tires for exceptional traction.
Aesthetically, the Indian Challenger boasts an aggressive fairing design, complete with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights, creating a signature face that commands attention.
Customization and comfort are key when it comes to long rides and something the Indian Motorcycle brand is known to do well. The Indian Challenger offers three ride modes – Rain, Standard, and Sport – allowing you to tailor your experience to your riding style. The innovative Rear Cylinder Deactivation system automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped, ensuring enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.
Just like other models in the 2023 Indian paddock, the Challenger has a comprehensive electronics package with features that include keyless ignition, locking hard saddlebags, cruise control, and a USB charging port – everything you need for long, comfortable rides. The Challenger also offers 18 gallons of weatherproof cargo space in its locking slammed saddlebags, ensuring your gear stays protected from the elements.
The 2023 Indian Challenger starts at $24,999 USD/$30,449 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $24,999 USD/$30,449 CAD
- Key Features:
- Race-spec Brembo brakes
- LED lighting
- Chassis mounted fairing
- 3 Ride modes
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin
- Power: 122 horsepower
- Torque: 128 lb-ft
- Weight: 796 lbs (361 kgs)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian Challenger Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|122 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.5 in (2501 mm)
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|53 in (134.6 cm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
796 lbs (361 kg) / 831 lbs (377 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
2023 Indian Challenger Features
2023 Indian Challenger Photos
2023 Indian Challenger Videos
2023 Indian Challenger Review by Hegshot Rides:
2023 Indian Challenger review by I’m Drunk Yall: