2023 Indian Challenger [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Indian Challenger Is a Hardcore Power Cruiser

Indian Motorcycle has once again delivered a powerful and stylish beast with the perfect combination of power, style, and comfort in the form of the 2023 Indian Challenger. The heart of the Challenger is the PowerPlus liquid-cooled V-twin engine, a modern marvel that redefines V-twin performance while retaining the heritage of American motorcycles. Though it boasts a class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 horsepower, it’s suspension is up to the task with an inverted front fork and hydraulically adjustable Fox® rear shock that work together to deliver precise, curve-hugging handling that will have you craving every twist and turn on the road. The Challenger also features race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo® brakes for superior stopping power and Metzeler tires for exceptional traction.

Aesthetically, the Indian Challenger boasts an aggressive fairing design, complete with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights, creating a signature face that commands attention.

Customization and comfort are key when it comes to long rides and something the Indian Motorcycle brand is known to do well. The Indian Challenger offers three ride modes – Rain, Standard, and Sport – allowing you to tailor your experience to your riding style. The innovative Rear Cylinder Deactivation system automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped, ensuring enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.

Just like other models in the 2023 Indian paddock, the Challenger has a comprehensive electronics package with features that include keyless ignition, locking hard saddlebags, cruise control, and a USB charging port – everything you need for long, comfortable rides. The Challenger also offers 18 gallons of weatherproof cargo space in its locking slammed saddlebags, ensuring your gear stays protected from the elements.

The 2023 Indian Challenger starts at $24,999 USD/$30,449 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian Challenger in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $24,999 USD/$30,449 CAD

$24,999 USD/$30,449 CAD Key Features:

Race-spec Brembo brakes LED lighting Chassis mounted fairing 3 Ride modes

Main Specs Engine: 1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin

1,768 cc, Liquid Cooled PowerPlus V-Twin Power: 122 horsepower

122 horsepower Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Weight: 796 lbs (361 kgs)

796 lbs (361 kgs) Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm) Competitors Harley Davidson Road Glide

BMW R 18

2023 Indian Challenger Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 122 Hp Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2501 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 53 in (134.6 cm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 796 lbs (361 kg) / 831 lbs (377 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian Challenger Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE Our PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory.



CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox



STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function.



SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler



BEATS FOR THE STREETS Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.



RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY Choose between three ride modes, Rain, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.



FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE Ride in comfort for longer with keyless ignition, locking hard saddlebags, cruise control and USB charging port.



2023 Indian Challenger Photos

2023 Indian Challenger Videos

2023 Indian Challenger Review by Hegshot Rides:

2023 Indian Challenger review by I’m Drunk Yall: