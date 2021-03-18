The Legend Returns: The 2022 Indian Chief

The Indian Chief returns to the Indian Motorcycles line-up for 2021, but as a 2022 model. Its return is a celebration of the Chief’s 100th anniversary since it first tolled onto the scene in 1921. Today’s all-new Chief builds on top of that legacy but fuses it with modern design language. The new Chief has a wheel in each century and connects the brands past, present, and future. It’s also the base model for a number of new exciting Chief models in the 2021 Indian line-up.

The base Chief is a real American motorcycle that’s built around Indian’s successful 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine, which produces 108 lb-ft of peak torque and around 74 horsepower. But while the engine is an exciting feature, the new Chief offers more than a burly V-twin.

It also features three ride modes (Tour, Sport, and Standard), cruise control, optional ABS, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, Pirelli Night Dragon tires, bold styling, and no end of customization possibilities thanks to Indian’s exhaustive accessory options.

The Chief is available in Black Metallic or White Smoke for the non-ABS model. However, the ABS-enabled version is available in Black Metallic, White Smoke, or Ruby Smoke.

The 2022 Indian Chief starts from $14,999 USD / $16,999 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $14,999 USD / $16,999 CAD

$14,999 USD / $16,999 CAD Key Features: Award-winning Thunderstroke 111 engine Three selectable ride modes Full LED lighting

Main Specs Engine: 1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine

1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine Power: 74 HP (Approx)

74 HP (Approx) Torque: 108 lb-ft

108 lb-ft Dry Weight: 647 lbs (294 kg)

647 lbs (294 kg) Seat Height: 26 in (662 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Softail

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Honda Rebel 1100

2022 Indian Chief Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine Engine Power 74 HP Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload Brakes Front Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal (15.1 L) Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Ruby Smoke, White Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm) Overall Width 36.3 in (922 mm) Overall Height 49.3 in (1,253 cm) Wheelbase 64.0 in (1,626 mm) Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm) Seat Height 26.0 in (662 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 647 lbs / 670 lbs (294 kg / 304 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Chief Features

THUNDERSTROKE 111 The award-winning Thunderstroke 111 produces 108 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all 6 gears.



HEAD-TURNING DESIGN Turn heads on every corner with simple, purposeful design showcasing bobbed fenders, exposed rear shocks and a steel welded tube frame. It’s an invitation to make it your own.



AN ICON, REMASTERED Bold block lettering is a modern celebration of the Indian Motorcycle legend.



RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE With a low seat height, a solo saddle, and mid-mount foot pegs that keep your feet underneath you, the Chief gives every rider complete control.



19 in CAST WHEEL The 19 in front wheel adds to the sporty stance and will beg you to roll the throttle.



MAKE IT YOUR OWN The chopped fenders and exposed rear shocks inspire you to make it your own, and the straightforward design of the frame gives you the confidence to do it. Add saddlebags or a windshield, cams, a big bore kit, a slip-on exhaust. Make the Chief more than just a great bike. Make it your bike.



FEATURES FOR THE WIN Off the line, every Chief comes with keyless ignition, cruise control, and super-sticky Pirelli® Night Dragon tires.



LIGHT YOUR WAY Full LED lighting provides great visibility to the road ahead.



CHOOSE YOUR RIDE Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s tailored to your riding style.



2022 Indian Chief Photos

2022 Indian Chief Videos

