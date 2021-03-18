The Legend Returns: The 2022 Indian Chief

The Indian Chief returns to the Indian Motorcycles line-up for 2021, but as a 2022 model. Its return is a celebration of the Chief’s 100th anniversary since it first tolled onto the scene in 1921. Today’s all-new Chief builds on top of that legacy but fuses it with modern design language. The new Chief has a wheel in each century and connects the brands past, present, and future. It’s also the base model for a number of new exciting Chief models in the 2021 Indian line-up.

The base Chief is a real American motorcycle that’s built around Indian’s successful 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine, which produces 108 lb-ft of peak torque and around 74 horsepower. But while the engine is an exciting feature, the new Chief offers more than a burly V-twin.

It also features three ride modes (Tour, Sport, and Standard), cruise control, optional ABS, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, Pirelli Night Dragon tires, bold styling, and no end of customization possibilities thanks to Indian’s exhaustive accessory options.

The Chief is available in Black Metallic or White Smoke for the non-ABS model. However, the ABS-enabled version is available in Black Metallic, White Smoke, or Ruby Smoke.

The 2022 Indian Chief starts from $14,999 USD / $16,999 CAD.

General Info

  • Price: $14,999 USD / $16,999 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Award-winning Thunderstroke 111 engine
    • Three selectable ride modes
    • Full LED lighting

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine
  • Power: 74 HP (Approx)
  • Torque: 108 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 647 lbs (294 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26 in (662 mm)

2022 Indian Chief Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE
Engine 1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine
Engine Power 74 HP
Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm)
Compression Ratio 9.5:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
Starter Electric
Exhaust Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork
Suspension Rear Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload
Brakes Front Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/60B19 61H
Tires Rear
Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H
Fuel Tank Capacity 4.0 gal (15.1 L)
Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Ruby Smoke, White Smoke

ELECTRICAL
Headlight LED Headlamp
Tail Light LED Taillight

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 90 in (2,286 mm)
Overall Width 36.3 in (922 mm)
Overall Height 49.3 in (1,253 cm)
Wheelbase 64.0 in (1,626 mm)
Ground Clearance 4.9 in (125 mm)
Seat Height 26.0 in (662 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 647 lbs / 670 lbs (294 kg / 304 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
2022 Indian Chief

2022 Indian Chief Features

THUNDERSTROKE 111

The award-winning Thunderstroke 111 produces 108 ft-lbs of raw torque for passing power in all 6 gears.

HEAD-TURNING DESIGN

Turn heads on every corner with simple, purposeful design showcasing bobbed fenders, exposed rear shocks and a steel welded tube frame. It’s an invitation to make it your own.

AN ICON, REMASTERED

Bold block lettering is a modern celebration of the Indian Motorcycle legend.

RIDE WITH CONFIDENCE

With a low seat height, a solo saddle, and mid-mount foot pegs that keep your feet underneath you, the Chief gives every rider complete control.

19 in CAST WHEEL

The 19 in front wheel adds to the sporty stance and will beg you to roll the throttle.

MAKE IT YOUR OWN

The chopped fenders and exposed rear shocks inspire you to make it your own, and the straightforward design of the frame gives you the confidence to do it. Add saddlebags or a windshield, cams, a big bore kit, a slip-on exhaust. Make the Chief more than just a great bike. Make it your bike.

FEATURES FOR THE WIN

Off the line, every Chief comes with keyless ignition, cruise control, and super-sticky Pirelli® Night Dragon tires.

LIGHT YOUR WAY

Full LED lighting provides great visibility to the road ahead.

CHOOSE YOUR RIDE

Choose between three ride modes – Tour, Standard, and Sport – for an experience that’s tailored to your riding style.

2022 Indian Chief Photos

