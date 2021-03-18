The Legend Returns: The 2022 Indian Chief
The Indian Chief returns to the Indian Motorcycles line-up for 2021, but as a 2022 model. Its return is a celebration of the Chief’s 100th anniversary since it first tolled onto the scene in 1921. Today’s all-new Chief builds on top of that legacy but fuses it with modern design language. The new Chief has a wheel in each century and connects the brands past, present, and future. It’s also the base model for a number of new exciting Chief models in the 2021 Indian line-up.
The base Chief is a real American motorcycle that’s built around Indian’s successful 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine, which produces 108 lb-ft of peak torque and around 74 horsepower. But while the engine is an exciting feature, the new Chief offers more than a burly V-twin.
It also features three ride modes (Tour, Sport, and Standard), cruise control, optional ABS, full LED lighting, keyless ignition, Pirelli Night Dragon tires, bold styling, and no end of customization possibilities thanks to Indian’s exhaustive accessory options.
The Chief is available in Black Metallic or White Smoke for the non-ABS model. However, the ABS-enabled version is available in Black Metallic, White Smoke, or Ruby Smoke.
The 2022 Indian Chief starts from $14,999 USD / $16,999 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Chief in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2022 Indian Chief Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,811 cc Thunderstroke 111 twin-cylinder engine
|Engine Power
|74 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Dual Exhaust w/ Crossover
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|Gear Drive Wet Clutch
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Dual Shocks w/adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Pirelli® Night Dragon 130/60B19 61H
|Tires Rear
|
Pirelli® Night Dragon 180/65 B16 81H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|4.0 gal (15.1 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Ruby Smoke, White Smoke
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|90 in (2,286 mm)
|Overall Width
|36.3 in (922 mm)
|Overall Height
|49.3 in (1,253 cm)
|Wheelbase
|64.0 in (1,626 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|4.9 in (125 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.0 in (662 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|647 lbs / 670 lbs (294 kg / 304 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
