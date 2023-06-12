2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

Experience Luxury On The Open Road With The 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse

The 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse, a luxury touring motorcycle that redefines the American V-twin performance genre. At the heart of the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse is the liquid-cooled V-twin PowerPlus motor, which produces a massive 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque. The Pursuit Dark Horse boasts massive stability with its chassis-mounted fairing, optional electronically adjustable Fox® rear suspension, inverted front forks, and a cast-aluminum frame.

Taking cues from other bikes in the 2023 Indian Motorcycle lineup In terms of cutting-edge technology, the Pursuit is equipped with cruise control, built-in audio, keyless ignition, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay®, Bluetooth®, and RIDE COMMAND+ connected features like live weather and traffic. Showing the way is the bright and bold LED lighting, with LED running lights

Comfort is a priority on the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse and something the Indian Motorcycle brand does well, with a frame-mounted fairing that offers exceptional wind protection. Riders can adjust the vents in the lowers or simply push a button to move the windshield for added convenience. The two-up configuration with available heated seats ensures that both the rider and passenger will be comfortable during long journeys. Speaking of long journeys, with over 35 gallons of weatherproof, remote-locking storage, the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse is ready to carry all the gear needed for extended adventures. For shorter rides, the quick-release trunk can be easily removed to change the motorcycle’s profile and reduce weight.

The 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse starts at $31,999USD/$39,399 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $31,999USD/$39,399 CAD

$31,999USD/$39,399 CAD Key Features:

PowerPlus Liquid-cooled engine 7 inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen. Chassis mounted fairing Inverted forks and Fox rear suspension

Main Specs Engine: 1,768 cc, liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-Twin

1,768 cc, liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-Twin Power: 122 horsepower

122 horsepower Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Weight: 877 lbs (398 kgs)

877 lbs (398 kgs) Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm) Competitors Harley Davidson Ultra Limited

Honda Goldwing

2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 128 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L) Color / Graphics Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, Silver Quartz Smoke, Stryker Red Metallic / Black Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.7 in / 2609 mm Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 56.8 in (1,444 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Features

AMERICAN V-TWIN TOURING REIMAGINED The next generation of American touring performance, with an aggressive blacked-out finish to match.



A BIG MOTOR WITH BIG TORQUE You’ll crush miles with unimaginable low end torque right off the line and exhilarating top end passing power from the liquid-cooled V-twin PowerPlus motor.



ROCK SOLID STABILITY With a chassis-mounted fairing, with optional electronically adjustable Fox rear suspension, inverted front forks, and a cast-aluminum frame, you have the ultimate control.



CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY Cruise control, built in audio, keyless ignition and even more ride enhancing tech are combined with a 7 in touchscreen. The touchscreen is powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple Carplay Integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and RIDE COMMAND+ connected services like live traffic and weather overlays

UNSURPASSED COMFORT The frame-mounted fairing provides exceptional wind protection on its own. For even more, adjust the vents in the lowers or simply push a button to send up the windshield. While it’s considerate to check in on a passenger when you have one, you don’t really need to: In this two-up configuration with optional heated seats, they’ll be just as comfortable as you.

CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.

LONG-HAUL STORAGE More than 35 gallons of weatherproof, remote-locking storage can handle all the gear you’ve got. Or take off the quick-release trunk to drop weight and give yourself a whole new profile.



BRIGHT, BOLD LIGHTING You won’t go unnoticed, thanks to LED running lights and a LED headlight with menacing style.



2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Photos

2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Videos

2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Review by Chasing Trail:

2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse review by Finesse The Challenger: