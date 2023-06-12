2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse [Specs, Features, Photos]

Experience Luxury On The Open Road With The 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse
The 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse, a luxury touring motorcycle that redefines the American V-twin performance genre. At the heart of the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse is the liquid-cooled V-twin PowerPlus motor, which produces a massive 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs of torque. The Pursuit Dark Horse boasts massive stability with its chassis-mounted fairing, optional electronically adjustable Fox® rear suspension, inverted front forks, and a cast-aluminum frame.
Taking cues from other bikes in the 2023 Indian Motorcycle lineup In terms of cutting-edge technology, the Pursuit is equipped with cruise control, built-in audio, keyless ignition, and a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay®, Bluetooth®, and RIDE COMMAND+ connected features like live weather and traffic. Showing the way is the bright and bold LED lighting, with LED running lights
Comfort is a priority on the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse and something the Indian Motorcycle brand does well, with a frame-mounted fairing that offers exceptional wind protection. Riders can adjust the vents in the lowers or simply push a button to move the windshield for added convenience. The two-up configuration with available heated seats ensures that both the rider and passenger will be comfortable during long journeys. Speaking of long journeys, with over 35 gallons of weatherproof, remote-locking storage, the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse is ready to carry all the gear needed for extended adventures. For shorter rides, the quick-release trunk can be easily removed to change the motorcycle’s profile and reduce weight.
The 2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse starts at $31,999USD/$39,399 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $31,999USD/$39,399 CAD
- Key Features:
- PowerPlus Liquid-cooled engine
- 7 inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen.
- Chassis mounted fairing
- Inverted forks and Fox rear suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,768 cc, liquid-cooled PowerPlus V-Twin
- Power: 122 horsepower
- Torque: 128 lb-ft
- Weight: 877 lbs (398 kgs)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection/ 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, Silver Quartz Smoke, Stryker Red Metallic / Black Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.7 in / 2609 mm
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.8 in (1,444 mm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
877 lbs (398 kg) / 912 lbs (413 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Features
AMERICAN V-TWIN TOURING REIMAGINED
A BIG MOTOR WITH BIG TORQUE
ROCK SOLID STABILITY
CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY
Cruise control, built in audio, keyless ignition and even more ride enhancing tech are combined with a 7 in touchscreen. The touchscreen is powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple Carplay Integration, turn-by-turn navigation, and RIDE COMMAND+ connected services like live traffic and weather overlays
UNSURPASSED COMFORT
The frame-mounted fairing provides exceptional wind protection on its own. For even more, adjust the vents in the lowers or simply push a button to send up the windshield. While it’s considerate to check in on a passenger when you have one, you don’t really need to: In this two-up configuration with optional heated seats, they’ll be just as comfortable as you.
CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY
High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.
LONG-HAUL STORAGE
BRIGHT, BOLD LIGHTING
2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Photos
2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Videos
2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse Review by Chasing Trail:
2023 Indian Pursuit Dark Horse review by Finesse The Challenger: