2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

Experience Luxury On The Open Road With The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited

If you’re looking for a top of the line American motorcycle, look no further than the luxurious 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited! It is the ultimate touring machine and is designed to offer an unparalleled riding experience, combining power, style, and comfort to make those long rides more enjoyable than ever. The Roadmaster Limited’s brilliant paint and premium chrome finishes exude style, while its powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine ensures all 126 ft-lbs of torque are available at low RPM to handle any situation. A huge 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND is a focal point of the Roadmaster Limited’s technology features, offering Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and live traffic and weather updates. With over 36 gallons of weatherproof, remote-locking cargo space, you’ll be able to protect your gear from the elements.

Indian Motorcycles has given the Roadmaster every bell and whistle such as the ClimaCommand heated/cooled seat that comes standard on the Roadmaster Limited, ensuring optimal comfort for both the rider and passenger regardless of weather conditions. The Roadmaster offers optimized airflow via push-button power windshield adjustments and lower fairing vents that manage airflow for the rider and passenger. The seat can be adjusted using controls on the seat or through the infotainment screen. Premium audio is also a highlight, with high-output speakers in the fairing and trunk delivering 200-watts of crystal-clear audio, automatically adjusting for road, wind, and engine noise.

Consistent with other models in the 2023 Indian Motorcycles lineup, they have three customizable ride modes (Tour, Standard, and Sport), you’ll be able to tailor the Roadmaster Limited’s performance to your riding style. Additionally, rear cylinder deactivation shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped, providing enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.

The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited starts at $31,749USD/$38,499 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited in one place.

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $31,749USD / $38,499 CAD

$31,749USD / $38,499 CAD Key Features:

Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled engine 7 inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen. Heated and cooled seats 36 Gallons of cargo space

Main Specs Engine: 1,890 cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin

1,890 cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin Power: 73 horsepower

73 horsepower Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Weight: 858 lbs (389 kgs)

858 lbs (389 kgs) Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm) Competitors Harley Davidson Ultra Limited

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700

2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 Engine Power 126 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.2 : 1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm, Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color / Graphics Black Azure Crystal, Stryker Red Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 102.1 in / 2593 mm Overall Width 40.2 in (1,022 mm) Overall Height 55.7 in / 1415 mm Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.5 in (140 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 858 lbs (389 kg) / 890 lbs (403 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Features

Ride In Comfort and Style No matter how far you ride, the Roadmaster Limited is equipped to get you there in comfort and style with fender-to-fender brilliant paint and premium chrome finishes.



Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Engine The air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine produces 126 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM and a smooth ride at any speed.



TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND A gorgeous 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND features Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, live traffic and weather, and more.



36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE Protect your cargo from the elements in weatherproof storage with remote-locking saddlebags, trunk, and easy access storage in the lowers.



SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES ClimaCommand Rogue heated/cooled seat comes standard, adding even more rider and passenger comfort whatever the weather conditions. Adjust to your preference with controls on the seat, or from your infotainment screen.



PREMIUM AUDIO High-output speakers in the fairing and trunk deliver 200-watts of crystal-clear audio. It also sports a dynamic equalizer that automatically adjusts for road, wind and engine noise.



RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY Choose between three ride modes, Tour, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.



2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Photos

2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Videos

2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Review by Ridge Roamer:

2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited review by My Motorcycle Obsession: