2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited [Specs, Features, Photos]

Experience Luxury On The Open Road With The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited
If you’re looking for a top of the line American motorcycle, look no further than the luxurious 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited! It is the ultimate touring machine and is designed to offer an unparalleled riding experience, combining power, style, and comfort to make those long rides more enjoyable than ever. The Roadmaster Limited’s brilliant paint and premium chrome finishes exude style, while its powerful Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine ensures all 126 ft-lbs of torque are available at low RPM to handle any situation. A huge 7-inch touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND is a focal point of the Roadmaster Limited’s technology features, offering Apple CarPlay integration, turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and live traffic and weather updates. With over 36 gallons of weatherproof, remote-locking cargo space, you’ll be able to protect your gear from the elements.
Indian Motorcycles has given the Roadmaster every bell and whistle such as the ClimaCommand heated/cooled seat that comes standard on the Roadmaster Limited, ensuring optimal comfort for both the rider and passenger regardless of weather conditions. The Roadmaster offers optimized airflow via push-button power windshield adjustments and lower fairing vents that manage airflow for the rider and passenger. The seat can be adjusted using controls on the seat or through the infotainment screen. Premium audio is also a highlight, with high-output speakers in the fairing and trunk delivering 200-watts of crystal-clear audio, automatically adjusting for road, wind, and engine noise.
Consistent with other models in the 2023 Indian Motorcycles lineup, they have three customizable ride modes (Tour, Standard, and Sport), you’ll be able to tailor the Roadmaster Limited’s performance to your riding style. Additionally, rear cylinder deactivation shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped, providing enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.
The 2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited starts at $31,749USD/$38,499 CAD
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
- Price: $31,749USD / $38,499 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Thunderstroke 116 air-cooled engine
- 7 inch RIDE COMMAND touchscreen.
- Heated and cooled seats
- 36 Gallons of cargo space
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,890 cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin
- Power: 73 horsepower
- Torque: 126 lb-ft
- Weight: 858 lbs (389 kgs)
- Seat Height: 26.5 inches (672 mm)
Competitors
2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1890cc, Air-cooled Thunderstroke 116
|Engine Power
|126 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.063″ x 4.449″ (103.2mm x113mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 54 mm bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.2 : 1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|46mm, Telescopic Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Single Shock w/ Air adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.5 gal (20.8 L)
|Color / Graphics
|Black Azure Crystal, Stryker Red Metallic
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|102.1 in / 2593 mm
|Overall Width
|40.2 in (1,022 mm)
|Overall Height
|55.7 in / 1415 mm
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.5 in (140 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
858 lbs (389 kg) / 890 lbs (403 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Features
Ride In Comfort and Style
Thunderstroke 116 V-twin Engine
TOUCHSCREEN POWERED BY RIDE COMMAND
36+ GALLONS OF CARGO SPACE
SEATING THAT GOES THE EXTRA MILES
PREMIUM AUDIO
RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY
2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Photos
2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Videos
2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited Review by Ridge Roamer:
2023 Indian Roadmaster Limited review by My Motorcycle Obsession: