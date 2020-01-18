BMW Continues to Thrill in The New Year

BMW motorcycles have always made amazing machines, and 2020 is no exception. The company has some new models out and many models returning that should continue to thrill riders everywhere. The company has models in all areas of the market, providing plenty of options to those folks looking for a new bike.

With all that in mind, here is a look at each and every 2020 BMW motorcycle model that the company currently sells. The list is rather long. BMW thrives in part because there are multiple models in each segment of the industry. This allows them to hit a wide variety of motorcyclists with machines that put fine German engineering above all else.

2020 BMW Superbikes & Sportbikes

2020 BMW S1000RR

The 2020 BMW S1000RR is the bike that really pushes the limits in BMW’s lineup. It’s a hard-core serious sport bike worthy of your attention and respect. It’s a bike that is a fine-tuned tool. It’s German Engineering at its absolute best.

The motorcycle features a 999cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that makes 205 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque. Its top speed is over 125 mph and the bike can get there faster than most people can handle it. It’s a machine for the advanced rider.

2020 BMW R 1250 RS

The 2020 GMW R 1250 RS was built to be the sport touring machine that you just wouldn’t want to get off at the end of a very long ride. It helps you get the most out of each and every tour you take, no matter how long or short it is.

The bike features a 1,254 cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that makes 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. It’s an air-cooled mill and a design that BMW has perfected over the years. With a top speed of over 125 mph, I doubt you’ll need more power.

2020 BMW Adventure Touring Motorcyles

2020 BMW R 1250 GS

The BMW R 1250 GS has become one of the most impressive and recognizable motorcycles on the planet. Folks from every walk of life know that this machine is a serious adventure touring motorcycle. It’s a bike that’s ready for everything.

The motorcycle features a 1,254cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that makes a strong 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. BMW likes this engine and uses it in multiple bikes but that’s not a bad thing. The engine is so good I’d be sad if they didn’t use it in more than one bike.

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

Love the regular old 2020 BMW R 1250 GS but need something a little more hardcore? That’s where the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure comes into play. It offers a more rugged package in what is known as one of the best bikes on the road.

The bike still features the 1,254cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that puts out 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque, but now the motorcycle gets some crash bars, and skid plate, spoked wheels and a whole lot more. This is a bike that doesn’t mess around no matter where you ride it.

2020 BMW S 1000 XR

Another adventure touring machine, the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR throws some sportiness into the adventure touring recipe. It’s a bike that’s much more road-focused but still can dispatch a gravel road with ease. The bike is a unique offering.

The motorcycle gets a 999cc engine that punches out 165 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle’s gearbox has also been reworked to reduce noise at higher speeds, something that will be needed for this machine.

2020 BMW F 850 GS

The BMW F 850 GS is the bike you get if you really want to experience an adventure touring machine. This motorcycle was bread for going off-road and for hanging with the best out there on the road. The smaller displacement than the 1250 version I discussed above makes it more affordable and easier to handle.

The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled 853cc twin-cylinder inline engine that makes 90 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque. The bike has plenty of power to get done whatever job you want to do. It’s an engine as versatile as the bike itself.

2020 BMW F 850 GS Adventure

The BMW F 850 GS Adventure takes what the regular model does so well and brings it up a few more notches adding more protection for those difficult off-road treks and trails. It makes it easier to do more and go further each and every time you get on the motorcycle.

The BMW F 850 GS features the same 853cc twin-cylinder inline engine that makes 90 hp and 63 lb-ft of torque as the regular F 850 GS. The changes to this motorcycle are the upgrades to its exterior and the unique range of features and accessories that can be added to the motorcycle to make it a serious off-roader.

2020 BMW F 750 GS

With the GS line, the models higher than the F 750 GS are wonderful motorcycles, but when you’re looking for a truly good everyday adventure touring bike, the 750 is the way to go. It strikes a competent balance while still providing plenty of capability.

The motorcycle features a parallel twin-cylinder engine that has a displacement of 853cc and makes 77 hp and 61 lb-ft of torque. It’s an engine designed for everyday use, and you’ll not find yourself wanting for power whether you’re touring, cruising through town, or tearing down a trail in the wilderness.

2020 BMW G 310 GS

Forget long tours filled with those monotonous rides where one mile blends into the other. The 2020 BMW G 310 GS is the adventure bike that’s here to turn each and every ride you take into a serious adventure. You can take this little puppy anywhere and be sure that you’ll come out on the other side with a smile on your face.

The BMW G 310 GS features a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 313cc that kicks out 34 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle isn’t a powerful speed demon, but it isn’t meant to be. It’s meant to be your companion no matter where you choose to go, whether that’s down to the local coffee shop or down a twisty fire trail.

2020 BMW Touring & Sport Touring Motorcycles

2020 BMW K 1600 B

The 2020 BMW K 1600 B is the touring motorcycle that’s a fantastic asphalt cruiser. It’s a reasonably stripped-down version of the K 1600 and unlike its stablemates this bike is a little more sporty. Sure it’s still in the touring camp, but it offers a unique blend you can’t find with other K 1600 bikes.

The engine in this motorcycle is the venerable 1,649cc inline six-cylinder. This mill puts out a strong 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque. It’s enough to move this bagger around with ease and gives you what you need for some good highway cruising. Overall, this bike is the entry point for BMW’s bagger, touring line.

2020 BMW K 1600 Grand America

Does the K 1600 B scratch you in almost all the right places but you need something even more designed for the long haul? Meet the 2020 BMW K 1600 Grand America. Yes, this is the touring machine that takes things to a new level.

The engine in this motorcycle is the same 1,649cc inline six-cylinder that is in the bike that it’s based on. That means you still get the 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque. Pair that with the generous luggage, comfy saddle for both the rider and the passenger and you have a bike that’s ready to circle the earth.

2020 BMW K 1600 GT

The 2020 BMW K 1600 GT is a touring motorcycle that’s still built to provide you with thrills while you cover great distances. Yes, it’s comfortable and feature-packed, but the motorcycle is special because it’s a big comfy machine that can still hang in the twisties. It’s a good mix of relaxation on the road and sportiness where you need it.

The motorcycle, like the other K 1600 bikes in the touring range, features a six-cylinder 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque engine with a displacement of 1,649. The GT version gets some killer saddlebacks and one of the comfiest seats in the business, too.

2020 BMW K 1600 GTL

If you’re a BMW fan and you want the absolute top when it comes to your luxury machine and you plan on riding two-up often, then you’re in for a treat with the 2020 BMW K 1600 GTL. The bike is the pinnacle of BMW touring excellence. It comes feature-packed, full of storage, and ready for any long journey.

Again, like the other K 1600 motorcycles, the GTL gets the 1,649cc inline six-cylinder engine with 160 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque. It’s plenty of power for any road. The motorcycle takes what the GT has up a notch with more storage and more features, too.

2020 BMW R 1250 RT

The BMW R 1250 RT is one heck of a touring motorcycle. It may sit at the bottom of the touring range, but it offers so much in terms of its experience. It’s sporty and comfortable with large saddlebags and plenty of features.

The bike features a 1,254cc boxer twin-cylinder engine. That engine puts out 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle has plenty of power no matter where you go. Pair that with its large windscreen and fairing and you have a wonderful touring bike.

2020 BMW R 1250 R

The 2020 BMW R 1250 R is the classic naked roadster motorcycle that you’ve been waiting for. It’s a versatile bike that combines dynamic performance with comfortable ergonomics and a reworked engine makes the bike better than ever.

The engine features the venerable twin-cylinder boxer design but it’s been improved. The bike now puts out 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque and has a displacement of 1,254cc. Pair that with the 4.8-gallon tank and you have a recipe for some happy riding.

2020 BMW S 1000 R

Strip the fairing from the S 1000 RR and you have the 2020 BMW S 1000 R. It is a motorcycle that’s hard for any naked bike enthusiast not to fall in love with. It’s aggressive and quick, and it looks the part too, with attractive styling and ready-for-action attitude.

The engine in this bike is the same 999cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that’s in its hardcore sportbike sibling. The S 1000 R gets 165 hp and 84 lb-ft of torque to play with making it an extremely competent bike to have no matter where you ride.

2020 BMW G 310 R

The 2020 BMW G 310 R is the motorcycle that you should consider if you live in an urban environment and don’t find a scooter enticing. This machine is built for easy maneuverability with a spunky engine, and a sporty demeanor.

The motorcycle features a 313cc capacity single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with two overhead camshafts. It puts out 34 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. The bike might not be a speed demon, but it manages 71 mpg, which is exactly what you want in a commuter motorcycle.

2020 BMW Standard “Sport Heritage” Bikes

2020 BMW R nineT

Kicking off the Heritage range for BMW’s lineup is the R nineT. It’s the bike the embodies all that BMW has strived to be since its inception. The motorcycle blends old-school classic style with state-of-the-art technology and modern performance.

The motorcycle comes with a 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that makes a healthy 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The bike’s engine’s air-cooled design works well with the rest of its overall aesthetics, but this bike is more than just a style statement, providing plenty of thrills while you ride.

2020 BMW R nineT Pure

Next in the Heritage range from the company is the R nineT Pure. This motorcycle offers even more of a pure motorcycling experience, hence the name. It takes the R nineT discussed above to a place reminiscent of the 1970s era BMW motorcycles.

The bike features the same 1,170cc air-cooled twin-cylinder boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle is mechanically the same to its sibling but offers a bit different of an experience for those looking for one.

BMW R nineT /5

Are you a BMW motorcycle fan who loved the /5 series bikes from the 60s and 70s? If so, then you need to think about the BMW R nineT /5. This motorcycle takes the handsome classic style of the R nineT and reimagines it as a bike that pays homage to the old bikes.

The motorcycle features the same 1,170cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque as the other R nineT motorcycles for sale. The bike is a seriously cool machine with more style than most people will know what to do with. It’s no slouch in the performance department either with the speed and handling chops to back its styling up.

2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler

Maybe a cafe racer isn’t your thing. Maybe you’re the kind of rider who is more interested in a scrambler. Well, BMW has a retro-styled machine for you to fawn over, too. Meet the 2020 BMW R nineT Scrambler.

This motorcycle brings scrambler style and capabilities to the R nineT lineup. The bike still features the 1,170cc twin-cylinder air-cooled boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. It’s more than enough for you to get the most out of this bike on a pavement or on a light trail.

2020 BMW Scooters

2020 BMW C 400 X

The 2020 BMW C 400 X is a midsize scooter designed for the challenges of the urban jungle. The bike is agile and maneuverable and offers good storage, too. It’s perfect for the young person on the go who needs something quick, fast, and easy.

The bike gets a 350cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that puts out 34 hp and 26 lb-ft of torque. That should be more than enough to handle any urban environment and with an mpg of 67, you won’t be filling up often.

2020 BMW C 650 GT

If you’re looking for a scooter that’s built and designed to cover long distances with ease, then the 2020 BMW C 650 GT is the bike you should get. Not only is it agile enough to dispatch city streets and tight urban environments with ease, but it also has the long legs to take down the highway miles, too.

The bike comes with a strong 647cc two-cylinder inline engine that’s liquid-cooled and produces a strong 60 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque. The bike also manages a 51 mpg rating so it’s designed to be efficient, too. It’s the maxi scooter that can really do it all.

2020 BMW C evolution

Not a company to fall behind the curve, BMW has the C evolution for anyone who is ready for the electric motorcycle revolution to happen. This bike is perfect for the urban dweller who really wants to do their part to make the switch to electric over gas-powered vehicles.

The bike features a powerful electric motor that puts out 48 hp and 53 lb-ft of torque. The bike also comes with a 99-mile range, which should be more than enough for the vast majority of people’s commutes. It’s quick, too, with a 0 to 30 mph time of 2.8 seconds. Shooting through traffic should be no problem.