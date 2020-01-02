2020 BMW R 1250 GS

The 2020 BMW R 1250 GS is an adventure touring motorcycle with comfortable ergonomics and strong power. It’s a model designed to take you pretty much anywhere and is near the peak of the sport-touring line for BMW.

The model features a 1,254cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that makes a 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. It’s an engine that is used in various areas of the BMW lineup and for good reason. It’s a versatile engine with plenty to offer in terms of smooth operation and good reliability.

The R 1250 GS is at home in the city, in the country, or on a dirt path. It’s a bike that can do it all and that’s why it comes with a price tag of $17,895. It’s a bike that has basically not changed from 2019.

The motorcycle is available in Black Storm Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic, Light White / Racing Blue Metallic / Racing Red Paint, and Black Storm Metallic / Night Black Matte.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW R1250GS in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 17,895

17,895 Key Features: ABS 2 Ride Modes (Rain/Road) LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type: 1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine

1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Power: 136 hp



136 hp Wet weight: 476 lbs

476 lbs Seat height: 33.5 Inch Key Competitors KTM 1290 Adventure

Yamaha Super Tenere ES

Suzuki V Strom 1050

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Power 136 hp Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection with ride-by-wire throttle system Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate Wet Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Shaft drive CHASSIS Suspension Front BMW Telelever, Ø 37 mm, central spring strut Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston fixed calipers, diameter 305 mm Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 276 mm, dual-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 R 19 Tires Rear 170/60 R 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 L (5.3 US gal.) Color Black Storm Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 86.9 in (2,207 mm) Overall Width 37.5 in (953 mm) Overall Height 56.3 in (1,430 mm) Wheelbase 60 in (1,525 mm) Ground Clearance Seat Height 33.5 in (850) Curb Weight 476 lbs (216 kg) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Features

Dynamic Brake Control. DBC supports you in emergency braking by counteracting the often unwanted gas actuation in such an extreme situation. The intervention in the engine control reduces the engine torque. At the same time, the braking power is increased at the rear wheel. The result: more safety through the best possible use of the braking capacity to stabilize your bike and shorten the stopping distance.

Performance, efficiency, control. The twin-cylinder Boxer engine of the R 1250 GS fascinates in its diversity right from the very first moment. Its character is unmistakable – whatever the ride. It offers you incredible performance and smooth running at low speeds at the same time. The BMW ShiftCam variable camshaft control system ensures greater torque across the entire power band, providing greater control in every riding situation, giving you power whenever you need it. More power, more torque – and increased fuel efficiency. The strong performance with fewer gear changes gives you more control.

Full LED headlights as standard Both in low-beam and high-beam lighting, the illumination is wider and more homogeneous than conventional lights. In addition, the light is whiter, making contours clearer and significantly increasing passive safety.

The BMW R 1250 GS with Hill Start Controll comes standard. The standard Hill Start Control makes starting on slopes easier. With the help of the handbrake lever, the rear brake can easily be applied. When riding off, the brake is released automatically.

Connectivity of the BMW R 1250 GS The 6.5-inch TFT colour display shows information such as speed and rpm, navigation, telephony, media, and additional vehicle information. When darkness sets in or when riding through tunnels, the lighting and colour intensity of the display are automatically adjusted. Even in strong sunlight, all of the information is very easy to read.



2020 BMW R 1250 GS Photos

2020 BMW R 1250 GS Videos

BMW Motorcycles Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube