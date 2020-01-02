2020 BMW R 1250 GS
The 2020 BMW R 1250 GS is an adventure touring motorcycle with comfortable ergonomics and strong power. It’s a model designed to take you pretty much anywhere and is near the peak of the sport-touring line for BMW.
The model features a 1,254cc twin-cylinder boxer engine that makes a 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. It’s an engine that is used in various areas of the BMW lineup and for good reason. It’s a versatile engine with plenty to offer in terms of smooth operation and good reliability.
The R 1250 GS is at home in the city, in the country, or on a dirt path. It’s a bike that can do it all and that’s why it comes with a price tag of $17,895. It’s a bike that has basically not changed from 2019.
The motorcycle is available in Black Storm Metallic, Cosmic Blue Metallic, Light White / Racing Blue Metallic / Racing Red Paint, and Black Storm Metallic / Night Black Matte.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 17,895
- Key Features:
- ABS
- 2 Ride Modes (Rain/Road)
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
- Power: 136 hp
- Wet weight: 476 lbs
- Seat height: 33.5 Inch
Key Competitors
- KTM 1290 Adventure
- Yamaha Super Tenere ES
- Suzuki V Strom 1050
2020 BMW R 1250 GS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
|Power
|136 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|102.5 mm x 76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection with ride-by-wire throttle system
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Shaft drive
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|BMW Telelever, Ø 37 mm, central spring strut
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever
|Brakes Front
|Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston fixed calipers, diameter 305 mm
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 276 mm, dual-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 R 19
|Tires Rear
|170/60 R 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|20 L (5.3 US gal.)
|Color
|Black Storm Metallic
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|86.9 in (2,207 mm)
|Overall Width
|37.5 in (953 mm)
|Overall Height
|56.3 in (1,430 mm)
|Wheelbase
|60 in (1,525 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|33.5 in (850)
|Curb Weight
|476 lbs (216 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2020 BMW R 1250 GS Features
Dynamic Brake Control.
DBC supports you in emergency braking by counteracting the often unwanted gas actuation in such an extreme situation. The intervention in the engine control reduces the engine torque. At the same time, the braking power is increased at the rear wheel. The result: more safety through the best possible use of the braking capacity to stabilize your bike and shorten the stopping distance.
Performance, efficiency, control.
The twin-cylinder Boxer engine of the R 1250 GS fascinates in its diversity right from the very first moment. Its character is unmistakable – whatever the ride. It offers you incredible performance and smooth running at low speeds at the same time. The BMW ShiftCam variable camshaft control system ensures greater torque across the entire power band, providing greater control in every riding situation, giving you power whenever you need it. More power, more torque – and increased fuel efficiency. The strong performance with fewer gear changes gives you more control.
Full LED headlights as standard
Both in low-beam and high-beam lighting, the illumination is wider and more homogeneous than conventional lights. In addition, the light is whiter, making contours clearer and significantly increasing passive safety.
