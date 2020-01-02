2020 BMW R nineT Pure

The 2020 BMW R nineT Pure takes the standard bike that is the regular R nineT and crafts it into a very pure and more basic riding experience. The bike features retro-inspired styling and is mostly the same as the R nine-T /5 but without the special edition features.

The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The modern but air-cooled engine provides some simplicity in an era of motorcycling that couldn’t be more complicated and high tech. It’s a quality engine with good power.

The R nineT Pure is at home in city streets. It’s also at home on a curvy country lane. It’s a motorcycle that’s designed and built to look backward and forwards at the same time. The motorcycle also has a nice price tag of only $9,995.

The motorcycle is available in Catalano Grey, Option 719 Storm Metallic/Aurum, or Option 719 Black Strom Metallic/Light White.

2020 BMW R nineT Pure

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $ 9,995
  • Key Features:
    • ABS
    • LED Lighting
    • Disc Brakes

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
  • Power: 110 hp
  • Wet weight: 465 lbs (211 kg)
  • Seat height: 31.7 Inch

Key Competitors

  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
  • Kawasaki Z900RS ABS
  • Ducati Scrambler 1100

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
Power 110 hp
Bore x Stroke 101 mm x 73 mm
Compression Ratio 12.0 : 1
Fuel System Electronic fuel injection
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive Shaft drive 2.91:1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 46 mm
Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable
Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17
Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L (4.5 US gal.)
Color Lupine Blue metallic

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 82.9 in (2,105 mm)
Overall Width 35.5 in (900 mm)
Overall Height 48.8 in (1,240 mm)
Wheelbase 58.8 in (1,493 mm)
Ground Clearance
Seat Height 31.7 in (805 mm)
Curb Weight 465 lbs (211 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 3 year
Extension

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Features

Safety included – thanks to ABS and standard ASC.

The R nineT Pure is open to your ideas. When it comes to safety, it quite clearly reflects our ideas: this is why it is fitted with the BMW Motorrad ABS as standard. And the standard ASC (Automatic Stability Control) prevents the rear wheel from spinning and ensures more efficient power transmission, for more active riding safety.

Seat options.

The R nineT Pure offers the following three possibilities: there is a passenger seat with passenger frame fitted as standard. You can also quickly dismantle the passenger seat, if you are riding solo. This gives rise to a bit more storage space beneath the small seat hump. Or you ride the R nineT Pure in a very sporty and stylistically puristic way: without passenger seat and without passenger frame.

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Photos

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Videos

BMW Motorcycles Official Websites

Social Media Links

