2020 BMW R nineT Pure

The 2020 BMW R nineT Pure takes the standard bike that is the regular R nineT and crafts it into a very pure and more basic riding experience. The bike features retro-inspired styling and is mostly the same as the R nine-T /5 but without the special edition features.

The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. The modern but air-cooled engine provides some simplicity in an era of motorcycling that couldn’t be more complicated and high tech. It’s a quality engine with good power.

The R nineT Pure is at home in city streets. It’s also at home on a curvy country lane. It’s a motorcycle that’s designed and built to look backward and forwards at the same time. The motorcycle also has a nice price tag of only $9,995.

The motorcycle is available in Catalano Grey, Option 719 Storm Metallic/Aurum, or Option 719 Black Strom Metallic/Light White.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW R nineT Pure in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 9,995

9,995 Key Features: ABS LED Lighting Disc Brakes

Key Specs Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine

1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine Power: 110 hp

110 hp Wet weight: 465 lbs (211 kg)

465 lbs (211 kg) Seat height: 31.7 Inch Key Competitors Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Kawasaki Z900RS ABS

Ducati Scrambler 1100

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine Power 110 hp Bore x Stroke 101 mm x 73 mm Compression Ratio 12.0 : 1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Shaft drive 2.91:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 46 mm Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L (4.5 US gal.) Color Lupine Blue metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 82.9 in (2,105 mm) Overall Width 35.5 in (900 mm) Overall Height 48.8 in (1,240 mm) Wheelbase 58.8 in (1,493 mm) Ground Clearance Seat Height 31.7 in (805 mm) Curb Weight 465 lbs (211 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 3 year Extension

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Features

Safety included – thanks to ABS and standard ASC. The R nineT Pure is open to your ideas. When it comes to safety, it quite clearly reflects our ideas: this is why it is fitted with the BMW Motorrad ABS as standard. And the standard ASC (Automatic Stability Control) prevents the rear wheel from spinning and ensures more efficient power transmission, for more active riding safety. Seat options. The R nineT Pure offers the following three possibilities: there is a passenger seat with passenger frame fitted as standard. You can also quickly dismantle the passenger seat, if you are riding solo. This gives rise to a bit more storage space beneath the small seat hump. Or you ride the R nineT Pure in a very sporty and stylistically puristic way: without passenger seat and without passenger frame.

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Photos

2020 BMW R nineT Pure Videos

BMW Motorcycles Official Websites USA

Canada

Europe Social Media Links Facebook

Instagram

YouTube