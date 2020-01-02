The 2020 BMW S 1000 RR

The 2020 BMW S10000RR is a hardcore superbike designed to push things to the limits. The motorcycle is about unbridled power and pushing yourself to the very edge while on the track. It’s designed for an experienced rider, who wants to hit every apex perfectly in every single twist and turn.

The BMW S1000RR features a 999cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder inline engine with four titanium valves per cylinder. It also has wet-sump lubrication and BMW ShiftCam technology. The bike’s engine makes 205 hp and 83 lb-ft of torque.

The motorcycle is available in two color options: Motorsport (white, red, and blue) and Racing Red. The S1000RR comes with a price tag of $16,995. It is a machine well worth its price in terms of the prestige and performance it offers.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $16,995USA / $18,900 Canada

$16,995USA / $18,900 Canada Key Features: Traction Control ABS Pro LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type: 999 cc Inline 4 cylinder

999 cc Inline 4 cylinder Power: 205 hp

205 hp Wet weight: 427 lb (193 kg)

427 lb (193 kg) Seat height: 32.4 in (822 mm) Key Competitors Ducati Panigale V4

Yamaha YZF-R1

Aprilia Tuono 1100 RR

KTM 1290 Super Duke

2020 BMW S 1000 RR Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine Liquid cooled, 4-stroke in-line 4-cylinder engine Power 205 hp (151 kW) Torque 83 lb-ft Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Fuel System Fuel Injection DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-disc clutch in oil bath, 6-speed, #525 17/45 chain Transmission 6-speed CHASSIS Suspension Front 45mm Upside-down telescopic fork, 3-way adjustable, 4.7-in travel Suspension Rear “WSBK” Aluminium swing arm, 4-way adjustable; 4.7-in travel Brakes Front 320 mm Dual floating disc brakes, ABS Brakes Rear 220 mm Single disc brake; ABS Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16 L / 4.4 US gal ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2,073 mm (81.6 in) Overall Width 848 mm (33.4in) Overall Height 1,151 mm (45.3 in) Wheelbase 1,441 mm (56.7 in) Seat Height 822 mm (32.4 in) Curb Weight 193 kg (427 lb) OTHER Warranty 3 year

2020 BMW S 1000 RR Features

BMW ShiftCam technology When you first accelerate you will immediately notice: that this bike’s torque curve is captivating even at low and middle speeds thanks to BMW’s ShiftCam technology. The intake valves are controlled as needed by means of a control camshaft. Depending on the speed, the valve lift and timing of the valve opening are adjusted to ensure the best performance for you and your RR.

ABS and ABS Pro The RR has standard ABS and ABS Pro, depending on your riding mode: RAIN, ROAD, DYNAMIC, RACE or optional RACE Pro-1 to 3. So you decide whether your bike needs the maximum stability or the highest possible performance.

Standard Gear Shift Assist Pro On the road or on the track: This feature is a must. With the standard feature Gear Shift Assist Pro, you can smoothly shift up or down without pulling the clutch lever, so you can fully concentrate on the road. At the same time, the load-bearing influences on the body and rear wheel have been reduced to a minimum. The result: you’re faster, more stable and can enjoy even higher performance and more riding pleasure.

Completely newly developed Dynamic Damping Control (DDC) The RR comes optionally equipped with the next generation DDC. Now the electronic valve is parallel to the mechanical valve. If necessary, the damping is reduced or increased in 10 milliseconds via this bypass line. For the road or the track, you can rely on exceptional damping. The suspension spring can also be adjusted manually.

Lighting design The standard LED headlights give the RR its new unmistakable sporty-aggressive look. This applies not only to the front headlights but to the front turn signals, which have been moved from the fairing to the mirrors on the new RR. For the rear of the bike, the turn signal, brake and tail light have been combined into one component.

6.5" TFT display The benchmark in the superbike segment: the TFT display of the RR. With 6.5″ you have a perfect overview of your bikes information. You can choose between the Pure Ride screen that’s reduced to the essentials, or one of three Core Ride screens that display other important information. Everything under control with the multi-controller on the left handlebar: Simply scroll through the menu of your 6.5″ TFT display and access the various functions and settings – without taking your hands off the handlebars, so you maintain full control.

Ergonomics Not only is the new RR a lot lighter at a mere 434 lbs, it’s also got the perfect ergonomics. The frame, tank, seat, tail and footpegs have all been modified for more support, freedom of movement, more feedback and better knee closure. The interplay of the milled footpegs and the new handlebar ergonomics with the M seat, in addition to even more feedback, lets you ride longer and concentrate on achieving faster lap times.

Strut and swing arm The new RR is equipped with an aluminum swing arm and offers you better power distribution and less reaction from the chassis when accelerating. That saves the tires. The standard shock absorber of the new RR is now further away from the engine and is therefore less exposed to heat. In addition, a larger damper piston improves damping in all riding situations.

Standard seat and special equipment When you look at the standard seat, you’ll immediately know that perfect feedback was the goal. This allows not only more freedom of movement, but also the perfect amount of contact with the motorcycle while riding. The standard seat height is 32.4” and the inner-leg curve is 71.9”. In addition to the standard seat, there’s also the optional M seat for the new RR. Its firmness and slip-resistant cover save power when accelerating or braking hard, and bring more stability to the bike. The M seat is part of the M Package. It is available in three seat heights (32 in, 32.4 in and 33.4 in) as a special accessory.

License plate bracket with lighting components It’s so fast to convert your RR from a cruising bike to a racing machine: the tail light integrated into the LED turn signals and the license plate light are both attached to the license plate bracket unit. The big advantage here is that in just a few simple steps you can remove the license plate bracket and lighting and be ready for the track in no time.

4 standard Ride Modes / Optional Race Pro 1-3 riding modes Four Ride Modes are standard with the RR: RAIN, ROAD, DYNAMIC and RACE. All four are perfectly tailored to the respective conditions and provide more performance or more stability and safety, as desired. Racers, in particular, get their money’s worth with the special Ride Modes Pro option. The additional RACE Pro 1, RACE Pro 2 and RACE Pro 3 modes can be individually adapted to Engine (throttle), Engine Brake, Traction Control (DTC), Wheelie-Control (DTC), ABS and ABS Pro – so that you can achieve the best possible performance on every track.

