2020 BMW S 1000 XR

Contents

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is an adventure touring motorcycle that is one of the best middleweight adventure bikes out there with a focus more on the street. It’s a model designed to be used more on the pavement than on the off-road trail.

The model features a 999cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that makes a 165 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle has plenty of power for highway cruising and around town riding.

The S 1000 XR is most at home on the pavement but it can also take to an off-road trail if it needs to. It’s the bike’s versatility that makes it worth its $19,750 (Canadian) price tag. The bike is new for the 2020 model year and is not yet on the U.S. website.

The motorcycle is available in Ice Grey or Racing Red / White Aluminum Metallic Matte

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW S 1000 XR in one place.

2020 BMW S 1000 XR

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $ 17,645
  • Key Features:
    • ABS
    • Riding Modes Pro
    • LED Lighting

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 999 cc Water/oil-cooled, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine
  • Power: 165 hp
  • Wet weight: 498 lbs (226 kg)
  • Seat height: 33 Inch

Key Competitors

  • Honda African Twin
  • Yamaha Super Tenere ES
  • Suzuki V Strom 1050

2020 BMW S 1000 XR

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 999 cc Water/oil-cooled, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine
Power 165 hp
Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm
Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1
Fuel System Electronic intake pipe injection
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch, self-reinforcing
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive Chain drive, 17/45

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA)
Suspension Rear Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strut, electronic preload adjuster
Brakes Front Twin disc brakes, diameter 320 mm, floating discs, radial four-piston fixed calipers
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, twin-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17
Tires Rear 190/55 ZR 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 20 L (5.2 US gal.)
Color Racing Red with White Aluminum Metallic Matte

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 91.8 in (2,333 mm)
Overall Width 36.1 in (917 mm)
Overall Height 55.5 in (1,411 mm)
Wheelbase 59.9 in (1,522 mm)
Ground Clearance
Seat Height 33 in (838 mm)
Curb Weight 493 lbs (224 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 3 year
Extension

2020 BMW S 1000 XR

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Features

 

Colors with expression.

With the paint variants of the S 1000 XR, you are making a clear visual sign. Defined and precise, the colors emphasize the sporty, angular character of the machine down to the last detail.

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Photos

2020 BMW S 1000 XR
2020 BMW S 1000 XR
2020 BMW S 1000 XR
2020 BMW S 1000 XR

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Videos

BMW Motorcycles Official Websites

Social Media Links

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *