2020 BMW S 1000 XR
Contents
The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is an adventure touring motorcycle that is one of the best middleweight adventure bikes out there with a focus more on the street. It’s a model designed to be used more on the pavement than on the off-road trail.
The model features a 999cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that makes a 165 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle has plenty of power for highway cruising and around town riding.
The S 1000 XR is most at home on the pavement but it can also take to an off-road trail if it needs to. It’s the bike’s versatility that makes it worth its $19,750 (Canadian) price tag. The bike is new for the 2020 model year and is not yet on the U.S. website.
The motorcycle is available in Ice Grey or Racing Red / White Aluminum Metallic Matte
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW S 1000 XR in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 17,645
- Key Features:
- ABS
- Riding Modes Pro
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 999 cc Water/oil-cooled, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine
- Power: 165 hp
- Wet weight: 498 lbs (226 kg)
- Seat height: 33 Inch
Key Competitors
- Honda African Twin
- Yamaha Super Tenere ES
- Suzuki V Strom 1050
2020 BMW S 1000 XR Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|999 cc Water/oil-cooled, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine
|Power
|165 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|80 mm x 49.7 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel System
|Electronic intake pipe injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch, self-reinforcing
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain drive, 17/45
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA)
|Suspension Rear
|Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strut, electronic preload adjuster
|Brakes Front
|Twin disc brakes, diameter 320 mm, floating discs, radial four-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, twin-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|190/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|20 L (5.2 US gal.)
|Color
|Racing Red with White Aluminum Metallic Matte
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|91.8 in (2,333 mm)
|Overall Width
|36.1 in (917 mm)
|Overall Height
|55.5 in (1,411 mm)
|Wheelbase
|59.9 in (1,522 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|33 in (838 mm)
|Curb Weight
|493 lbs (224 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|3 year
|Extension
2020 BMW S 1000 XR Features
Colors with expression.
With the paint variants of the S 1000 XR, you are making a clear visual sign. Defined and precise, the colors emphasize the sporty, angular character of the machine down to the last detail.
No Comment