2020 BMW S 1000 XR

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is an adventure touring motorcycle that is one of the best middleweight adventure bikes out there with a focus more on the street. It’s a model designed to be used more on the pavement than on the off-road trail.

The model features a 999cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that makes a 165 hp and 114 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle has plenty of power for highway cruising and around town riding.

The S 1000 XR is most at home on the pavement but it can also take to an off-road trail if it needs to. It’s the bike’s versatility that makes it worth its $19,750 (Canadian) price tag. The bike is new for the 2020 model year and is not yet on the U.S. website.

The motorcycle is available in Ice Grey or Racing Red / White Aluminum Metallic Matte

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 17,645

17,645 Key Features: ABS Riding Modes Pro LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type: 999 cc Water/oil-cooled, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine

999 cc Water/oil-cooled, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine Power: 165 hp

165 hp Wet weight: 498 lbs (226 kg)

498 lbs (226 kg) Seat height: 33 Inch Key Competitors Honda African Twin

Yamaha Super Tenere ES

Suzuki V Strom 1050

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 999 cc Water/oil-cooled, 4-cylinder, 4-stroke in-line engine Power 165 hp Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 49.7 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel System Electronic intake pipe injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate clutch in oil bath, slipper clutch, self-reinforcing Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain drive, 17/45 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, diameter 45 mm, electronic self-adjusting rebound/compression damping (Dynamic ESA) Suspension Rear Aluminium double-sided swing-arm, central spring strut, electronic preload adjuster Brakes Front Twin disc brakes, diameter 320 mm, floating discs, radial four-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, twin-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 190/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 20 L (5.2 US gal.) Color Racing Red with White Aluminum Metallic Matte ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 91.8 in (2,333 mm) Overall Width 36.1 in (917 mm) Overall Height 55.5 in (1,411 mm) Wheelbase 59.9 in (1,522 mm) Ground Clearance Seat Height 33 in (838 mm) Curb Weight 493 lbs (224 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 3 year Extension

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Features

Colors with expression. With the paint variants of the S 1000 XR, you are making a clear visual sign. Defined and precise, the colors emphasize the sporty, angular character of the machine down to the last detail.

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Photos

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Videos

