The 2020 BMW R 1250 RS

The 2020 BMW R 1250 RS is a sport-touring machine with a heavy slant more towards sport than touring. It’s a sportbike you can ride for a long time and want to keep riding. It’s not as hardcore as BMW’s other sportbikes, but it’s not some cavernous touring machine like the K1600 line.

The BMW R 1250 RS has a fantastic engine for both touring and sport riding needs. It’s a 1,254cc boxer twin engine. The bike’s engine makes 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. The bike tops out at 125 mph. It’s a carryover from 2019.

The R 1250 RS comes in four different color options: Black Storm Metallic, Style Sport (gold), Style Exclusive (dark blue), and Option 719 Bronze Metallic. The motorcycle comes with a price tag of $15,695.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new R1250RS in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $15,695 USA / $18,000 Canada

$15,695 USA / $18,000 Canada Key Features: Traction Control ABS LED Lighting

Key Specs Engine type: 1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine

1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine Power: 136 hp

136 hp Wet weight: 536 lb (243 kg)

536 lb (243 kg) Seat height: 32.3 in (820mm) Key Competitors Kawasaki Ninja 1000

KTM 1290 Super Duke GT

Yamaha FJR1300ES

2020 BMW R 1250 RS Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1,254 cc Air/liquid-cooled4-stroke flat twin engine, Power 136 Hp Torque 105 lb-ft Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-plate slipper clutch, 6-speed Transmission 6-speed CHASSIS Suspension Front 45 mm Upside-down telescopic fork; 5.5-in travel Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; 5.5-in travel Brakes Front Dual 320mm floating disc; ABS Brakes Rear 276 mm Single disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18 L / 4.8 US gal ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2,202 mm (86.7 in) Overall Width 925 mm (36.4 in) Overall Height 1,255 mm (49.4 in) Wheelbase 1,530 mm (60.2 in) Seat Height 820 mm (32.3 in) Curb Weight 243 kg (536 lb) OTHER Warranty 3 year

2020 BMW R 1250 RS Features

Key Features

Engine Features

Chassis & Suspension

Additional Features

Electrical Features

2020 BMW R 1250 RS Photos

2020 BMW R 1250 RS Videos

