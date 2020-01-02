The 2020 BMW R 1250 RS
The 2020 BMW R 1250 RS is a sport-touring machine with a heavy slant more towards sport than touring. It’s a sportbike you can ride for a long time and want to keep riding. It’s not as hardcore as BMW’s other sportbikes, but it’s not some cavernous touring machine like the K1600 line.
The BMW R 1250 RS has a fantastic engine for both touring and sport riding needs. It’s a 1,254cc boxer twin engine. The bike’s engine makes 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. The bike tops out at 125 mph. It’s a carryover from 2019.
The R 1250 RS comes in four different color options: Black Storm Metallic, Style Sport (gold), Style Exclusive (dark blue), and Option 719 Bronze Metallic. The motorcycle comes with a price tag of $15,695.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $15,695 USA / $18,000 Canada
- Key Features:
- Traction Control
- ABS
- LED Lighting
Key Specs
- Engine type: 1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
- Power: 136 hp
- Wet weight: 536 lb (243 kg)
- Seat height: 32.3 in (820mm)
Key Competitors
- Kawasaki Ninja 1000
- KTM 1290 Super Duke GT
- Yamaha FJR1300ES
2020 BMW R 1250 RS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|1,254 cc Air/liquid-cooled4-stroke flat twin engine,
|Power
|136 Hp
|Torque
|105 lb-ft
|Bore x Stroke
|102.5 mm x 76 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12.5 : 1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-plate slipper clutch, 6-speed
|Transmission
|6-speed
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|45 mm Upside-down telescopic fork; 5.5-in travel
|Suspension Rear
|Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; 5.5-in travel
|Brakes Front
|Dual 320mm floating disc; ABS
|Brakes Rear
|276 mm Single disc; ABS
|Tires Front
|120/70 ZR 17
|Tires Rear
|180/55 ZR 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|18 L / 4.8 US gal
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2,202 mm (86.7 in)
|Overall Width
|925 mm (36.4 in)
|Overall Height
|1,255 mm (49.4 in)
|Wheelbase
|1,530 mm (60.2 in)
|Seat Height
|820 mm (32.3 in)
|Curb Weight
|243 kg (536 lb)
OTHER
|Warranty
|3 year
