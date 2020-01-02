The 2020 BMW R 1250 RS

The 2020 BMW R 1250 RS is a sport-touring machine with a heavy slant more towards sport than touring. It’s a sportbike you can ride for a long time and want to keep riding. It’s not as hardcore as BMW’s other sportbikes, but it’s not some cavernous touring machine like the K1600 line.

The BMW R 1250 RS has a fantastic engine for both touring and sport riding needs. It’s a 1,254cc boxer twin engine. The bike’s engine makes 136 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque. The bike tops out at 125 mph. It’s a carryover from 2019.

The R 1250 RS comes in four different color options: Black Storm Metallic, Style Sport (gold), Style Exclusive (dark blue), and Option 719 Bronze Metallic. The motorcycle comes with a price tag of $15,695.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $15,695 USA / $18,000 Canada
  • Key Features:
    • Traction Control
    • ABS
    • LED Lighting

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 1,254cc Air/liquid-cooled 4-stroke flat twin engine
  • Power: 136 hp
  • Wet weight: 536 lb (243 kg)
  • Seat height: 32.3 in (820mm)

Key Competitors

  • Kawasaki Ninja 1000
  • KTM 1290 Super Duke GT
  • Yamaha FJR1300ES

2020 BMW R 1250 RS Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 1,254 cc Air/liquid-cooled4-stroke flat twin engine,
Power 136 Hp
Torque 105 lb-ft
Bore x Stroke 102.5 mm x 76 mm
Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1
Fuel System Electronic fuel injection

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multi-plate slipper clutch, 6-speed
Transmission 6-speed

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 45 mm Upside-down telescopic fork; 5.5-in travel
Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; 5.5-in travel
Brakes Front Dual 320mm floating disc; ABS
Brakes Rear 276 mm Single disc; ABS
Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17
Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 18 L / 4.8 US gal

ELECTRICAL
Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 2,202 mm (86.7 in)
Overall Width 925 mm (36.4 in)
Overall Height 1,255 mm (49.4 in)
Wheelbase 1,530 mm (60.2 in)
Seat Height 820 mm (32.3 in)
Curb Weight 243 kg (536 lb)

OTHER
Warranty 3 year

2020 BMW R 1250 RS Features

