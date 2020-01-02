2020 BMW R nineT

The 2020 BMW R nineT is a standard bike that offers retro-inspired characteristics to the rider who wants something with a classic look. BMW has a wide range of R nineT motorcycles and this is the most vanilla of the lineup.

The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. It brings a classic style and a modern engine together for a motorcycle that’s unlike most others on the road. This motorcycle is more than just a style statement, it’s genuinely fun and interesting on the road.

The R nineT is at home in city streets, but it’s also a good bike for the highway and the twisties. It’s a motorcycle that’s designed and built to be extremely balanced. The motorcycle also comes with a very reasonable $15,495 price tag.

The motorcycle is available in Black Storm Metallic, Black Storm Metallic / Vintage, or Option 719 Pollux Metallic / Aluminum paint job.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 15,495

15,495 Key Features: ABS LED Lighting On-Board Computer

Key Specs Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine

1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine Power: 110 hp

110 hp Wet weight: 459 lbs (208 kg)

459 lbs (208 kg) Seat height: 31.7 Inch Key Competitors Triumph Bonneville

Kawasaki Z900RS ABS

Ducati Scrambler 1100

2020 BMW R nineT Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine Power 110 hp Bore x Stroke 101 mm x 73 mm Compression Ratio 12.0 : 1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Shaft drive 2.91:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 46 mm Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17 Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 18 L (4.8 US gal.) Color Black Storm Metallic, Black Storm Metallic / Vintage, or Option 719 Pollux Metallic / Aluminum paint job ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 83.1 in (2,110 mm) Overall Width 35.5 in (900 mm) Overall Height 48.8 in (1,240 mm) Wheelbase 58.5 in (1,487 mm) Ground Clearance Seat Height 31.7 in (805 mm) Curb Weight 459 lbs (208 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 3 year Extension

2020 BMW R nineT Features

Unmistakably the R nineT The R nineT has an uncomplicated style but nevertheless a completely unmistakable presence. It embodies the passion and innovation of over 90 years of motorcycle construction – naturally together with the classic BMW Motorrad proportions: striking boxer engine, compact tank, slim rear. All materials are of consistently high quality; the surfaces are carefully refined. Added to this is an immense attention to detail and real craftsmanship. The fender for instance is screwed to the fork feet using two forged brackets. And the headlamp holder is made out of aluminum. Born to be customized The focus when developing the R nineT was its modular concept right from the outset: for the highest degree of customization possibilities. Countless professional and private modifications prove how much potential the R nineT has. Open interfaces in the electronics facilitate and alleviate the installation of electric components. Added to this is the well thought out separable frame. The end piece of the rear frame can be easily disassembled: for a puristic and stylish solo look, or for alternative seating options.

