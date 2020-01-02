2020 BMW R nineT

The 2020 BMW R nineT is a standard bike that offers retro-inspired characteristics to the rider who wants something with a classic look. BMW has a wide range of R nineT motorcycles and this is the most vanilla of the lineup.

The model features a 1,170cc boxer engine that makes 110 hp and 86 lb-ft of torque. It brings a classic style and a modern engine together for a motorcycle that’s unlike most others on the road. This motorcycle is more than just a style statement, it’s genuinely fun and interesting on the road.

The R nineT is at home in city streets, but it’s also a good bike for the highway and the twisties. It’s a motorcycle that’s designed and built to be extremely balanced. The motorcycle also comes with a very reasonable $15,495 price tag.

The motorcycle is available in Black Storm Metallic, Black Storm Metallic / Vintage, or Option 719 Pollux Metallic / Aluminum paint job.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new BMW R nineT in one place.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $ 15,495
  • Key Features:
    • ABS
    • LED Lighting
    • On-Board Computer

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
  • Power: 110 hp
  • Wet weight: 459 lbs (208 kg)
  • Seat height: 31.7 Inch

Key Competitors

  • Triumph Bonneville
  • Kawasaki Z900RS ABS
  • Ducati Scrambler 1100

2020 BMW R nineT Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 1,170 cc Air/oil cooled, 4-stroke flat twin engine
Power 110 hp
Bore x Stroke 101 mm x 73 mm
Compression Ratio 12.0 : 1
Fuel System Electronic fuel injection
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Single dry plate clutch, hydraulically operated
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive Shaft drive 2.91:1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Upside-down telescopic fork, Ø 46 mm
Suspension Rear Cast aluminum single-sided swing arm with BMW Paralever; central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable (continuously variable) via handwheel, rebound damping adjustable
Brakes Front Dual floating disc brakes, 4-piston calipers, diameter 320 mm
Brakes Rear Single disc brake, diameter 265 mm, dual-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 120/70 ZR 17
Tires Rear 180/55 ZR 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 18 L (4.8 US gal.)
Color Black Storm Metallic, Black Storm Metallic / Vintage, or Option 719 Pollux Metallic / Aluminum paint job

ELECTRICAL
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 83.1 in (2,110 mm)
Overall Width 35.5 in (900 mm)
Overall Height 48.8 in (1,240 mm)
Wheelbase 58.5 in (1,487 mm)
Seat Height 31.7 in (805 mm)
Curb Weight 459 lbs (208 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 3 year
2020 BMW R nineT Features

Unmistakably the R nineT

The R nineT has an uncomplicated style but nevertheless a completely unmistakable presence. It embodies the passion and innovation of over 90 years of motorcycle construction – naturally together with the classic BMW Motorrad proportions: striking boxer engine, compact tank, slim rear. All materials are of consistently high quality; the surfaces are carefully refined. Added to this is an immense attention to detail and real craftsmanship. The fender for instance is screwed to the fork feet using two forged brackets. And the headlamp holder is made out of aluminum.

Born to be customized

The focus when developing the R nineT was its modular concept right from the outset: for the highest degree of customization possibilities. Countless professional and private modifications prove how much potential the R nineT has. Open interfaces in the electronics facilitate and alleviate the installation of electric components. Added to this is the well thought out separable frame. The end piece of the rear frame can be easily disassembled: for a puristic and stylish solo look, or for alternative seating options.

2020 BMW R nineT Photos

2020 BMW R nineT
2020 BMW R nineT
2020 BMW R nineT
2020 BMW R nineT

2020 BMW R nineT Videos

BMW Motorcycles Official Websites

Social Media Links

