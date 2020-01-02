2020 BMW G 310 R

The 2020 BMW G 310 R is a small naked standard bike that offers sporty characteristics to the beginner to intermediate rider. It’s a different animal than BMW’s other bikes but that’s a good thing if you’re looking for a small displacement machine to love.

The model features a 313cc single-cylinder engine that makes 34 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. It’s a simple small displacement bike but this engine has enough power to put a smile on your face as you zip through traffic in the city.

The G 310 R is at home in city streets, but it’s also a good bike in the twisties. The motorcycle is sporty but still comfortable, and it offers a well-balanced experience. The motorcycle also comes with a very reasonable $4,845 price tag.

The motorcycle is available in Pearl White Metallic Motorsport, Racing Red, and Cosmic Black paint jobs.

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $ 4,845
  • Key Features:
    • ABS
    • LED Tail Light
    • Upside-Down Forks

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 313 cc Liquid cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
  • Power: 34 hp
  • Wet weight: 411 lbs (186.5 kg)
  • Seat height: 31.5 Inch

Key Competitors

  • KTM 390 Duke
  • Kawasaki Z400 ABS
  • Honda CB300R

2020 BMW G 310 R Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE
Engine 313 cc Liquid cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
Power 34 hp
Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 62.1 mm
Compression Ratio 10.6 : 1
Fuel System Electronic fuel injection
Starter Electric
Lubrication

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Multi-plate wet clutch, mechanically operated
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive Chain

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Upside down telescopic fork, Ø 41 mm
Suspension Rear Solid die-cast aluminum swingarm, directly hinged monoshock, adjustable preload
Brakes Front Single disc, diameter 300 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper, radially bolted
Brakes Rear Single disc, diameter 240 mm, single-piston floating caliper
Tires Front 110/70 R 17
Tires Rear 150/60 R 17
Fuel Tank Capacity 11 L (2.9 US gal.)
Color Pearl White Metallic Motorsport, Racing Red, and Cosmic Black paint jobs

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED
Tail Light LED

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 78.9 in (2,005 mm)
Overall Width 33.5 in (849 mm)
Overall Height 42.5 in (1,080 mm)
Wheelbase 54.0 in (1,374 mm)
Ground Clearance
Seat Height 31.5 in (800 mm)
Curb Weight 411 lbs (186.5 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 3 year
Extension

2020 BMW G 310 R Features

Seat heights for every body size.

The G 310 R offers the right seat for all riders, ensuring your stability on the bike. Alongside the standard seat of just 30.9″, two other heights are available as additional options: a lower seat at 30.3″, and a higher seat at 31.5″.

Powerful brake system and standard ABS.

On the G 310 R, standard ABS ensures safe braking maneuvers on every journey.

2020 BMW G 310 R Photos

2020 BMW G 310 R Videos

BMW Motorcycles Official Websites

Social Media Links

