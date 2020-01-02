2020 BMW G 310 R

The 2020 BMW G 310 R is a small naked standard bike that offers sporty characteristics to the beginner to intermediate rider. It’s a different animal than BMW’s other bikes but that’s a good thing if you’re looking for a small displacement machine to love.

The model features a 313cc single-cylinder engine that makes 34 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. It’s a simple small displacement bike but this engine has enough power to put a smile on your face as you zip through traffic in the city.

The G 310 R is at home in city streets, but it’s also a good bike in the twisties. The motorcycle is sporty but still comfortable, and it offers a well-balanced experience. The motorcycle also comes with a very reasonable $4,845 price tag.

The motorcycle is available in Pearl White Metallic Motorsport, Racing Red, and Cosmic Black paint jobs.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 4,845

4,845 Key Features: ABS LED Tail Light Upside-Down Forks

Key Specs Engine type: 313 cc Liquid cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

313 cc Liquid cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 34 hp

34 hp Wet weight: 411 lbs (186.5 kg)

411 lbs (186.5 kg) Seat height: 31.5 Inch Key Competitors KTM 390 Duke

Kawasaki Z400 ABS

Honda CB300R

2020 BMW G 310 R Specifications

From BMW

ENGINE Engine 313 cc Liquid cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power 34 hp Bore x Stroke 80 mm x 62.1 mm Compression Ratio 10.6 : 1 Fuel System Electronic fuel injection Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-plate wet clutch, mechanically operated Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front Upside down telescopic fork, Ø 41 mm Suspension Rear Solid die-cast aluminum swingarm, directly hinged monoshock, adjustable preload Brakes Front Single disc, diameter 300 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper, radially bolted Brakes Rear Single disc, diameter 240 mm, single-piston floating caliper Tires Front 110/70 R 17 Tires Rear 150/60 R 17 Fuel Tank Capacity 11 L (2.9 US gal.) Color Pearl White Metallic Motorsport, Racing Red, and Cosmic Black paint jobs ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 78.9 in (2,005 mm) Overall Width 33.5 in (849 mm) Overall Height 42.5 in (1,080 mm) Wheelbase 54.0 in (1,374 mm) Ground Clearance Seat Height 31.5 in (800 mm) Curb Weight 411 lbs (186.5 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 3 year Extension

2020 BMW G 310 R Features

Seat heights for every body size. The G 310 R offers the right seat for all riders, ensuring your stability on the bike. Alongside the standard seat of just 30.9″, two other heights are available as additional options: a lower seat at 30.3″, and a higher seat at 31.5″. Powerful brake system and standard ABS. On the G 310 R, standard ABS ensures safe braking maneuvers on every journey.

