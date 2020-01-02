2020 BMW G 310 R
The 2020 BMW G 310 R is a small naked standard bike that offers sporty characteristics to the beginner to intermediate rider. It’s a different animal than BMW’s other bikes but that’s a good thing if you’re looking for a small displacement machine to love.
The model features a 313cc single-cylinder engine that makes 34 hp and 21 lb-ft of torque. It’s a simple small displacement bike but this engine has enough power to put a smile on your face as you zip through traffic in the city.
The G 310 R is at home in city streets, but it’s also a good bike in the twisties. The motorcycle is sporty but still comfortable, and it offers a well-balanced experience. The motorcycle also comes with a very reasonable $4,845 price tag.
The motorcycle is available in Pearl White Metallic Motorsport, Racing Red, and Cosmic Black paint jobs.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 4,845
- Key Features:
- ABS
- LED Tail Light
- Upside-Down Forks
Key Specs
- Engine type: 313 cc Liquid cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 34 hp
- Wet weight: 411 lbs (186.5 kg)
- Seat height: 31.5 Inch
Key Competitors
- KTM 390 Duke
- Kawasaki Z400 ABS
- Honda CB300R
2020 BMW G 310 R Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|313 cc Liquid cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
|Power
|34 hp
|Bore x Stroke
|80 mm x 62.1 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.6 : 1
|Fuel System
|Electronic fuel injection
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-plate wet clutch, mechanically operated
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Final Drive
|Chain
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Upside down telescopic fork, Ø 41 mm
|Suspension Rear
|Solid die-cast aluminum swingarm, directly hinged monoshock, adjustable preload
|Brakes Front
|Single disc, diameter 300 mm, 4-piston fixed caliper, radially bolted
|Brakes Rear
|Single disc, diameter 240 mm, single-piston floating caliper
|Tires Front
|110/70 R 17
|Tires Rear
|150/60 R 17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|11 L (2.9 US gal.)
|Color
|Pearl White Metallic Motorsport, Racing Red, and Cosmic Black paint jobs
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|78.9 in (2,005 mm)
|Overall Width
|33.5 in (849 mm)
|Overall Height
|42.5 in (1,080 mm)
|Wheelbase
|54.0 in (1,374 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|31.5 in (800 mm)
|Curb Weight
|411 lbs (186.5 kg)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|3 year
|Extension
2020 BMW G 310 R Features
Seat heights for every body size.
The G 310 R offers the right seat for all riders, ensuring your stability on the bike. Alongside the standard seat of just 30.9″, two other heights are available as additional options: a lower seat at 30.3″, and a higher seat at 31.5″.
Powerful brake system and standard ABS.
On the G 310 R, standard ABS ensures safe braking maneuvers on every journey.
